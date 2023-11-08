SpaceX Starlink mission launches 5 minutes after midnight, lighting darkened Brevard sky

With SpaceX's newly installed crew access arm for use by future astronauts stationed alongside on a support tower, a Falcon 9 rocket blazed into the post-midnight darkness Wednesday carrying another payload of 23 Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit.

The launch lit up the Space Coast sky at 12:05 a.m. EDT from Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

Of note, SpaceX's Starlink 6-27 mission marked the 61st orbital launch from the Space Force installation and nearby Kennedy Space Center this year, extending the ongoing annual record.

More: Miami pop artist Romero Britto, Lt. Gov. Nunez greet Florida Space Art Contest winners

The Falcon 9 first-stage booster landed aboard SpaceX's drone ship Just Read the Instructions out on the Atlantic Ocean, wrapping up its 11th flight.

During the August Space Florida board of directors meeting, now-retired President and CEO Frank DiBello remarked, “it suffices to say that Florida has been busy.”

SpaceX's newly installed crew access arm at Launch Complex 40 is visible at sunset alongside the Falcon 9 rocket that lifted off during Wednesday's early morning Starlink mission at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

More: See how SpaceX's Starlink is driving record rocket launches on Florida's Space Coast

DiBello said the boost in the Cape's launch pace has been triggered by demand for satellite technology, bandwidth and “situational awareness around the world” by the military and commercial sectors.

“It’s not about the launch, or the fire and smoke at the end of the rocket. It’s about the pointy end of the rocket,” DiBello told board members.

Including other states, SpaceX has now launched 80 times this year and delivered more than 1,000 metric tons into orbit, company officials announced in a Wednesday tweet.

Next launch: Thursday's NASA-SpaceX mission

Rocket: SpaceX Falcon 9.

Location: Pad 39A at Kennedy Space Center.

Launch Time: 8:28 p.m. EDT Thursday.

Trajectory: Northeast.

Weather: Partly cloudy, with a low around 68 and southeast wind around 5 mph.

Landing: Cape Canaveral Space Force Station's Landing Zone 1.

Live coverage: Starts 90 minutes before liftoff at floridatoday.com/space

About: A Falcon 9 rocket will launch SpaceX’s 29th commercial resupply mission for NASA to the International Space Station. A Dragon cargo capsule will deliver new science investigations, food, supplies, and equipment to the international crew.

Notes: Rescheduled from Nov. 1, Nov. 5 and Nov. 7.

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifts off early Wednesday morning from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

For the latest schedule updates, visit floridatoday.com/launchschedule.

Rick Neale is a Space Reporter at FLORIDA TODAY (for more of his stories, click here.) Contact Neale at 321-242-3638 or rneale@floridatoday.com. Twitter/X: @RickNeale1

Space is important to us and that's why we're working to bring you top coverage of the industry and Florida launches. Journalism like this takes time and resources. Please support it with a subscription here.

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: SpaceX Starlink liftoff marks record-breaking 61st Space Coast launch