Is SpaceX Starship going to launch in Florida? Here's what to know about the giant rocket

Florida may become a launch and landing site for SpaceX Starship-Super Heavy rockets, which are being referred to as the company’s next-generation launch system.

The proposed future launch site for the two-stage rockets, the most powerful in history, would be at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

What is the SpaceX Starship?

SpaceX founder Elon Musk has said this program hinges on his belief that humanity needs to become a multi-planetary, space-faring species sooner rather than later. He believes the Starship will be the vehicle to put humans on Mars.

This new space vehicle was designed to transport humans, cargo and payloads to Earth’s orbit, the moon and Mars.

It has two parts: Super Heavy, a massive booster outfitted with 33 Raptor engines that will lift Starship, a 164-foot-tall spacecraft that can transport humans and cargo beyond low-Earth orbit. It produces more thrust than the Saturn V rocket of the Apollo era and NASA's current Space Launch System.

What does the Starship look like?

The design is super sleek and has been compared to something out of science fiction due to a reflective, stainless steel outer shell.

Artist renderings show a futuristic interior matching the exterior – sleek, clean and colorless. Each astronaut would be assigned private living quarters suitable for sleeping, studying or communicating with loved ones back on Earth.

Future plans call for numerous floors, including one containing a gym and bathroom facilities. Some designs can accommodate as many as 100 people, but the capacity will vary by rocket.

What went wrong with Starship? Why did it explode?

SpaceX has been doing test flights off the southernmost tip of Texas. These are early uncrewed tests.

Starship's first test launch exploded shortly after liftoff last April from the company's Starbase operations area near Brownsville, Texas. A second test flight also exploded in midair in November, though that mission was considered more successful as it flew longer, providing more data to the SpaceX team.

When is the next SpaceX Starship test flight?

No official word on when Starship’s third test flight will be, but Musk recently gave a hint.

On Monday he posted on the social media site he owns, X, formerly Twitter. Beginning his post with a reference to the Nicki Minaj song “Starships,” Musk wrote, “Starship were meant to fly and our next one launches in about 3 weeks, but I recommend waiting for a few more test flights before hopping on board."

Want to give input on the possibility of Starship launches in Florida?

A SpaceX Starship Super Heavy booster is pictured on the launch pad during a test firing of its 33 Raptor engines ahead of a suborbital test launch attempt at the company's Texas development facility called Starbase.

The Air Force will host three open houses to collect written comments on SpaceX’s proposed actions and alternatives.

March 5: Catherine Schweinsberg Rood Central Library, 308 Forrest Ave., Cocoa.

March 6: Titusville Civic Center, 4220 S. Hopkins Ave., Titusville.

March 7: Radisson Resort at the Port, 8701 Astronaut Blvd., Cape Canaveral.

There also is a virtual public meeting at 6 pm March 12 at spaceforcestarshipeis.com. Air Force officials will accept public comments through March 22 at the website and by emailing contactus@spaceforcestarshipeis.com (use the subject line "Starship EIS").

A draft environmental impact study is scheduled for publication in December, with the final study due in September 2025.

