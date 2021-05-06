SpaceX Starship prototype makes clean landing

Jonathan Amos - BBC Science Correspondent
·3 min read
Starship
SN15 launched with improvements in its structures, avionics, software, and engines

Step by step, the SpaceX company is progressing the development of its novel Starship rocket.

The latest prototype, Serial Number 15 (SN15), has just completed a successful high-altitude ascent and landing.

The four previous test artefacts all ran into trouble as they went through their touchdown manoeuvres, ultimately destroying themselves in the process.

But SN15 had no such difficulty, making a tidy, controlled return to the ground at SpaceX's R&D facility in Texas.

A small fire licked around the base of the vehicle on touchdown but was soon extinguished.

There's considerable interest in the Starship concept now that the American space agency (Nasa) has chosen it to land astronauts on the Moon later this decade.

SN15 landing
The Starship prototype approached the ground with the thrust of two Raptors

For SpaceX, lunar missions would be just one application of many for the new system.

The expectation is that Starships will replace the company's Falcon rockets.

These existing vehicles carry out regular missions - both crewed and uncrewed - for Nasa, as well as satellite deployments for the US military and other commercial operators.

But SpaceX CEO, Elon Musk, believes the new 50m-tall Starship can do it all, bigger and better - and not just at Earth; he says the technology will get people to Mars.

Human Landing System
Artwork: A vehicle based on Starship has been selected to land Nasa astronauts on the Moon

Wednesday's test proceeded much like the previous prototype flights.

The uncrewed SN15 left its launch mount at the Boca Chica facility, and rose vertically on the thrust of three methane-burning Raptor engines.

These power units shut down in sequence as the target height of roughly 10km (6.2 miles) was approached, with the vehicle then leaning over into the horizontal for the drop to the ground.

This belly-flop descent, controlled by large flaps at either end of the vehicle, is intended to simulate how future, operational Starships will re-enter the Earth's atmosphere from orbit, presenting a large surface area to the direction of travel to scrub off speed.

Fire
A small fire persisted for a while at the base of the vehicle

The vehicle is supposed to transition back to a tail-down configuration just before reaching the surface.

SN8, SN9, SN10 and SN11 couldn't manage the process cleanly and were destroyed just before, at, or shortly after the moment of touchdown.

SN15, in contrast, made a perfect flip back to the vertical and set itself down gently on its stubby legs.

SpaceX has more prototypes in various stages of readiness. It is iterating the design, making upgrades as engineers learn how to build and fly the rockets.

Operational Starships will eventually launch atop a booster called Super Heavy.

This will feature perhaps 28 Raptors, producing more than 70 meganewtons (16 million lbs) of thrust - about double that of the mighty Apollo Saturn 5 rocket, which sent men to the Moon.

Rockets line-ups
Rockets line-ups

Recommended Stories

  • SpaceX launches, lands Starship in 1st successful flight

    SpaceX launched and successfully landed its futuristic Starship on Wednesday, finally nailing a test flight of the rocketship that Elon Musk intends to use to land astronauts on the moon and send people to Mars. This latest upgraded version of SpaceX's full-scale, stainless steel, bullet-shaped rocketship soared more than 6 miles (10 kilometers) over the Gulf of Mexico before flipping and descending horizontally, and then going vertical again just in time for touchdown. Success came on the 60th anniversary of the flight of first American in space, Alan Shepard.

  • Novavax vaccine shows 51% efficacy against South African variant, study finds

    CHICAGO (Reuters) -Novavax Inc's COVID-19 vaccine had efficacy of 51% against infections caused by the South African variant among people who were HIV negative, and 43% in a group that included people who were HIV positive, according to a new analysis published on Wednesday. The variant, known as B.1.351, carries mutations that threaten the efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines, several studies have shown. Most vaccine makers, including Novavax, are testing versions of their vaccines to protect against emerging variants.

