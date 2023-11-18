SpaceX Starship and Super Heavy set to fly again 7 months after explosive 1st launch

Richard Tribou, Orlando Sentinel
·6 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

SpaceX has made a lot of changes to its massive Starship and Super Heavy rocket since an attempt earlier this year to get to orbit ended in a fireball and more than six months grounded by the Federal Aviation Administration.

Now with a new FAA license, Elon Musk’s company is set to try to send the rocket back up during a 20-minute launch window that opens at 8 a.m. EST Saturday (7 a.m. CST) from the company’s Boca Chica, Texas launch facility Starbase.

“All systems and weather are go,” SpaceX posted this morning on X noting propellant load of the Super Heavy booster began after 6 a.m. with Musk chiming in “Ad Astra.”

The attempt will try to get past where the April 20 attempt failed.

The goal is to once again get the 397-foot-tall two-stage rocket off the ground, have it separate over the Gulf of Mexico where the Super Heavy booster will make a hard water landing while Starship continues on an orbital trajectory 2/3 the way around the Earth and make its own hard water splashdown in the Pacific Ocean about 90 minutes later north of Hawaii.

The company only got the OK to fly from the FAA after it signed off on the 63 corrections needed as defined in the “mishap” report into Starship and Super Heavy’s first attempt.

Record-setting SpaceX Starship launches, but blows up 4 minutes into test flight

On that launch, the rocket generating more than 17 million pounds of thrust on liftoff did get off the ground, but caused major damage to the launch pad.

The Starship upper stage was also unable to separate from the Super Heavy booster, so after only making it to 24 miles altitude over the Gulf of Mexico, teams sent it a self-destruct command, although the rocket did not explode immediately.

“The first flight test of a fully integrated Starship and Super Heavy was a critical step in advancing the capabilities of the most powerful launch system ever developed,” SpaceX wrote on its website. “Starship’s first flight test provided numerous lessons learned that are directly contributing to several upgrades being made to both the vehicle and ground infrastructure to improve the probability of success on future Starship flights.”

The investigation into launch attempt revealed leaking propellant caused fires in the Super Heavy booster that severed the connection with the vehicle’s primary flight computer leading to a loss of communication to most of the booster’s engines so SpaceX has no control over the vehicle, the company stated.

“SpaceX has since implemented leak mitigations and improved testing on both engine and booster hardware,” the site reads. “As an additional corrective action, SpaceX has significantly expanded Super Heavy’s pre-existing fire suppression system in order to mitigate against future engine bay fires.”

The flight termination system’s delayed destruction was also addressed, so SpaceX requalified the system to improve reliability.

For the shredded launch pad, SpaceX has added a water-cooled steel flame deflector and reinforced the pad foundation.

“We have sort of a steel sandwich, which is basically two thick plates of steel that are welded together with channels going through it,” Musk said in an interview this summer. “So you basically have this water-cooled steel sandwich and there are perforations in the top, so it will actually shoot a lot of water out of the top. Think of it as a gigantic upside-down shower head.”

The April launch sent rubble blasting out miles from pad.

“It’s going to basically blast water upwards while the rocket is over the pad to counteract the massive amount of heat from the booster,” Musk said. “The booster is basically like the world’s biggest cutting forge with a massive amount of force, so it’s not just heat, but a massive amount of force.”

The launch pad damage brought up NASA concerns as SpaceX was building out a second Starship launch site at its Kennedy Space Center launch complex, and potential damage there would threaten SpaceX’s abilities to launch its Falcon 9 rockets on its Commercial Crew Program missions. That prompted SpaceX to build out a second crew access arm to be able to launch humans not only from KSC, but from its neighboring launch facility at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

“We’re actually going for overkill on the steel sandwich and the concrete so that should leave the base of the pad in much better shape than last time,” Musk said.

On top of changes to address known issues, SpaceX has introduced a hot-stage separation system that includes a vented connector between the Super Heavy first stage and the Starship upper stage. This will allow Starship’s second-stage engines to fire while still on an upward trajectory before a full breakaway from the Super Heavy stage.

