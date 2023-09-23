SpaceX rocket to launch on record-tying 17th mission tonight

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket is set launch for a record-tying 17th time tonight (Sept. 23).

The Falcon 9, topped with 22 of the company's Starlink internet satellites, is scheduled to lift off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida tonight at 9:07 p.m. ET (0107 GMT on Sept. 24).

You can watch the action via SpaceX's account on X (formerly Twitter). Coverage is expected to start about five minutes before liftoff.

It will be the 17th liftoff and landing for this Falcon 9's first stage, according to a SpaceX mission description. That will tie the company's reuse record, set just four days ago by a different Falcon 9 on another Starlink launch.

The 22 Starlink satellites, meanwhile, are scheduled to deploy from the Falcon 9's upper stage tonight about 65 minutes after launch.

Starlink is SpaceX's internet megaconstellation, which provides service to customers around the world.

Starlink currently consists of more than 4,750 operational satellites, and that number will continue to grow far into the future. SpaceX has approval to launch 12,000 of the broadband craft and has applied for approval for another 30,000 on top of that.