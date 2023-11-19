SpaceX rocket explodes
Courtesy: SpaceX via AP
SpaceX flew Starship, the most powerful rocket ever built, for the second time today – and even though both the Super Heavy booster and the Starship upper stage had to be blown up in mid-air, it was still a huge success for the company best known for taking a rapidly iterative approach to hardware development. The rocket lifted off at 7:03 AM CST from SpaceX's massive Starship development and launch facilities near Boca Chica, Texas. At liftoff, all 33 Raptor engines on the Super Heavy booster were lit and none went out during the mission, which is a huge improvement from the first launch, which lost around six engines between lift-off and flight.
The FAA has cleared Starship for a second test flight after an explosive first launch. SpaceX is now aiming for a November 17 launch date.
A Reuters investigation into SpaceX has uncovered more than 600 injuries going back to 2014, at multiple facilities across the country. Workers who spoke to the publication said CEO Elon Musk prioritizes getting to Mars over safety protocols.
SpaceX’s Starlink has “achieved breakeven cash flow,” CEO Elon Musk said, a milestone achievement for the rocket company’s four-year-old satellite internet business unit. The news raises the question of if -- or when -- Starlink will ever join the public markets via an initial public offering. The Federal Aviation Administration has finished a key portion of the launch license review for SpaceX’s Starship, bringing the company one step closer to a second launch.
SpaceX’s Starlink has “achieved breakeven cash flow,” CEO Elon Musk said Thursday, a milestone achievement for the rocket company’s four-year-old satellite internet business unit. Excited to announce that @SpaceX @Starlink has achieved breakeven cash flow!
It's aiming for 12 flights a month, for a total of 144 missions for the whole year.
SpaceX will launch four navigation satellites for the European Space Agency (ESA) amid ongoing delays with homegrown next-generation launch vehicles. The Wall Street Journal was the first to break the news. Earlier this summer, Politico reported that the European Commission was looking abroad for a launcher for the Galileo satellites, though at the time United Launch Alliance’s Vulcan system was also under consideration.
Cruise, the autonomous vehicle subsidiary of General Motors, told staff Thursday via email that the employee share-selling program for the fourth quarter is suspended, following an incident that resulted in the robotaxi company losing its permits to operate in California. Cruise cited the need to reevaluate how to offer competitive compensation, according to sources who spoke to TechCrunch on the condition of anonymity. Cruise has confirmed the news to TechCrunch.
