SpaceX seeks FCC’s OK to extend Starlink satellite service to vehicles, ships, planes

Alan Boyle
·3 min read
Starlink antenna with cityscape
SpaceX’s Starlink antenna connects with a network of satellites to provide high-speed internet access. (SpaceX Starlink Photo)

SpaceX is asking the Federal Communications Commission to authorize the operation of equipment extending the company’s Starlink satellite broadband internet service to aircraft, ships and moving vehicles.

Commercial mobile services would represent a new frontier for Starlink, which got its start in Redmond, Wash., and is currently beta-testing its service using fixed antennas. SpaceX’s entry into the mobility market could also complicate matters for Redmond-based Kymeta Corp., a connectivity venture that’s backed by Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates.

In its application to the FCC, filed on Friday, SpaceX said expanding Starlink availability to moving vehicles throughout the U.S. and to moving vessels and aircraft worldwide would serve the public interest. “The urgency to provide broadband service to unserved and underserved areas has never been clearer,” David Goldman, SpaceX’s director of satellite policy, said in the filing.

Goldman said SpaceX’s “Earth Stations in Motion,” or ESIMs, would be “electrically identical” versions of the $499 antenna systems that are already being sold to beta customers. He suggested that they’d be counted among the million end-user stations that have already been authorized by the FCC.

In an online job posting that came to light last week, SpaceX said it’s planning to manufacture “millions of consumer-facing devices” for Starlink service at a factory to be built in Austin, Texas.

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk said in a tweet that Starlink’s ESIM terminals would be “much too big” to mount on cars — such as the electric cars that are made by Tesla, the other company that Musk heads — but would be suitable for large trucks and RVs.

Starlink satellite operations are headquartered at SpaceX’s facility in Redmond, which is listed as the remote control point location in the new FCC application. Several miles away, Kymeta has been working on its own mobile connectivity system, which uses flat-panel antennas to provide hybrid satellite-cellular service.

Last November, Kymeta rolled out its next-generation u8 system, which can extend broadband connectivity to moving vehicles on land, air and sea. At the time, Kymeta executive Neville Meijers told GeekWire that his company would “support all of the different platforms that are out there,” including Starlink.

From Kymeta’s perspective, hardware compatibility with Starlink is a clear marketing plus. But if the FCC OKs SpaceX’s plans to provide its own hardware for mobile connectivity, that could cut into Kymeta’s market. We’ve reached out to Kymeta for comment and will update this report with anything we hear back.

SpaceX and Kymeta aren’t the only competitors in the satellite connectivity race: With conditional clearance from the FCC, Amazon has committed $10 billion to its Project Kuiper satellite effort, which is also headquartered in Redmond. The British-Indian OneWeb venture and Canada’s biggest satellite operator, Telesat, are building broadband satellite constellations in low Earth orbit as well.

The FCC is already considering a request from SpaceX to rework the Starlink constellation’s orbital parameters, with Amazon voicing opposition. The commission’s decisions relating to that issue, and to SpaceX’s plan for mobile broadband service, could signal the Biden administration’s approach to the proliferation of mega-constellations.

More from GeekWire:

Recommended Stories

  • Porsche Now Owns an Even Bigger Stake in Rimac

    The German sportscar maker has increased its stake in the Croatian EV supplier from 15 to 24 percent.

  • PayPal Is Trying to Make the “Inevitable Shift” to Cryptocurrency More Inclusive With This Acquisition

    The newly acquired Curv will join PayPal's new business unit for blockchain, crypto and digital currencies.

  • NASA’s First All-Electric Airplane Is (Almost) Ready for Lift-Off

    The space agency has taken one giant leap forward with the zero-emissions X-57 Maxwell.

  • Women march in Mexico to make their voices heard, seek justice

    Women across Mexico took to the streets on Monday to protest the crisis of violence they face on a daily basis, fueled by what they say is an out of touch government, and President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's support for a politician accused of rape. According to public policy think tank Mexico Evalua, which analyzed government data, five million women were victims of sexual violence in the second half of 2020 in Mexico, including harassment, sexual abuse, attempted rape or rape, the vast majority of which did not get reported. The marches to mark International Women's Day were smaller in size than last year's demonstrations, likely because of concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Volatility Traders Take $1.5 Trillion Tech Rout in Their Stride

