SpaceX sends 4 civilians into orbit for 3 days, its first private crew

In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Billionaire Jared Isaacman and three others lifted off from Cape Canaveral, Florida and will splash down in the Atlantic Ocean three days later.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • How to watch the Inspiration4 mission launch to orbit

    The Inspiration4 crew is set to launch from Cape Canaveral, Florida, on Wednesday evening. The first all-civilian flight to orbit will act as a proof of concept for SpaceX and the broader private spaceflight industry, which wants to send many more people to space in the coming years and decades.The latest: SpaceX has completed fueling the Falcon 9 rocket. The launch, streamed live via SpaceX, remains on schedule for liftoff at 8:02 p.m. ET. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets.

  • Eternal motherly love? Extinct spiders found protecting offspring in 99-million-year-old fossils

    A mother's love is eternal. Or at least encapsulated in a fossilized tree resin that's 99 million years old.

  • Here’s a Comparison of Celestial Bodies Scaled to Human Size

    This size comparison video shows celestial bodies like stars, nebulae, and black holes shoulder to shoulder, on a human scale. The post Here’s a Comparison of Celestial Bodies Scaled to Human Size appeared first on Nerdist.

  • SpaceX's first civilian crew will have zip ties and sedatives onboard their spaceship in case someone becomes a danger

    SpaceX's Inspiration4 crew trained for five months ahead of their launch. They're prepared for a range of worst-case scenarios.

  • Watch SpaceX launch 4 space tourists into Earth's orbit

    The Inspiration4 crew members have never been to space. They've only trained for five months. Their spaceship has a new glass dome for the views.

  • Watch SpaceX's all-civilian Inspiration4 spaceflight here at 8PM ET

    SpaceX is making history by launching the first ever all-civilian mission to orbit, and you can watch it happen live.

  • SpaceX launches its first batch of Starlink satellites aimed at new coverage areas from California

    SpaceX launched a Falcon 9 rocket carrying 51 of its Starlink satellites from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California on Monday night at 8:55 PM PDT (11:55 PM EDT). This was the first launch for the Starlink satellite internet constellation from the west coast, and also the first batch of a second stage of Starlink satellite deployment, targeting a new orbital trajectory that will help the network provide service to new regions, including Northern Canada and parts of Northern Europe. In total, SpaceX has now launched around 1,800 Starlink satellites, and it has been providing coverage to customers during its beta program for over a year now.

  • Musk’s SpaceX Set for First Civilian Space Mission Tomorrow

    Elon Musk's SpaceX's launch -- set for tomorrow -- will take four civilians 360 miles from Earth for three days on the first civilian-only space mission. See: Elon Musk's SpaceX Raises $850 million in...

  • SpaceX, Blue Origin awarded NASA contracts to develop moon lander concepts for future Artemis missions

    NASA has awarded a combined $146 million in contracts to five companies, including SpaceX, Blue Origin and Dynetics, to develop lander concepts as part of the agency’s Artemis program. The awards include $26.5 million to Blue Origin; $40.8 million to Dynetics; $35.2 million to Lockheed Martin; $34.8 million to Northrop Grumman; and $9.4 million to SpaceX.

  • James Webb Space Telescope: An astronomer on the team explains how to send a giant telescope to space – and why

    The James Webb Space Telescope is the biggest orbital telescope ever built and is scheduled to be launched into space on Dec. 18, 2021. NASA/Desiree Stover, CC BYThe James Webb Space Telescope is scheduled to head to space on Dec. 18, 2021. With it, astronomers hope to find the first galaxies to form in the universe, will search for Earthlike atmospheres around other planets and accomplish many other scientific goals. I am an astronomer and the principal investigator for the Near Infrared Camera

  • CRISPR goes Mammoth

    The gene-editing tool CRISPR is moving toward the market, promising better tests, disease cures — and maybe even a woolly mammoth. The big picture: CRISPR is already a historic scientific achievement, but we're just now entering the moment when it will begin to impact patients and possibly the planet.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDriving the news: The San Francisco-based CRISPR startup Mammoth Biosciences — whose co-founder Je

  • SpaceX to Launch the First All-civilian Human Spaceflight — How to Watch

    The historic launch can be watched on SpaceX's YouTube channel and on Netflix's YouTube channel.

  • SpaceX launches 51 Starlinks into polar orbit

    The California launch will help expand Starlink internet service at higher latitudes.

  • Asteroid that wiped out dinosaurs shaped fortunes of snakes

    Snakes owe their success in part to the asteroid impact that killed off the dinosaurs 66 million years ago.

  • NASA awards SpaceX, Blue Origin, and 3 other companies $146 million in contracts to make moon lander designs

    Both Elon Musk's SpaceX and Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin will design moon landers that NASA can use to regularly send astronauts to the moon.

  • 5 Gene Therapy Stocks Back in Focus on AbbVie/Regenxbio Deal

    The promising gene therapy approach is being evaluated for varied diseases, such as hemophilia, Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), Parkinson's disease, eye disease, and cancer among others

  • Squirrels have personality traits similar to humans, new study shows

    Four personality traits that are key to squirrel's survival were observed in the animals in a study done by UC Davis.

  • Five key facts on Inspiration4 space mission

    SpaceX is set to launch four people into space Wednesday on a three-day mission that is the first to orbit the Earth with exclusively private citizens on board.

  • Egypt team identifies fossil of land-roaming whale species

    Egyptian scientists say the fossil of a four-legged prehistoric whale, unearthed over a decade ago in the country's Western Desert, is that of a previously unknown species. The prehistoric whale, known as semi-aquatic because it lived both on land and sea, sported features of an accomplished hunter, the team’s leading paleontologist, Hesham Sallam, told The Associated Press — features that make it stand out among other whale fossils. The fossil was first found by a team of Egyptian environmentalists in 2008 in an area that was covered by seas in prehistoric times, but researchers only published their findings confirming a new species last month.

  • Blue Origin and four other companies win millions to keep lunar lander dreams alive

    Months after losing out to SpaceX, Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin space venture and two of its partners in a lunar lander project will be getting fresh infusions of financial support from NASA, thanks to a follow-up program aimed at boosting capabilities for putting astronauts on the moon. Blue Origin, Lockheed Martin and Northrop Grumman aren’t the only companies sharing a total of $146 million in fixed-price awards. SpaceX and Dynetics — the two rivals of the Blue Origin-led “National Team” in NASA’s