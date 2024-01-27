SpaceX rockets to launch Sunday and Tuesday, including mission to International Space Station

Grab that camera: Prepare for a pair of SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches Sunday night and Tuesday afternoon from Florida's Space Coast.

First up — though SpaceX has yet to publicly announce this Starlink 6-38 mission — a Federal Aviation Administration navigational warning indicates the launch window will open Sunday night. More details:

Mission: The Falcon 9 will launch a batch of Starlink internet-beaming satellites into low-Earth orbit, adding to SpaceX's ever-growing constellation.

Launch window: 6:04 to 10:35 p.m. EST.

Trajectory: Southeast.

Local sonic boom: No.

Booster landing: Drone ship out on the Atlantic Ocean.

NG-20 mission bound for space station

Next up, NASA, Northrop Grumman and SpaceX are now targeting 12:07 p.m. Tuesday —one day later than expected — to launch a Cygnus cargo spacecraft carrying more than 8,200 pounds of supplies, equipment and science investigations to the International Space Station.

Liftoff will occur from Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, with a northeast trajectory. The mission marks Northrop's 20th resupply mission to the orbital laboratory. On board:

The first surgical robot on the space station. "As longer space missions become more common, the potential need for emergency care increases, including surgical procedures from simple stitching of lacerations to more complex activities," NASA reported.

A 3D cartilage cell culture. "This information has potential applications to understanding common diseases on Earth like osteoarthritis and other forms of cartilage degeneration," NASA reported.

A semiconductor manufacturing platform. "Made In Space of Jacksonville, Florida, a Redwire company, is developing the MSTIC facility as an autonomous, high throughput manufacturing capability for production of high quality, lower cost semiconductor chips at a rapid rate," NASA reported.

"As with previous (NASA Commercial Resupply Service) launches of the Cygnus and Dragon vehicles, this mission showcases the diversity of experiments possible in space on the International Space Station," Michael Roberts, International Space Station National Lab chief scientific officer, said during a Friday media briefing.

"And how the knowledge gained from them at the edge of space benefits each of us here on Earth," Roberts said.

Cygnus named for late astronaut candidate

The Cygnus spacecraft is named the S.S. Patricia “Patty” Hilliard Robertson after the late NASA astronaut candidate.

Robertson reported for astronaut training as a mission specialist in August 1998, and she was scheduled to fly to the ISS in 2002 — but she died after a May 2001 plane crash in Manvel, Texas. She was 38.

In orbit, NASA astronaut Jasmin Moghbeli will capture the Cygnus using the ISS robotic arm. Afterward, the spacecraft will dock with the Unity module’s Earth-facing port.

Expect a chilly Sunday night Starlink mission. The National Weather Service predicts mostly clear skies and a low around 49. An early forecast from the Space Force's 45th Weather Squadron pins odds of "go for launch" weather at 75%, with liftoff winds and low-to-moderate risk of upper-level wind shear looming as primary postponement risks.

"A significant pattern change comes Sunday when a strong cold front sweeps through the Florida Peninsula, passing the before the opening of the launch window Sunday evening," the squadron's forecast said.

"Convection and lightning threats will be very low with the passing front, but rocket-level wind speeds on the backside will be approaching 30 mph, causing Liftoff Winds to be our primary concern for a launch attempt Sunday Night," the forecast said.

For Tuesday's NG-20 resupply mission, NWS meteorologists predict sunny skies, a high near 66 and northwest wind about 10 mph.

