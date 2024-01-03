SpaceX set for Falcon 9 rocket launch, ground landing Wednesday from Florida

SpaceX crews are preparing to launch and land a Falcon 9 rocket Wednesday from Florida’s Space Coast.

The 10-minute launch window is set to open at 6:04 p.m. from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

SpaceX’s rocket is aiming to send a satellite into orbit for a Swedish internet provider.

The “Ovzon 3 mission” was delayed three times last month.

If needed, a backup opportunity is available Thursday with an 87-minute launch window opening at 4:47 p.m.

SpaceX said this will be the 10th flight of the first stage booster supporting the mission, which previously launched CRS-26, OneWeb Launch 16, Intelsat IS-40e, O3b mPOWER, and five Starlink missions.

SpaceX will also attempt to land the first stage of the rocket back at its landing zone at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

The booster’s landing will create a sonic boom that could be heard by people in the area.

