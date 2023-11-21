SpaceX set to launch 23 Starlink satellites from Florida tonight

SpaceX plans to launch 23 more Starlink internet satellites to orbit from Florida tonight (Nov. 21), continuing a busy stretch for the company.

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket is scheduled to lift off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station during a nearly four-hour window that opens at 11:01 p.m. EDT (0401 GMT on Nov. 22).

You can watch the action live via SpaceX's account on X (formerly known as Twitter), beginning about five minutes before the launch window opens.

If all goes according to plan, the Falcon 9's first stage will come back to Earth for a vertical landing about 8.5 minutes after launch on the drone ship named "A Shortfall of Gravitas," which will be stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.

This will be the 15th launch and landing for the particular booster used, according to a SpaceX mission description. That resume includes six other Starlink flights as well as Crew-3 and Crew-4, which were astronaut missions to the International Space Station that launched for NASA in November 2021 and April 2022, respectively.

The 23 Starlink satellites are scheduled to deploy from the Falcon 9's upper stage into low Earth orbit about 65.5 minutes after liftoff.

SpaceX has been quite busy recently — though these days, that statement applies pretty much all the time for the company.

SpaceX launched 23 Starlink satellites on Friday (Nov. 17), conducted the highly anticipated second test flight of its next-gen Starship rocket on Saturday (Nov. 18) and sent 22 more Starlinks up early Monday morning (Nov. 20).

