SpaceX satellites falling out of orbit after solar storm

MARCIA DUNN
·2 min read

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Spacex’s newest fleet of satellites is tumbling out of orbit after being struck by a solar storm.

Up to 40 of the 49 small satellites launched last week have either reentered the atmosphere and burned up, or are on the verge of doing so, the company said in an online update Tuesday night.

SpaceX said a geomagnetic storm last Friday made the atmosphere denser, which increased the drag on the Starlink satellites, effectively dooming them.

Ground controllers tried to save the compact, flat-panel satellites by putting them into a type of hibernation and flying them in a way to minimize drag. But the atmospheric pull was too great, and the satellites failed to awaken and climb to a higher, more stable orbit, according to the company.

SpaceX still has close to 2,000 Starlink satellites orbiting Earth and providing internet service to remote corners of the world. They circle the globe more than 340 miles up (550 kilometers).

The satellites hit by the solar storm were in a temporary position. SpaceX deliberately launches them into this unusually low orbit so that any duds can quickly reenter the atmosphere and pose no threat to other spacecraft.

There is no danger from these newly falling satellites, either in orbit or on the ground, according to the company.

Each satellite weighs less than 575 pounds (260 kilograms).

SpaceX described the lost satellites as a “unique situation." Such geomagnetic storms are caused by intense solar activity like flares, which can send streams of plasma from the sun's corona hurtling out into space and toward Earth.

Since launching the first Starlink satellites in 2019, Elon Musk envisions a constellation of thousands more satellites to increase internet service. SpaceX is trying to help restore internet service to Tonga through this network following the devastating volcanic eruption and tsunami.

London-based OneWeb has its own internet satellites up there. And Amazon plans to start launching its satellites later this year.

Astronomers are distressed that these mega constellations will ruin nighttime observations from Earth. The International Astronomical Union is forming a new center for the protection of dark skies.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Head of U.S. derivatives regulator urges key crypto role for agency

    The head of the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission is pushing for his agency to take on a leading role in policing digital assets as lawmakers and Biden administration officials scramble to bring cryptocurrencies under the regulatory fold. In a letter sent on Tuesday to the agriculture committees in the U.S. House of Representatives and Senate, CFTC Chairman Rostin Behnam emphasized the agency's focus in mitigating risk to individual investors and promoting market integrity as core reasons why it should be a central player in any crypto regulatory regime. "At the CFTC, we have seen that a regulatory regime focused on core principles can be successful in overseeing a wide variety of markets, and have no reason to think those same principles cannot be applied to digital asset markets," he wrote.

  • For Black women, hopes and dreams rest on Biden court choice

    When the pressure gets intense, law student Jasmine Marchbanks-Owens likes to wander the hallways of Howard University, examining the faded, framed photos of prominent Black graduates of decades past. But they've barely been visible.

  • Bengals now feel they're in Super Bowl after flying to LA

    The Cincinnati Bengals finally, really feel as if they're in the Super Bowl now. The Bengals flew into Los Angeles on Tuesday, a nice switch from preparing for Sunday's game back home in frigid Ohio to being in warm and sunny California. Cincinnati offensive coordinator Brian Callahan said being on-site helps make the game real and tangible after feeling like something far away last week when the Bengals went about their usual routine back in Ohio.

  • We're Putting Up Walls Again—Is the Open Floor Plan on Its Way Out?

    We asked the experts to weigh in on this popular home design concept.

  • New training requirements for Texas commercial drivers started Feb 7. Here’s what changed

    Texans who apply for a commercial driver license now have to meet new training requirements, as of Feb. 7. This includes school bus drivers and others.

  • Cincinnati Bengals sign former Ohio State punter Drue Chrisman

    The Cincinnati Bengals see former Ohio State punter Drue Chrisman in their future plans.

  • An Ohio mansion with its own Oval Office replica is on sale for $1.85 million. Take a look inside.