“We shut down most of the engines on the booster leaving just a few running and then at the same time start the engines on the ship, or upper stage, which obviously results in kind of blasting the booster, so then you have to protect the top of the boost stage from getting incinerated by the upper stage engines,” Musk said. “This is something the Soviets and Russians have used quite a bit in their rocket designs.”

SpaceX also added a new thrust vector control system for each of the Super Heavy’s 33 Raptor engines making them fully electric instead of hydraulic control, and reducing potential points of failure, the company stated.

“This rapid iterative development approach has been the basis for all of SpaceX’s major innovative advancements, including Falcon, Dragon and Starlink,” the company stated. “Testing development flight hardware in a flight environment is what enables our teams to quickly learn and execute design changes and hardware upgrades to improve the probability of success in the future.”

Starship is the replacement for SpaceX’s Falcon 9 and Falcon Heavy rockets, and when fully realized would become completely reusable with both the Super Heavy and Starship making vertical landings after launch.

NASA is counting on Starship’s success to assist their Artemis moon and Mars programs. A version of Starship won NASA’s first human landing system contract to be used on the Artemis III mission, currently planned for no earlier than December 2025.

For that, astronauts flying in the Orion spacecraft will dock with Starship and at least two, including the first woman, will venture down to the moon’s south pole, marking humans’ return to the lunar surface for the first time since Apollo 17 in 1972.

SpaceX Starship delays could shift Artemis III away from moon landing, official says

“They need to launch multiple times, not just for us, but for them,” said NASA’s Jim Free, current head of the Exploration Systems Development Mission Directorate back in August. “And then they need to launch multiple times for us, so we really want to see them find the success in their their launches, including the next one.”

Free is set to become the No. 3 leader at NASA after Bob Cabana’s retirement at the end of the year, and will have a lot invested in tracking SpaceX’s success. He suggested delays could mean shifting the moon landing mission deeper into the decade.

“We really are trying to get in the details of that schedule because when we come up with a date, December of ’25, or whatever that date might be, we want to have confidence for our teams, that we’ll all have a realistic path to get there.”

Recommended Stories

  • How to watch SpaceX launch Starship for a second time live

    In less than 24 hours, SpaceX will attempt to launch Starship to space for the second time. SpaceX will start its live webcast tomorrow around 35 minutes prior to liftoff and will be hosting the video on its website and on its social media page on X (SpaceX CEO Elon Musk’s other company). Around two hours prior to launch, SpaceX’s flight director will verify the go ahead for propellant loading.

  • Go for launch: SpaceX receives regulatory green light for second Starship flight

    Regulators have given SpaceX the green light to launch its super massive Starship rocket for a second time, just a few days shy of seven months after the first orbital flight test that ended in a spectacular mid-air explosion. SpaceX -- which has been on standby for this final launch approval -- will attempt the launch this Friday, November 17, from its sprawling facility near Boca Chica, Texas. The two-hour launch window will start at 7:00 AM CST.

  • SpaceX prepares for Starship's second test flight after securing FAA clearance

    The FAA has cleared Starship for a second test flight after an explosive first launch. SpaceX is now aiming for a November 17 launch date.

  • Max Q: Will Starlink IPO?

    SpaceX’s Starlink has “achieved breakeven cash flow,” CEO Elon Musk said, a milestone achievement for the rocket company’s four-year-old satellite internet business unit. The news raises the question of if -- or when -- Starlink will ever join the public markets via an initial public offering. The Federal Aviation Administration has finished a key portion of the launch license review for SpaceX’s Starship, bringing the company one step closer to a second launch.

  • Musk: SpaceX’s Starlink 'has achieved breakeven cash flow'

    SpaceX’s Starlink has “achieved breakeven cash flow,” CEO Elon Musk said Thursday, a milestone achievement for the rocket company’s four-year-old satellite internet business unit. Excited to announce that @SpaceX @Starlink has achieved breakeven cash flow!

  • Chuck Schumer wants to end the federal prohibition on weed: ‘The people are on our side’

    More than 50 years after the so-called “war on drugs” ravaged Black and brown communities, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is hopeful that a bipartisan bill that would give the cannabis industry access to banking services can bring some restitution to the communities most negatively impacted and create a pathway to make cannabis federally legal.

