SpaceX scrubs latest Starlink satellite launch
SpaceX scrubbed the company's latest Starlink satellite launch due to "probability of landing failure" (April 26)
Breakthrough demonstrates ‘what many once considered impossible’, says SpaceMobile boss
A U.S. Senate committee on Wednesday voted along party lines to advance President Joe Biden's nominee for U.S. labor secretary, Julie Su, to the full Senate for what will be a close vote due to heavy opposition by Republican lawmakers and business groups worried about regulation of the gig economy. The Democrat-led Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee voted 11-10 to approve Su, a civil rights lawyer and former California labor commissioner who has served as a deputy labor secretary since 2021.
The successful test brings consumer access one step closer to reality.
Syrians living on opposite sides of the largely frozen battle lines dividing their country are watching the accelerating normalization of ties between the government of Bashar Assad and Syria's neighbors through starkly different lenses. In government-held Syria, residents struggling with ballooning inflation, fuel and electricity shortages hope the rapprochement will bring more trade and investment and ease a crippling economic crisis. Meanwhile, in the remaining opposition-held areas of the north, Syrians who once saw Saudi Arabia and other Arab countries as allies in their fight against Assad's rule feel increasingly isolated and abandoned.
The United States will deploy a nuclear-armed submarine to South Korea, part of a new agreement to signal Washington's commitment to defend Seoul against nuclear threats from North Korea.
SpaceX crews are aiming to launch a Falcon Heavy rocket from Florida’s Space Coast on Wednesday.
President Joe Biden’s nomination for the next labor secretary, Julie Su, advanced through a Senate committee Wednesday, but a handful of Democrats are withholding support, creating uncertainty ahead of a vote in the full chamber. The Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee advanced Su's nomination on a party-line vote. Every Democrat on the committee voted in favor of Su, but a number of their Democratic colleagues have declined to publicly support Su.
In just his third NHL season Jake Oettinger has established himself as a superlative playoff performer.
A viral TikTok shows smoke pouring from an American Airlines plane's wing as passengers awaited takeoff from Charlotte-Douglas International Airport.
The superstar shared a fashionable throwback on Instagram — and got cheeky in the caption
MG Motor, owned by China's SAIC, launched the lowest-priced electric car in India, as it seeks to take on local rivals in the third-largest car market.
Swinging by the coffee shop drive-thru on your way to work or having food delivered so you can relax on the couch instead of cooking are certainly delightful conveniences. However, you'll pay for the...
Exploring the early salary cap implications of the Packers trading Aaron Rodgers to the Jets.
She didn’t want customs to think the vials had “disease agents” when she arrived in Virginia, prosecutors say.
Listening to the heart of Mars has dealt a fresh blow on the hope of ever finding signs of life on the red planet.
Ukrainian long-range drones are creeping closer to Moscow, which could become a major issue for the Kremlin as the war drags on.
Sheila Keen-Warren pleaded guilty to second-degree murder Tuesday for the 1990 shooting of Marlene Warren.
Harry's assigned seating has been a source of controversy at past royal events.
Regulators say the deal would hand Microsoft the bulk of the cloud gaming market.
An armed guard at a bank in northern Iran calmly walked up behind a senior Shiite cleric and shot and killed the ayatollah on Wednesday, according to surveillance footage from the site, the most-senior clergyman slain during months of unrest that has shaken the Islamic Republic. The killing of Ayatollah Abbas Ali Soleimani stunned both bystanders who witnessed the shooting and the wider public. The cleric had served on the country's Assembly of Experts that selects and oversees the Islamic Republic's supreme leader.