SpaceX set to launch missile warning satellites into orbit from Cape Canaveral

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket is prepared to launch a set of satellites into orbit around Earth Wednesday as part of a national security mission for the U.S. Space Force.

U.S. Space Systems Command and SpaceX completed a readiness review Tuesday ahead of the launch, scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Wednesday from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station’s Space Launch Complex-40.

The four-hour launch window closes at 9:30 p.m.

Falcon 9 rolled out to pad 40 in Florida and is now vertical for today's launch of USSF-124 → https://t.co/bJFjLCiTbK pic.twitter.com/AxT5JhChJE — SpaceX (@SpaceX) February 14, 2024

It will be the eighth SpaceX Falcon 9 launch of a National Security Space Launch mission since 2018, and the 11th overall involving a SpaceX Falcon rocket.

“We’re thrilled to have our team assembled here on the Space Coast, ready to launch the USSF-124 satellites,” Senior Material Leader for SSC’s Launch Execution Delta Col. Jim Horne said in a statement. “With each national security launch, we continue to strengthen America’s capabilities and its deterrence in the face of growing threats while adding stability to a very dynamic world. It’s what we do in the Space Force, and we take that charge seriously.”

The Falcon 9 rocket will carry two satellites into orbit for the U.S. Missile Defense Agency, and four for the Space Development Agency.

Minutes after liftoff, the rocket’s first-stage booster is scheduled to return to the landing zone at Cape Canaveral to be used for a future launch.

The same booster has been used for a crewed launch to the International Space Station and four Starlink missions.

If needed, a backup launch opportunity is available at the same time Thursday.

The Falcon 9 launch is one of two that SpaceX had planned for Wednesday from the Space Coast.

The company stood down from a launch scheduled for 12:57 a.m. Wednesday that would have carried a lunar lander into space.