    (Bloomberg) -- After the $1.5 trillion wipeout in technology shares in less than a month, Wall Street fear gauges are flashing encouraging signals for would-be dip buyers.Expectations for how much the Nasdaq 100 will move around in the coming weeks remain well below their January highs, after the biggest price swings in four months.Meanwhile the Cboe Volatility Index, or VIX, is trading under the psychological threshold of 30, even as fears over rising U.S. yields threaten fresh losses in tech-heavy equity benchmarks.While not quite a green light for stock bulls, it all suggests investors are taking the recent cross-asset rout in their stride.“What it says to me is that we have a selloff but not a panic,” said Jim Carroll, portfolio manager at Toroso Investments LLC and a specialist in volatility strategies.Stocks that have benefited from lockdowns and rich valuations fueled by low yields are getting hammered as part of the re-opening trade. For the past three weeks, fears over rising rates have sent the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 into 10% correction territory after surging 48% last year.Yet for all the selling, volatility markets remain relatively calm. In late January when the S&P 500 was swinging less and trading around 100 points lower than it is now, the VIX closed as high as 37, compared with 25 on Friday. It was trading at 24.2 as of 12:35 p.m. on Monday in New York.Another way of thinking about it: Derivatives traders who have been building hedges in the run-up to this stock storm are seemingly reluctant to add more.Demand for protection has kept the Wall Street fear gauge almost consistently over 20 since the Covid crash even as equities hit fresh highs. Reasons range from market technicals to worries over steep asset valuations and the spreading pandemic.VIX futures “were quite elevated beforehand,” said Stefan Wintner, portfolio manager for volatility strategies at DUNN Capital Management LLC.Now, there’s a budding divergence between the slump in stocks and the more sanguine signals in derivatives markets. Take futures on the VIX. The contracts have barely budged in the past three weeks, while some have even dropped.As Dean Curnutt at Macro Risk Advisors points out, as of Friday the May VIX future was trading a point lower than its level two weeks ago, even though two-week realized volatility in the S&P 500 had jumped by some 15 percentage points.While stocks boomed to records earlier this year, billions of dollars flooded exchange-traded products that buy VIX futures in expectation of coming price swings.Now it appears traders are less inclined to bid up these stock hedges, perhaps reflecting a belief that this selloff will prove fleeting.“People were fast to buy volatility at every single pullback,” said Kris Sidial of hedge fund Ambrus Group. “You’re going to be psychologically less inclined to be bidding that volatility after you’ve been bidding it and there’s no follow-through.”With markets around the world obsessed with Treasury yields, the Federal Reserve’s Federal Open Market Committee on March 16-17 might be the next inflection point.Yet Michael Purves of Tallbacken Capital notes that there remains little anxiety in stock options around the event -- another sign of relative calm among speculators on Wall Street.“Some volatility is being priced into the FOMC,” Purves wrote in a note. “But is it enough?”(Updates with current VIX level in 7th paragraph. A previous version corrected the gauge’s Friday close.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Twitter reacts to Jan Blachowicz’s upset of Israel Adesanya to defend title at UFC 259

    See the top Twitter reactions to Jan Blachowicz's title defense against Israel Adesanya in the UFC 259 main event.

  • Wall Street darling Ryan Cohen is leading a new initiative to turn GameStop into the Amazon of gaming

    Chewy founder and CEO Ryan Cohen just got put in charge of the future of GameStop as the company tries to become the Amazon of gaming.

  • Porsche increases its stake in Rimac as joint projects start taking shape

    Porsche's board of management voted to increase the company's stake in Croatian electric car manufacturer and supplier Rimac. The investment puts 24% of the 11-year old carmaker under the Volkswagen umbrella. Mate Rimac founded the company that bears his name in 2009, and he has attracted high-profile cash injections from major companies like Hyundai in recent years.

  • 'Morons,' Banksy's Art Work Burned In Real Life, Sells For $394,000 As A Non-Fungible Token

    “Morons,” a now tokenized artwork by the legendary street artist Banksy, has sold for over $394,000 on the Open Sea NFT marketplace. What Happened: The piece — burned by an unnamed group of cryptocurrency enthusiasts last week — was sold at an auction for 228.69 ethers (CRYPTO: ETH), which at press time traded at $1724. Injective Protocol (CRYPTO: INJ) is reportedly the firm behind the buy. Mirza Uddin, a spokesperson for Injective Protocol said that the group is yet to decide on which charity will receive the proceeds from the non-fungible token auction of the piece, but said it would COVID-19 focussed, reported CoinDesk. “Our aim is to bridge the world of traditional art with the world of NFTs. So, we’ll definitely be doing more to uphold this ethos,” said Uddin. Why It Matters: Uddin said that a further event with a prominent artist is already is in the planning stage, as per CoinDesk. The group that burned the Banksy piece claimed that “as long as the physical piece exists, the value of that piece will remain with the physical.” See also: How to Invest in Artwork The supposed purpose of the burning was to forever memorialize the art in NFT. The original piece was purchased for $100,000. NFTs have been garnering attention lately with Grimes, the partner of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk, selling NFT digital artworks over $6 million. Others that have made similar moves include Beeple and Lindsay Lohan. Litecoin (CRYPTO: LTC) creator Charlie Lee warned against the frenzy surrounding NFTs last week and said that NFT is not artwork. Price Action: The apex cryptocurrency Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) traded 1.23% higher at $50,355.90 at press time. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaDoge To The Moon? Mark Cuban Says 'Will Definitely' Happen If Mavericks Fans Keep RollingSuch Doge, Not Much Wow! Mark Cuban 'Making A Mistake' With Dogecoin Payments, Says Long-Time Crypto Bull© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Tesla Is Plugging a Secret Mega-Battery Into the Texas Grid