  • Reese Witherspoon Reveals Her Black Labrador Puppy Major Ate Her Couch: 'Good Thing He Is Cute'

    The Morning Show star, 45, and her family just welcomed Major in January

  • Multiple homes catch fire in San Leon

    At least three homes burned Wednesday morning in the 1600 block of Dick Bay Street near the mouth of Dickinson Bayou.

  • Attacker kills children, teacher at Brazil day care center

    Officials in southern Brazil say a knife-wielding attacker killed three children and at least one teacher at a day care center in the city of Saudades on Tuesday. Municipal education secretary Gisela Hermann described “a scene of terror” at the school in an interview with the online G1 news site. "There was a guy lying on the floor, but still alive, a dead teacher, a dead child too,” she said.

  • Blue Origin opens up bidding for first 'spectacular' space tourism trip in July

    SEATTLE (Reuters) -Blue Origin, billionaire Jeff Bezos' rocket company, said on Wednesday it is targeting July 20 for its first suborbital sightseeing trip on its New Shepard spacecraft, a landmark moment in a competition to usher in a new era of private commercial space travel. Blue Origin also said it will offer one seat on the first flight to the winning bidder of a five-week online auction, the proceeds of which will be donated to the space firm's foundation. The New Shepard rocket-and-capsule combo is designed to autonomously fly six passengers more than 62 miles (100 km) above Earth into suborbital space, high enough to experience a few minutes of weightlessness and see the curvature of the planet before the pressurized capsule returns to earth under parachutes.

  • Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine doesn't affect sperm, preliminary data suggests

    Researchers at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem found no abnormalities in the volume, concentration, or motility of the men's sperm after the shot.

  • Denmark, Norway study finds slightly raised blood clot rates after Astra COVID shot

    A study in Denmark and Norway has found slightly increased rates of vein blood clots among people who have had a first dose of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine, including clots in the brain, compared with expected rates in the general population. "The absolute risks of venous thromboembolic events described in this study are small, and the findings should be interpreted in the context of the benefits of COVID-19 vaccination at both the societal and the individual level," they wrote in a summary of their findings published in the BMJ medical journal on Thursday. Norway suspended its rollout of the AstraZeneca vaccine on March 11 after a small number of cases of blood clots combined with bleeding and low platelet counts.

  • Rating Dolphins position groups. What’s team’s strongest and weakest group?

    The Miami Dolphins’ 10 position groups — weakest to strongest. Here we go ...

  • Elon Musk says half a million Starlink users will ‘most likely’ receive service

    SpaceX's Starlink internet offering is very slowly taking shape. The network of high-flying satellites is going to take a long time to fully build out, but with over 1,300 of the tiny spacecraft currently orbiting Earth, plenty of beta testers have already signed up to be the first onboard. The company had remained largely quiet when it comes to the total number of sign-ups for the service so far, but that recently changed. As Reuters reports, SpaceX boss Elon Musk revealed on Tuesday that over 500,000 people had already placed their $99 deposits for Starlink internet service. The deposits, which are fully refundable in the event that the individual decides they don't want the service, or if SpaceX can't provide service, will get you a spot in line to receive Starlink when SpaceX is ready to add more customers. It's unclear exactly how many customers the current Starlink network can support, but Musk took to Twitter to offer his opinion. In a reply to a tweet about the initial report of 500,000 Starlink orders, Musk noted that Starlink does face some limitations at the moment. Of note, individuals that want the service but are located in congested urban areas may find the speeds lacking, and Space may ultimately decide it can't add more customers in certain areas until it boosts its network of satellites further. "Only limitation is high density of users in urban areas," Musk tweeted. "Most likely, all of the initial 500k will receive service. More of a challenge when we get into the several million user range." https://twitter.com/elonmusk/status/1389691848906747905?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1389691848906747905%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.reuters.com%2Ftechnology%2Fstarlink-satellite-internet-service-gets-500000-preorders-musk-says-2021-05-05%2F The Starlink satellite network is designed to be a grid that circles the globe. The idea is that if a person needs internet service, the massive grid ensures that satellites can deliver access to the network. However, with only a tiny fraction of the total number of planned satellites in orbit right now, a bunch of users in a small area could cause problems from a bandwidth standpoint. That's understandable, and the service is in beta after all, but it will require some delicate balancing on SpaceX's part to make sure it can bring new customers on board without causing problems for existing users. The company currently has permission to offer its service in North America but eventually wants to roll out Starlink in as many countries as it can. To do that, it'll need to boost its 1,300 satellites with many thousands more. SpaceX has permission to launch up to 12,000 satellites as soon as it can, but that's not enough for the company's grand ambitions. It's also seeking permission to launch an additional 30,000 Starlink satellites once it reaches the 12,000-satellite mark. It'll be incredibly interesting to see how rapidly SpaceX can roll out the service and at what point it decides to end the beta test and begin offering Starlink to everyone. It's obviously not there yet, but how much longer will the company wait?

