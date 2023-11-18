SpaceX rocket shrouded by mist during Saturday early morning launch from Cape Canaveral

Quickly swallowed by a shroud of thick mist, a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket took flight in the darkness early Saturday morning from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

SpaceX's Starlink 6-28 mission lifted another 23 internet-beaming satellites into low-Earth orbit at 12:05 a.m. EST from Launch Complex 40 — though the rocket essentially could not be seen by spectators from as close as Cocoa Beach.

Crews had postponed the Falcon 9 launch attempt for 24 hours as Florida's East Coast was pummeled by a "no-name storm" that triggered widespread flooding Thursday night across Palm Bay, shutting down roadways and swamping vehicles.

The Falcon 9 first-stage booster landed aboard SpaceX's drone ship Just Read the Instructions out on the Atlantic Ocean, logging its 11th mission.

Next at the Cape: Though SpaceX has yet to make an announcement, a National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency navigational warning indicates the company's next launch window will open late Tuesday night.

The launch window opens at 11 p.m. EST Tuesday and extends until 3:31 a.m. Wednesday. Those hours mirror the time frame of the Starlink 6-28 mission launch window.

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket on another Starlink mission lifts off amid thick fog early Saturday morning from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

For the latest schedule updates from the Cape, visit floridatoday.com/launchschedule.

Rick Neale is a Space Reporter at FLORIDA TODAY (for more of his stories, click here.) Contact Neale at 321-242-3638 or rneale@floridatoday.com. Twitter/X: @RickNeale1

Space is important to us and that's why we're working to bring you top coverage of the industry and Florida launches. Journalism like this takes time and resources. Please support it with a subscription here.

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: SpaceX Starlink 6-28 launches from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station