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk is getting into the Texas power market, with previously unrevealed construction of a gigantic battery connected to an ailing electric grid that nearly collapsed last month. The move marks Tesla Inc.’s first major foray into the epicenter of the U.S. energy economy.A Tesla subsidiary registered as Gambit Energy Storage LLC is quietly building a more than 100 megawatt energy storage project in Angleton, Texas, a town roughly 40 miles south of Houston. A battery that size could power about 20,000 homes on a hot summer day. Workers at the site kept equipment under cover and discouraged onlookers, but a Tesla logo could be seen on a worker’s hard hat and public documents helped confirm the company’s role.Property records on file with Brazoria County show Gambit shares the same address as a Tesla facility near the company’s auto plant in Fremont, California. A filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission lists Gambit as a Tesla subsidiary. Executives from Tesla did not respond to multiple requests for comment. Shares of Tesla gave up early gains Monday, falling 6% to $562.31 as of 3:17 p.m. in New York. The stock has fallen for the past four days and is down about 20% so far this year.As winter storms pummeled Texas in February and left millions without power for days, Musk took to Twitter to mock the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, or Ercot, the nonprofit group that manages the flow of electric power to more than 26 million customers. “Not earning that R,” he wrote. Musk, 49, recently moved to Texas and his various companies are expanding operations in the state.The battery-storage system being built by Tesla’s Gambit subsidiary is registered with Ercot and sits adjacent to a Texas-New Mexico Power substation. Warren Lasher, senior director of system planning at Ercot, said the project has a proposed commercial operation date of June 1. The battery’s duration remains unclear, and Ercot couldn’t comment on the project’s capability.While Tesla is known for its sleek, battery-powered electric vehicles, it’s always been more than a car company: its official mission is to “accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy.” Utility-scale batteries are needed to store the electricity produced by wind and solar, but they can also become lucrative opportunities. By storing excess electricity when prices and demand are low, battery owners can sell it back to the grid when prices are high. Read More: How America’s Rich Can Escape From an Unreliable Power GridTesla has spent years expanding into residential energy technology. Back in March 2015, Musk unveiled a home battery product, dubbed the Powerwall, with a splashy event at its design studio near Los Angeles. Scores of utility and energy executives attended. A year later Tesla acquired SolarCity, the solar-panel installer founded by Musk and his cousins. Musk then hawked a “solar roof” that has gone through several iterations without becoming a strong contender in the market.But the company’s product lineup already reaches beyond the home and into the electrical grid. The Tesla Powerpack and even larger Megapack were designed with utility customers in mind. Tesla’s battery project in South Australia, launched in 2017, is adjacent to a wind farm and can store surplus electricity generated on gusty nights for daytime demand. At 100 megawatts, it was the largest battery project in the world at its launch.While Tesla’s focus on energy often takes a back seat to the increasingly competitive business of manufacturing and selling electric cars, Musk and his executive team continue to highlight energy as a key part of their growth. “I think long-term Tesla Energy will be roughly the same size as Tesla Automotive,” Musk said during an earnings call in July 2020. “The energy business is collectively bigger than the automotive business.”Tesla’s battery packs are connected to Southern California Edison’s Mira Loma substation, located east of Los Angeles. The 20 megawatt system, which has been online since December 2016, supports grid operation during peak hours and helps the utility make the most of its renewable resources. In the San Francisco Bay Area, PG&E Corp. and Tesla are constructing a 182.5 megawatt system at an electric substation in Moss Landing that should be operational by August.Tesla Energy could represent up to 30% of the company’s total revenue by the 2030s, up from roughly 6% today, according to analyst Alexander Potter of Piper Sandler. His research has highlighted the potential for Autobidder, a software platform Tesla designed for utilities. Tesla Chief Financial Officer Zachary Kirkhorn has described Autobidder as an “autonomous energy market participation system that does high-frequency trading.” Potter has a $1,200 price target on Tesla stock, the highest on Wall Street.