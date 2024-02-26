SpaceX to send 4 astronauts to space station from Florida: How to watch NASA Crew-8 liftoff

It's been a busy year already for launches in Florida, and there's a very special one coming up: This week, a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket is set to launch four astronauts to the International Space Station.

It's going to be on the tail end of Leap Day, 12:04 a.m. Friday, March 1, according to FLORIDA TODAY's rocket launch calendar for the month, which is updated frequently, so check that link often for rocket launch times and dates.

Below is more info about NASA's Crew-8 and suggestions on where to watch the rocket launch from Volusia County. Dates and times are routinely subject to change for a variety of reasons. USA TODAY Network's Space Team provides interactive launch coverage at floridatoday.com/space with frequent updates on launches at least 90 minutes in advance, sometimes longer, depending on the mission. For questions or comments, email FLORIDA TODAY Space Reporter Rick Neale at rneale@floridatoday.com or tweet him @rickneale1 on X, the social platform formerly known as Twitter.

Who are NASA's SpaceX Crew-8 astronauts? Here's why they're excited for early-morning launch from Cape Canaveral

SpaceX-NASA Crew-8 launch is scheduled Friday, March 1

Mission: NASA’s eighth rotational mission of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and Dragon Endeavour spacecraft will carry four astronauts to the International Space Station for a science expedition. They are NASA astronauts pilot Michael Barratt, commander Matthew Dominick and mission specialist Jeanette Epps. They'll be joined by Roscosmos cosmonaut Alexander Grebenkin, a mission specialist. The four astronauts will fly aboard SpaceX's Dragon Endeavour capsule, which previously flew Demo Mission-2, Crew-2, Crew-6, and Axiom Mission 1. That April 2022 Ax-1 mission was the first commercial astronaut mission to visit the orbiting outpost.

Launch: 12:04 a.m. Friday, March 1 (just a few minutes after Feb. 29, Leap Day, ends)

Location: Launch Pad 39A at Kennedy Space Center

Local sonic boom: Yes

Booster landing: Cape Canaveral Space Force Station

Live coverage: Starts two hours before liftoff at floridatoday.com/space.

Just before Leap Day 2024: How can I watch March 1 rocket launch from Florida?

If you want to watch live rocket launch coverage, USA TODAY Network's Space Team will provide updates for the NASA-SpaceX Crew-8 mission at floridatoday.com/space, starting about two hours before launch time. You can download the free app for iPhone or Android or type floridatoday.com/space into your browser.

Hands down, watching a rocket launch or waiting for that launch window while at the beach is so Florida.

In Volusia County, immediately north of Brevard County — home to Kennedy Space Center and Cape Canaveral Space Force Station — you can get a great view of a SpaceX, NASA or United Launch Alliance rocket launch.

The best views to watch a rocket launch from here is along the beach. Look due south. Readers have also mentioned seeing a rocket launch from New Smyrna Beach, Daytona Beach and Ormond Beach. Here are some recommended spots:

• South New Smyrna Beach (Canaveral National Seashore), there may be parking costs. New Smyrna Beach features 17 miles of white sandy beaches. An electic and quaint beach town, despite its reputation as the "Shark Bite Capital of the World," New Smyrna Beach has always been a haven for surfers who come for the waves.

• Mary McLeod Bethune Beach Park, 6656 S. Atlantic Ave., New Smyrna Beach. Bethune Beach, which is 3.5 miles south of New Smyrna Beach and one mile north of the Apollo Beach entrance to Canaveral National Seashore Park, has restrooms, picnic pavilions, showers and nearly 800 feet of beachfront sidewalk, according to Volusia County's site. The nearby riverside park area is across South Atlantic Avenue with tennis courts, pickle ball courts, basketball and volleyball courts, playground, fishing pier and restrooms. The river by the park can be a great viewing spot for manatees, dolphins and pelicans.

• Apollo Beach at Canaveral National Seashore (south of New Smyrna Beach). Canaveral National Seashore runs along Florida's East Coast in Volusia County and Brevard County. To access Apollo Beach, take Interstate 95 to exit 249, then travel east until it turns into State Road A1A. Follow SR A1A south to the park entrance.

• Oak Hill riverfront is the southernmost city in South Volusia County.

• Sunrise Park, 275 River Road, Oak Hill

• Goodrich's Seafood and Oyster House back deck, 253 River Road, Oak Hill

• Seminole Rest national historic site, 211 River Road, Oak Hill

• Riverbreeze Park, 250 H.H. Burch Road, Oak Hill

• Mary Dewees Park, 178 N. Gaines St., Oak Hill. Facilities include a rental building,playground, baseball field, basketball courts, tennis courts, outdoorrestrooms, pavilions, picnic areas and grills.

• Nancy Cummings Park, 232 Cummings St., Oak Hill. Facilities include playground, baseball field, basketball courts, outdoor pavilion and restrooms.

• Jimmie Vann Sunrise Park, 275 River Road, Oak Hill. This location has about 350 feet of beautifully restored shoreline, according to the city of Oak Hill online. Facilities include pavilion, picnic tables and kayak launching facilities.

• A.C. Delbert Dewees Municipal Pier, 243 River Road, Oak Hill. Facilities include a520-foot observation pier with two covered decks and seating, the city of Oak Hill site states.

• Bird Observation Pier on River Road across from A.C. Delbert Municipal Pier (see above). Facilities include a 100-foot observation pier.

Rick Neale is a Space Reporter at FLORIDA TODAY (for more of his stories, click here.) Contact Neale at 321-242-3638 or rneale@floridatoday.com. Twitter/X: @RickNeale1

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: How to watch SpaceX, NASA Crew-8 launch from Kennedy Space Center