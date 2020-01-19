SpaceX rocket explodes after liftoff as planned; Crew Dragon capsule escapes fireball

MELBOURNE, Fla. – A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifted off from Kennedy Space Center on Sunday, ultimately sacrificing itself to test a Crew Dragon capsule's life-saving abort capabilities.

The 10:30 a.m. liftoff from pad 39A looked like any other mission: nine Merlin main engines roared through a thin layer of stubborn clouds, taking the capsule to about 55,000 feet in altitude and then abruptly cutting thrust.

That pre-planned maneuver to turn the engines off essentially told Crew Dragon's onboard computers that something had gone catastrophically wrong with the mission. If the capsule didn't abort, any crew – had they been on board – would have been at risk.

So 85 seconds after liftoff, Crew Dragon fired its powerful SuperDraco thrusters, propelling it away from Falcon 9, which soon began to tumble. Just 11 seconds after that separation, Falcon 9 erupted into a fireball over the Atlantic Ocean.

But the booster's fireworks weren't over: a second explosion followed suit when its remnants crashed into the ocean.

Crew Dragon, meanwhile, re-oriented itself for a splashdown and successfully deployed its four main parachutes. Just nine-and-a-half minutes after liftoff from pad 39A, Crew Dragon was back on Earth and waiting for recovery teams staffed by the Air Force, SpaceX, and NASA.

The in-flight abort test was the last major milestone SpaceX had to achieve before launching astronauts from U.S. soil to the International Space Station, a feat not achieved since the last space shuttle flight in 2011. After more parachute and other systems testing, SpaceX could fly crews sometime in the first half of this year.

At Cape Canaveral Air Force Station's Launch Complex 40, meanwhile, SpaceX teams are still slated to launch yet another Falcon 9 rocket on a mission to deliver 60 Starlink internet communications satellites to low-Earth orbit. That launch is expected at 11:59 a.m.

