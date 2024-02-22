SpaceX Starlink launch on Saturday, Feb. 24: Where to watch from Daytona, New Smyrna Beach

If you’re heading to the beach this weekend, stick around for a potential SpaceX launch.

On Saturday, Feb. 24, SpaceX Starlink 6-39 is scheduled for liftoff. Though SpaceX has yet to publicly announce this mission, a National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency navigational warning indicates a launch window will open that afternoon.

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket will launch a batch of Starlink internet satellites from launch complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station with a launch window from 4:59 to 9:30 p.m. ET. The trajectory? Southeast. A local sonic boom is not expected, but there will be a booster landing with a drone ship out on the Atlantic Ocean.

How can I watch the Saturday, Feb. 24, rocket launch from Florida?

If you want to watch live rocket launch coverage, the USA TODAY Network’s Space Team will provide updates for the SpaceX launch at floridatoday.com/space, starting about 90 minutes before liftoff.

The best views to watch a rocket launch from neighboring Brevard County, aka the Space Coast, is here along the beach. Look due south. Readers have also mentioned seeing a rocket launch from Daytona Beach and Ormond Beach. Here are some recommended spots:

• South New Smyrna Beach (Canaveral National Seashore), there may be parking costs

• Bethune Beach, 6656 S. Atlantic Ave.

• Apollo Beach at Canaveral National Seashore (south of New Smyrna Beach)

• Oak Hill riverfront, Sites include Sunrise Park, 275 River Road; Goodrich's Seafood and Oyster House back deck, 253 River Road; Seminole Rest national historic site, 211 River Road; and Riverbreeze Park, 250 H.H. Burch Road.

Rick Neale is a Space Reporter at FLORIDA TODAY, part of the USA TODAY Network. For more of his stories, click here. Contact Neale at 321-242-3638 or rneale@floridatoday.com. Twitter/X: @RickNeale1

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Florida rocket launch: SpaceX Starlink 6-39 set for Saturday, Feb. 24