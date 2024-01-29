SpaceX Sunday Starlink launch sends Falcon 9 rocket booster from KSC on 18th flight

A much-traveled SpaceX Falcon 9 first-stage booster notched its 18th flight during a Sunday night Starlink launch from windy Kennedy Space Center.

The rocket booster successfully landed aboard SpaceX's drone ship A Shortfall of Gravitas out on the Atlantic Ocean after the 8:10 p.m. EST liftoff from pad 39A at KSC.

For posterity's sake, this booster has now launched GPS III Space Vehicle 04, GPS III Space Vehicle 05, Inspiration4, Ax-1, Nilesat 301, OneWeb Launch 17, ARABSAT BADR-8 and 11 Starlink missions, SpaceX reported.

Sunday's Starlink 6-38 mission lifted another payload of 23 internet-beaming satellites into low-Earth orbit, adding to SpaceX's ever-increasing constellation.

Next, SpaceX remains on track to launch a Northrop Grumman Cygnus cargo spacecraft carrying more than 8,200 pounds of supplies, equipment and science investigations Tuesday to the International Space Station.

Also powered by a Falcon 9, the NG-20 NASA resupply mission's lunchtime liftoff time is 12:07 p.m. Tuesday from Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. The window is instantaneous.

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifts off Sunday night from pad 39A at Kennedy Space Center.

A time-lapse image of Sunday's SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket arcing across the sky from Kennedy Space Center.

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: SpaceX Starlink 6-38 mission launches Falcon 9 booster on 18th flight