“Tesla’s energy storage business on a percentage basis is growing faster than their car business, and it’s only going to accelerate,” said Daniel Finn-Foley, head of energy storage at Wood MacKenzie Power and Renewables. “They are absolutely respected as a player, and they are competing aggressively on price.”Musk’s empire has numerous branches in Texas, and with the billionaire’s recent relocation from California, the Lone Star state now appears set to become the center of his universe. Space Exploration Technologies Corp., or SpaceX, is building and testing Starship, a new rocket and spacecraft designed to take humans to Mars, at a facility in Boca Chica on the southern tip of the Gulf Coast. Another rocket-testing facility is located in McGregor, near Waco. Musk posted a family photo to Twitter on Monday, with the caption “Starbase, Texas.”SpaceX has posted engineering positions in Austin for a “new, state of the art manufacturing facility” for Starlink, a space-based high speed Internet service. Tesla is also building a new factory in East Austin for its forthcoming Cybertruck, an electric pickup. Gigafactory Texas, as the facility is known, will create 5,000 mid-level manufacturing jobs and is supposed to produce the first vehicles by the end of this year.Musk’s focus on Texas comes as the dominant U.S. energy hub—with its abundant natural gas, oil, solar and wind resources—is being transformed by the surging growth of renewables. For more than a century the Texas grid has transported power from large plants to customers over miles of transmission lines. The recent storms have highlighted just how fragile that legacy system is in the era of climate change. With the build out of giant batteries like those made by Tesla’s Gambit project and others, the state’s power grid could be remade around distributed generation that may prove more resilient.About 2,100 megawatts of battery storage and 37,000 megawatts of solar and wind are in advanced stages of connecting to Ercot’s grid. “It’s not only stunning but the financing is already in place,” Jigar Shah said on March 2, a day before the clean-energy pioneer was named as director of the U.S. Energy Department’s loan finance office.The Gambit project was originally developed by San Francisco-based Plus Power, a privately held renewables company that has battery operations in several states. Scott Albert, the former city manager of Angleton, said it was obvious that Plus Power was working with Tesla. A project summary available on the city’s website features images of Tesla’s utility-scale battery products, and some of Plus Power’s principal staffers previously worked at Tesla. (Plus Power confirmed its sale of the project to an undisclosed party and declined further comment.)The Gambit project is not hard to find in Angleton, a small town of roughly 3,000 people in the middle of the Brazoria National Wildlife Refuge. But people on the construction site appear to have instructions to avoid drawing attention or answering questions from passersby. A photographer who attempted to observe from the front gate was told by a worker that it was a “secretive project.” White sheets obscured what appeared to be Tesla’s modular Megapacks.In Texas, Albert said, it’s common for developers in real estate or energy to begin projects with several potential partners or purchasers waiting in the wings. It made sense to him that the project ended up with the state’s biggest billionaire. “Elon Musk has a lot of activity in Texas right now,” said Albert. “It wouldn’t surprise me if Musk is thinking about starting his own power company.”READ NEXT: After Texas Crisis, Biden’s Climate Plan Hangs on Fragile Power Grid (Updates Tesla’s share price in the fourth paragraph. Adds detail about battery duration in the sixth paragraph and Elon Musk’s family photo in the 14th paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bitcoin’s Taproot Activation Gains Momentum From New ‘Speedy Trial’ Proposal