    The Ohio mansion's previous owners are "avid history buffs" and added their own Oval Office to the property in 2015, realtor Jenifer Black said.

  • The Way We Were: Fatal 1915 shootout involved posse and a Columbia County doctor

    In 1915, a Columbia County posse tracked down a dastardly doctor. He didn't get away.

  • The promise and peril of the electric car revolution

    We can do better than electrified sprawl, if we try

  • Missouri man convicted at 14 of killing mom gets parole

    Attorneys for 37-year-old Michael Politte confirmed Tuesday that he had been given parole, the Kansas City Star reported. He is set to be released April 23 from the Jefferson City Correctional Center. Politte was 14 years old in 1998 when, according to his lawyers, he found the burning body of his mother, Rita Politte, on the floor of their home in the eastern Missouri town of Hopewell as he and a friend, who said they awoke to smoke, scrambled to escape. Investigators said the fire was started with gasoline and determined that Rita Politte had also suffered blunt force head trauma.

  • It's time to let Lake Powell go and restore Glen Canyon

    Past proposals to drain Lake Powell and restore Glen Canyon were dismissed, but the West's ongoing drought is changing minds, writes David Marston.

  • Triumph TE-1 electric motorcycle prototype revealed, ready to roast tires

    Triumph unveiled an electric motorcycle prototype called TE-1 that was developed jointly with Williams Advanced Engineering.

  • GOP lawmaker apologizes for cursing at Democrat over masks

    A senior Republican lawmaker apologized late Tuesday for using an expletive when Democratic Rep. Joyce Beatty asked him to put his mask on while in the Capitol. Earlier Tuesday, Beatty, D-Ohio, ran into Rep. Hal Rogers, R-Ky., outside her congressional office. Beatty asked him to put on his mask and Rogers begrudgingly agreed, she said in an interview with The Associated Press shortly after it happened.

  • Chinese drug giant halts trading as US move triggers stock plunge

    Wuxi Biologics suspended trading in Hong Kong on Tuesday following a record slump in its share price, after Washington added the Chinese pharmaceutical giant to a list that could restrict its US operations.

  • Chipotle joins Starbucks and McDonald’s in raising prices

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss how Chipotile will be raising prices like Starbucks and McDonald's due to the high demand for supplies.&nbsp;

  • Tour a 16th-Century New York Farmhouse That Was Masterfully Restored by AD100 Architect Elizabeth Roberts

    The façade retained the timeless black-and-white palette, and the classic covered porch is where the family takes nearly every single meal while the weather permits. Interior designer Lauren Weiss dressed the living room in Scandinavian and European midcentury furniture, including a ’50s Swedish teak Yngve Ekstrom Bangkok cabinet, a ’70s Swedish Brutalist Pamono pine stool, and a ’40s French Audoux & Minet rope chair, all lending warmth against the dark fireplace. “The bones of this 18th-century farmhouse have the same quiet elegance as Scandinavian midcentury furniture, so I found myself sourcing really special pieces,” she says.

  • Unmanned Black Hawk flies over Ft. Campbell in maiden voyage

    The helicopter carried no soldiers or pilots. Developers of the technology say it can help military and civilians.

  • Apple Finally Cracks the Code in This Massive Market

    The tech giant is on its way to clock another strong year in the world's second-largest smartphone market.

  • Major breakthrough on nuclear fusion energy

    A lab in Oxfordshire takes a big step towards harnessing the energy source of the stars.

  • Why a High-Ranking FBI Attorney Is Pushing ‘Unbelievable’ Junk Science on Guns

    Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/GettyLate last year, a forensic firearms analyst in Wisconsin emailed a remarkable document to more than 200 of her colleagues across the country. It was a handout from an online lecture given by Jim Agar, the assistant general counsel for the FBI Crime Lab.For years, forensic firearms analysts have claimed the ability to examine the marks on a bullet found at a crime scene and match it to the gun that fired it—to the exclusion of all othe