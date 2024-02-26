SpaceX to send astronauts to space station from Florida: How to watch NASA Crew-8 liftoff

It's been a busy year already for launches in Florida, and there's a very special one coming up: This week, a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket is set to launch four astronauts to the International Space Station.

It's going to be on the tail end of Leap Day, 12:04 a.m. EST Friday, March 1, according to FLORIDA TODAY's rocket launch calendar for the month, which is updated frequently, so check that link often for rocket launch times and dates.

Who are NASA's SpaceX Crew-8 astronauts? Here's why they're excited for early-morning launch from Cape Canaveral

SpaceX-NASA Crew-8 launch is scheduled Friday, March 1

Mission: NASA’s eighth rotational mission of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and Dragon Endeavour spacecraft will carry four astronauts to the International Space Station for a science expedition. They are NASA astronauts pilot Michael Barratt, commander Matthew Dominick and mission specialist Jeanette Epps. They'll be joined by Roscosmos cosmonaut Alexander Grebenkin, a mission specialist. The four astronauts will fly aboard SpaceX's Dragon Endeavour capsule, which previously flew Demo Mission-2, Crew-2, Crew-6, and Axiom Mission 1. That April 2022 Ax-1 mission was the first commercial astronaut mission to visit the orbiting outpost.

Launch: 12:04 a.m. EST Friday, March 1 (just a few minutes after Feb. 29, Leap Day, ends)

Location: Launch Pad 39A at Kennedy Space Center

Local sonic boom: Yes

Booster landing: Cape Canaveral Space Force Station

Just before Leap Day 2024: How can I watch March 1 rocket launch from Florida?

Hands down, watching a rocket launch or waiting for that launch window while at the beach is so Florida.

The best views to watch a rocket launch from neighboring Brevard County, aka the Space Coast, is here along the beach. Visibility in Indian River County and Martin County, part of the Treasure Coast, will depend on weather conditions, and people should make sure not to block traffic or rights of way on bridges and to follow posted rules at beaches. Look due north. Here are some recommended spots:

• House of Refuge and beach, 301 S.E. MacArthur Blvd., Stuart

• Wabasso Beach Park, 1808 Wabasso Beach Road, Wabasso

• State Road A1A causeway in Stuart

• Fort Pierce Inlet, 905 Shorewinds Drive

• Sebastian Inlet Park, 9700 S. State Road A1A, Melbourne Beach (there is a cost to enter)

• Ambersands Beach Park, 12566 N. SR A1A, Vero Beach (free parking)

• South Beach Park, 1700 Ocean Drive, Vero Beach (free parking)

• Alma Lee Loy Bridge in Vero Beach

• Merrill Barber Bridge in Vero Beach

Pretty much anywhere in Brevard, you'll get a view of the rocket launch. That includes Melbourne Beach, which borders Indian River County, or from Grant-Valkaria along the Indian River Lagoon.

