SpaceX pushes back Saturday night launch of Falcon 9 carrying Starlink satellites

SpaceX is set to launch another batch of Starlink satellites from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

9:15 p.m. Update:

SpaceX is now targeting Saturday at 11:38 p.m. for a Falcon 9 launch of 22 Starlink satellites into low-earth orbit. If needed, there is a back-up window Sunday at 12:05 a.m.

Original Story:

The Falcon 9 rocket will launch from Space Launch Complex 40 and will carry 22 Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit.

The launch is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 23 at 9:07 p.m. with additional launch windows scheduled from 9:57 p.m. to 12:05 a.m.

If the launch doesn’t happen in those windows, SpaceX will have other launch opportunities on Sunday evening between 8:41 p.m. to 11:39 p.m.

This is the 17th flight for the first stage booster supporting this mission, which previously launched GPS III-3, Turksat 5A, Transporter-2, Intelsat G-33/G-34, Transporter-6, and 11 Starlink missions.

Following stage separation, the first stage will land on the Just Read the Instructions droneship stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.

