  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

SpaceX returns 4 astronauts to Earth in splashdown off Florida coast

Emre Kelly, Florida Today
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Four astronauts strapped into a SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule safely splashed down into glasslike waters off the Florida coast early Sunday, wrapping up their six-month mission to the International Space Station.

After departing the night before, Victor Glover, Mike Hopkins, Soichi Noguchi, and Shannon Walker were lowered into the Gulf of Mexico under the safety of four main parachutes at 2:57 a.m. Eastern time. SpaceX boats stationed near Panama City quickly swarmed the capsule, named Resilience, and prepped for recovery.

"On behalf of NASA and SpaceX teams, we welcome you back to planet Earth and thanks for flying SpaceX," a Crew Operations and Resources Engineer, or CORE, said during the live webcast. "For those of you enrolled in our frequent flier program, you've earned 68 million miles on this voyage."

"It is great to be back on planet Earth," mission commander Hopkins said while waiting for recovery. "And we'll take those miles. Are they transferable?"

NASA, SpaceX launch astronauts to space station from Kennedy Space Center, first time using recycled rocket

The last chunk of those 68 million miles were packed with dramatic milestones as Crew Dragon slowed from 17,000 mph in orbit to just 16 mph at splashdown. The astronauts experienced 3 to 5 Gs during the descent, which is roughly what they felt during Falcon 9's liftoff from Kennedy Space Center last November. Their Crew-1 mission marked the first long-duration flight for SpaceX and the company's second with astronauts.

NASA said weather in the gulf was "nearly perfect" with winds of 3 mph and wave heights of less than one foot. Mission managers can select from several sites around Florida depending on weather conditions.

This photo combination provided by NASA shows from left, Expedition 64 Flight Engineers and SpaceX Crew-1 members Michael Hopkins, Victor Glover, Shannon Walker and Soichi Noguchi. SpaceX is targeting the predawn hours of Sunday, May 2, to bring back three NASA astronauts and one from Japan, after dangerously high wind scuttled a pair of earlier attempts. (NASA via AP)
This photo combination provided by NASA shows from left, Expedition 64 Flight Engineers and SpaceX Crew-1 members Michael Hopkins, Victor Glover, Shannon Walker and Soichi Noguchi. SpaceX is targeting the predawn hours of Sunday, May 2, to bring back three NASA astronauts and one from Japan, after dangerously high wind scuttled a pair of earlier attempts. (NASA via AP)

Shortly after splashdown, Resilience was hoisted onto a customized boat and Crew-1's astronauts were slowly helped out of the side hatch.

"On behalf of Crew-1 and our families, we just want to say thank you," Hopkins said. "We want to say thank you for this amazing vehicle Resilience. It's amazing what can be accomplished when people come together."

"I'd like to say quite frankly that you all are changing the world," he said as SpaceX employees in Hawthorne, California, cheered in the background.

After transport to Panama City via helicopter, Crew-1 will fly to NASA's Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas, for a short quarantine period and more detailed medical checkouts. They will receive coronavirus vaccine doses, too.

Their recovery was mostly uneventful compared to the last time astronauts were pulled out of the gulf. After Demo-2 astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley splashed down in August, their Endeavour capsule was swarmed by civilian boaters trying to get a better view – a dangerous move due to leftover toxic propellants used by the spacecraft.

'SNL': Elon Musk tapped as next host with Miley Cyrus as musical guest

NASA and SpaceX said a combination of better security and a bigger Coast Guard presence prevented a similar situation.

Back on the ISS, one Crew Dragon – Endeavour – remains attached. It ferried NASA's Shane Kimbrough and Megan McArthur, Japan's Aki Hoshide, and Europe's Thomas Pesquet to orbit just over a week ago. Their Crew-2 mission will also last about six months.

NASA pays SpaceX to fly astronauts as part of the Commercial Crew Program, which took shape to restore U.S.-based human spaceflight after the end of the space shuttle.

The Space Coast, meanwhile, should see its next rocket launch on Tuesday. If schedules hold, a Falcon 9 rocket will fly 60 Starlink satellites from KSC at 3:01 p.m., marking the company's 26th internet mission. The Space Force said weather should be 80% "go" for the liftoff.

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: SpaceX splashdown returns 4 astronauts to Earth off Florida coast

Recommended Stories

  • Space Station Crew Return in First Nighttime Splashdown Since 1960s

    Four astronauts from the International Space Station returned to Earth inside a SpaceX Dragon capsule early on May 2, making the first nighttime splashdown since the Apollo era of the 1960s.Video here shows parachutes deploying for the autonomous capsule’s final descent.The Crew Dragon Resilience was carrying astronauts Shannon Walker, Victor Glover and Mike Hopkins of the US, and Japanese astronaut Soichi Noguchi.The last splashdown to be carried out at night was for the Apollo 8 mission in 1968, NASA said. Credit: NASA via Storyful

  • Medina Spirit gives Baffert record 7th Kentucky Derby win

    John Velazquez was in a familiar place, in the lead aboard Medina Spirit in the Kentucky Derby and holding off the stretch bid of three challengers. This time, Bob Baffert couldn't believe what he was seeing. Medina Spirit won by a half-length on Saturday, giving Baffert his seventh victory, the most of any trainer in the race's 147-year history.

  • SpaceX: Elon Musk’s Dragon capsule returns to Earth after pioneering Nasa mission

    SpaceX’s Dragon capsule – and the Nasa Crew-1 mission it was carrying – has safely returned to Earth after a trip to the International Space Station. It was the first official crew to have made that journey in a SpaceX craft, as the name suggests, though astronauts had made the same trip in the final test. It was also the first Nasa nighttime landing since the Apollo 8 mission in 1968, with difficult conditions in recent days forcing the original arrival times to be delayed.