  • NBA in-season tournament: James Harden hits winning 3-pointer for 1st victory with Clippers

    The Clippers lost their first five games with James Harden.

  • What to know about NBA in-season tournament: Standings, team groups, Las Vegas hosts semifinals, championship

    The first NBA in-season tournament continues Friday with group play and concludes Dec. 9 with the championship game.

  • Space stocks take a hit but deals could bring upside

    Lower stock prices could create deal opportunities for private equity firms or bigger players in the space.

  • Apple, Disney among brands reportedly pulling ads from X amid growing antisemitic content backlash

    Apple has opted to “pause” all advertising on the platform after its ads were discovered near pro-Nazi posts and X owner Elon Musk appeared to publicly endorse an antisemitic conspiracy theory.

  • Apple to pause advertising on X after Musk endorses antisemitic post

    One of X's key advertisers, Apple, will pause its advertising on the platform, according to a report from Axios. Apple follows in the footsteps of advertisers like IBM and the European Commission, who have suspended ads on X amid increased on-platform antisemitism. Per research from the Center for Countering Digital Hate, X has failed to moderate hate speech on its platform that promotes antisemitic conspiracies, praises Hitler and dehumanizes Muslims and Palestinians.

  • What is Bluesky? Everything to know about the app trying to replace Twitter

    It’s been more than a year since Elon Musk purchased Twitter, now X, leading people to set up shop on alternative platforms. Mastodon, Post, Pebble (which has already shuttered operations) and Spill have been presented as potential replacements, but few aside from Meta’s Threads have achieved the speed of growth Bluesky has reached. Bluesky remains invite-only in its beta, but as more people get on the site, the hype around it is growing — though as we know from apps like Clubhouse, the hype might not last forever.

  • With in-season tournament resuming, Rockets’ defense appears to be unrelenting

    The Rockets enter Friday’s in-season tournament tilt against the scuffling and shuffling Clippers in fourth place in the West — a rise up the standings that has started with a commitment to defense.

  • LA Auto Show: The tech, EVs and cars that got our attention

    The 2023 Los Angeles Auto Show is a wrap — for press, anyway. The highlights include the SUV that'll make or break Lucid, Amazon's auto fixation, a pickup that calls Tesla's Cybertruck to mind and a rocket-powered Pontiac Fiero that two gearheads somehow launched into orbit (not really). The LA Auto Show floor was subdued this year, thanks at least in part to the absence of Stellantis, which owns Fiat, Jeep, Chrysler and a host of other brands.

  • ChatGPT: Everything you need to know about the AI-powered chatbot

    ChatGPT, OpenAI’s text-generating AI chatbot, has taken the world by storm. Since its initial launch nearly a year ago, ChatGPT has hit 100 million weekly active users, and OpenAI is heavily investing in it. What the company is not investing in further is the leadership of former CEO Sam Altman, who on November 17 was ousted in a surprise announcement by the company after the board released a statement that they had lost confidence in Altman's ability to lead the company.

  • The Last Of Us Part II Remastered is coming to PS5 next year

    The new version of the hit post- apocalyptic zombie adventure will be available on the platform on January 19, 2024

  • These are the best gifts to buy your friends based on their zodiac signs

    If you're struggling to find the perfect gift for your friend, turn to the stars for some guidance. The post These are the best gifts to buy your friends based on their zodiac signs appeared first on In The Know.

  • 'Better than real life': Amazon's 50-inch Fire TV is somehow $290 — that's nearly 40% off

    Reviewers love how much difference the Ultra HD picture quality makes.

  • Change in X's terms indicate EU researchers will get API access

    After taking over Twitter last year, Elon Musk famously yanked API access from third-party apps and changed API pricing tiers to make it difficult for researchers to access and study the platform's data. Now the company he's since renamed X has backtracked in the European Union where legal obligations in the bloc's Digital Services Act (DSA) require larger platforms (so called VLOPs) to provide data access to external researchers doing public interest research on systemic risks.

  • Amazon's new Kindle Scribe just hit a record-low price — just $240 for Black Friday

    A great gift idea, family can keep their entire library in one small, sleek tablet that comes with a special pen.