    Taproot is the largest upgrade Bitcoin has seen in years, and many are proposing projects on top of it.

  • NASCAR race results: Kyle Larson wins at Las Vegas. Full analysis and takeaways

    Kyle Larson won Sunday’s NASCAR Cup race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

  • Tuchel explains lack of playing time for USMNT’s Pulisic at Chelsea

    Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has explained why USMNT star Christian Pulisic has not been playing more for the Blues over the last few months.

  • Harry implies family were jealous of Meghan’s Diana-like connection to public

    Harry says wife’s success ‘brought back memories’ of his mother for royal family

  • Biden signs executive order to expand voting rights: ‘If you have the best ideas, you have nothing to hide’

    ‘Every eligible voter should be able to vote and have it counted’

  • Accused child killer Barahona ‘jumped,’ beaten by fellow inmates in Miami jail

    Five jail inmates beat up notorious accused child killer Jorge Barahona at the Miami-Dade jail because “of the nature of his pending charges,” according to a newly released police report.

  • Republican National Committee rejects cease-and-desist demand from Trump attorneys

    The Republican National Committee dismissed a cease-and-desist demand from former President Trump's attorneys Monday after Trump's lawyers told the organization to stop using Trump's name and likeness, Politico reports.What they're saying: The RNC "has every right to refer to public figures as it engages in core, First Amendment-protected political speech, and it will continue to do so in pursuit of these common goals," chief counsel Justin Riemer wrote in a letter sent Monday afternoon.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe RNC letter highlights Trump's "close" relationship with RNC chair Ronna McDaniel and states that Trump personally approved the use of his name for fundraising."The RNC is grateful for the past and continued support President Trump has given to the committee and it looks forward to working with him to elect Republicans across the country," Riemer wrote.The RNC did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.Trump attorneys sent a letter on March 5 requesting that the RNC "immediately cease and desist the unauthorized use of President Donald J. Trump’s name, image, and/or likeness in all fundraising, persuasion, and/or issue speech."It was one of many cease-and-desist demands, which the Trump team sent to GOP committees including the National Republican Senatorial Committee and the National Republican Congressional Committee.The big picture: Trump worked closely with the RNC during the 2020 campaign, raising over $366 million together, according to Politico.Trump is expected to speak at the RNC's upcoming donor retreat in Palm Beach, a portion of which has been moved to Trump's Mar-a-Lago Club, per the Washington Post.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Horvat, Miller lift Canucks past NHL-leading Maple Leafs

    Bo Horvat and J.T. Miller scored in a 42-second span in the third period and the Vancouver Canucks beat the NHL-leading Toronto Maple Leafs 4-2 on Saturday night to sweep the two-game series. Horvat tied it on a power play at 8:49, and Miller gave the Canucks the lead at 9:31. Nils Hoglander completed the scoring with 3:07 left.

  • AP source: Titans trade 2020 first-round pick to Dolphins

    The Tennessee Titans have found a team in the Miami Dolphins to take their 2020 first-round draft pick off their hands, trading offensive lineman Isaiah Wilson after his rookie season. The trade agreed to Monday night sends the 29th overall pick in 2020 out of Georgia to Miami after Wilson played only four snaps as a rookie, the person told The Associated Press. Both Wilson and Miami coach Brian Flores went to the same high school in Brooklyn, N.Y. — Poly Prep Country Day School.

  • Papa John's founder says he's been working to get the N-word out of his vocabulary for the 'last 20 months'

    The former CEO of Papa John's is assuring the public he's been working on not using racist language, an effort that has apparently been ongoing for nearly two years. John Schnatter, the Papa John's founder who in 2018 stepped down as chairman after admitting he used the N-word during a conference call, told One America News Network the pizza chain's board has painted him "as a racist" when "they know he's not a racist," per Mediaite. From there, Schnatter described his "goals," evidently including no longer saying racial slurs. "We've had three goals for the last 20 months," Schnatter said. "To get rid of this N-word in my vocabulary and dictionary and everything else, because it's just not true, figure out how they did this, and get on with my life." The former pizza boss also told OANN he "used to lay in bed" after his ouster wondering "how did they do this," and he called on Papa John's to come out and declare that it "didn't follow proper due diligence" and that he actually "has no history of racism." Schnatter stepped down as Papa John's chair after Forbes reported that he "used the N-word on a conference call" that had been "designed as a role-playing exercise for Schnatter in an effort to prevent future public-relations snafus." He apologized at the time, saying "racism has no place in our society." Shortly after, though, Schnatter said he resigned because the board asked him to "without apparently doing any investigation" and that he now regrets doing so. Later, Schnatter would vow that a "day of reckoning" would come in a bizarre 2019 interview, in which he also famously declared he's eaten "over 40 pizzas in the last 30 days." Update: In a statement on Monday, Schnatter said he has been seeking to eliminate "false perceptions in the media" and that "on OANN, I tried to say, 'Get rid of this n-word in (the) vocabulary and dictionary (of the news media), and everything else because it's just not true,' – reflecting my commitment to correct the false and malicious reporting by the news media about the conference call." Papa John’s ex-CEO says he’s been working for the last 20 months “to get rid of this N-word in my vocabulary” (h/t @mount_bees) pic.twitter.com/8heITnJJxA — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) March 8, 2021 More stories from theweek.comBiden administration offers temporary protected status to VenezuelansBritain's tabloids, vilified by Harry and Meghan, are all agog over the 'devastating' Oprah interview7 spondiferously funny cartoons about the Dr. Seuss controversy