  • SpaceX capsule departs station with 4 astronauts, heads home

    A SpaceX capsule carrying four astronauts departed the International Space Station late Saturday, aiming for a rare nighttime splashdown to end the company’s second crew flight. NASA’s Mike Hopkins, Victor Glover and Shannon Walker, and Japan’s Soichi Noguchi, headed home in the same Dragon capsule that delivered them to the space station last November.

  • Four astronauts delivered back to Earth by SpaceX

    An international crew of four astronauts is back on Earth after a long-duration stay on the International Space Station. The big picture: Sunday's splashdown in the Gulf of Mexico marks the end of SpaceX's first fully operational crewed mission to the space station.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free. A night-vision camera captures the SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule parachuting in the Gulf of Mexico as boats arrive to pick up the astronauts. Photo: NASA TVWhat's happening: NASA astronauts Michael Hopkins, Victor Glover, and Shannon Walker, and Japan's Soichi Noguchi splashed down about 3a.m. ET after undocking from the space station Saturday evening.The return of this crew leaves a crew of seven people on the space station now, four flown up by another SpaceX mission and three that flew to space aboard Russia's Soyuz.What's next: The Crew Dragon capsule — named Resilience — will now be turned around so it can be used for SpaceX's next crewed flight, the Inspiration 4 mission to orbit expected to launch in September. As part of its refurbishment, SpaceX is planning to install a large window in place of the spacecraft's docking adaptor to give the all-civilian crew an unmatched view of space while in orbit. Recovery vessels are on the way to hoist the Crew Dragon Resilience spacecraft out of the ocean and place it inside the Dragon nest aboard @SpaceX’s Go Navigator recovery ship. pic.twitter.com/J2Nhob3ifq— NASA (@NASA) May 2, 2021 Editor's note: This article has been updated with images from the splashdown. More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Family warned authorities of suspected gunman in North Carolina standoff, sheriff says

    Sgt. Chris Ward and K-9 Deputy Logan Fox were killed during the hourslong standoff. Three others were found dead inside a house.

  • Four Crew Dragon astronauts head home from space station

    The Crew Dragon's return closes out a record four-flight campaign to replace the space station's seven-member crew.

  • Wisconsin casino shooting leaves 3 dead, including suspect

    The shooter went into a restaurant but the employee he targeted was not there, officials said. He then shot other workers, two of whom died.

  • Watch SpaceX's Crew-1 mission return to Earth starting at 8:35PM ET

    The SpaceX Crew-1 mission is returning to Earth after half a year at the ISS, and you can watch it live beginning at 8:35PM Eastern.

  • Will DARPA Build a Nuclear Space Force?

    Space is big. In real life, it took NASA's Perseverance mission only seven months to make the relatively modest hop from Earth to Mars. To help NASA solve these problems, DARPA -- the U.S. Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency -- wants to build faster spaceships -- nuclear-powered spaceships.

  • Colts select Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger in sixth round of the NFL draft

    Texas' Sam Ehlinger becomes the fourth quarterback on the Colts' roster, which means Jacob Eason has a good shot at the backup job.

  • Mitt Romney loudly booed and called a 'traitor' at Utah's GOP conference over his opposition to Trump

    Video shows Republican state delegates shouting "communist" and "traitor" at Romney as he tried to address a Utah GOP conference.

  • After 17 years of hiding, large swarm of Brood X cicadas expected to emerge

    Starting next week, billions of Brood X cicadas will begin their assault on nearly all of the country, east of the Mississippi River. They've been lying in wait for 17 years until the time and temperature is right to begin their deafening descent upon millions of Americans. Meteorologist and CBS News climate specialist Jeff Berardelli reports.

  • Florida plans to fine social media for banning politicians

    The Florida bill proposes fines up to $250,000 per day for companies which violate the rules.

  • Dodgers vs. Brewers Highlights

    Jackie Bradley Jr. powers Brewers to 3-1 win over the Dodgers

  • SpaceX returns 4 astronauts to Earth; rare night splashdown

    SpaceX safely returned four astronauts from the International Space Station on Sunday, making the first U.S. crew splashdown in darkness since the Apollo 8 moonshot. The astronauts, three American and one Japanese, flew back in the same capsule — named Resilience — in which they launched from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in November. “We welcome you back to planet Earth and thanks for flying SpaceX,” SpaceX's Mission Control radioed moments after splashdown.

  • What happened to Essential Quality, Rock Your World and the other Derby also-rans?

    The race favorite had a chance but finished fourth. The second choice in the betting got rocked out of the starting gate.

  • UK's Raab: No final decision on EU ambassador's status

    Britain has not made a final decision on whether to grant the European Union's ambassador in London, Joao Vale de Almeida, full diplomatic status, Foreign Minister Dominic Raab said on Sunday. Britain and the European Union have been at odds over the British government's refusal to grant EU representatives' full diplomatic status in London after Brexit.

  • Mitch McConnell and other Senate Republicans demand the Biden administration revoke federal grants from schools that include the 1619 project in their curriculum

    McConnell said the 1619 Project strives to "reorient" US history away from "intended purposes toward a politicized and divisive agenda."

  • Police officers seen laughing at brutal arrest of woman with dementia no longer on force, chief says

    Chief of Loveland Police Department issues apology after release of footage