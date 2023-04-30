SpaceX set to launch Falcon Heavy tonight

As April is coming to a close, SpaceX crews are preparing to launch a Falcon Heavy rocket Sunday night at Cape Canaveral.

The Falcon Heavy rocket aims to launch the ViaSat-3 Americas mission, which will send several communications satellites into orbit.

The Astranis’s first MicroGEO satellite and Gravity Space’s GS-1 satellite is also on board.

Read: SpaceX’s first launch of Starship spacecraft with world’s biggest rocket ends in mid-air explosion

SpaceX tweeted that systems and weather should be favorable for the launch.

All systems and weather are looking good for tonight's Falcon Heavy launch of @ViasatInc's ViaSat-3 Americas mission → https://t.co/ulZth3yuU5 pic.twitter.com/7QxxecydXo — SpaceX (@SpaceX) April 30, 2023

The 57-minute launch window opens at 7:29 p.m.

Watch Channel 9 for live coverage of the launch.

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.