  • Unsolved Mysteries Of Warhammer 40K With Author Dan Abnett

    Today Ars Technica is joined by acclaimed author Dan Abnett to answer an army of questions about the epic Warhammer 40,000 universe. Thank you to the /r/40kLore and /r/Warhammer40K subreddits for providing questions.

  • Sue Bird and Alex Morgan from Togethxr and Sam Gordon | The 2021 MAKERS Conference

    Sam Gordon, Gender Equality Advocate, interviews Sue Bird, four-time WNBA Champion, four-time Olympic Gold Medalist and Co-founder of TOGETHXR and Alex Morgan, World Champion Soccer Player and Co-founder of TOGETHXR, about their new media venture, creating more role models for girls, and how to even the playing field for women in sports.

  • Mississippi plane crash: Four dead after aircraft smashes into house

    Police did not specify whether deaths were of passengers or house residents

  • The world's heaviest moth - so big it can't fly properly - has been spotted in Australia

    The insect found near a school in Queensland, Australia, has been identified as a giant wood moth, the world's heaviest of the moth species.

  • Why Sundial Growers Stock Plunged in April

    Shares of Canadian cannabis company Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) dropped 24% in April, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The month of April was fairly unremarkable for Sundial, but the company had several capital raises earlier in 2021, and investors want to see some productive uses of it. As of March 15, 2021, Sundial had a cash balance of more than $700 million, most of which came from share offerings in 2021.

  • SpaceX's Starship SN15 prototype successfully lands in one piece

    SpaceX may have its first successful Starship landing in the books.

  • Cowboys’ Dak Prescott says he could play right now

    Yahoo Sports’ Senior NFL Writer Charles Robinson goes 1-on-1 with the Dallas quarterback. Prescott says he feels great, and knows he’d be successful even now. Dak there is a sense of relief heading into a season with a big new contract. The Cowboys qb has partnered with&nbsp;Sleep&nbsp;Number&nbsp;for several years now, so he knows one of the easiest and most effective ways to optimize recovery and perform at your best on the field is through consistent, high-quality&nbsp;sleep&nbsp;each night. Sleep&nbsp;Number&nbsp;is the official&nbsp;Sleep&nbsp;and Wellness Partner of the NFL.

  • Corpse believed to belong to controversial cult leader found in a Colorado shrine covered in glitter with no eyes

    Seven group members arrested on various charges including child abuse and abuse of corpse

  • Ivanka Trump gets second Covid vaccine shot

    Polls show Republicans most reluctant to take the Covid vaccine

  • In COVID-hit India, a 26-year-old doctor decides who lives and who dies

    NEW DELHI (Reuters) -Rohan Aggarwal is 26 years old. As India's healthcare system teeters on the verge of collapse during a brutal second wave of the novel coronavirus, Aggarwal makes those decisions during a 27-hour workday that includes a grim overnight shift in charge of the emergency room at his New Delhi hospital. Everyone at Holy Family Hospital – patients, relatives and staff – knows there aren't enough beds, not enough oxygen or ventilators to keep everyone who arrives at the hospital's front gates alive.