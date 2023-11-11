SpaceX targeting Sunday launch of two communications satellites from Cape Canaveral

After back-to-back rocket launches Wednesday and Thursday from the Space Coast, SpaceX crews are now prepping for a Sunday afternoon Falcon 9 mission that will lift two communications satellites into medium-Earth orbit from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

Sunday's 89-minute launch window for the SES O3b mPOWER mission opens at 4:08 p.m. EST, Space X announced. The window closes at 5:37 p.m.

SES is a Luxembourg-based satellite operator that similarly launched a pair of O3b mPOWER satellites in April from SpaceX's facilities at Launch Complex 40.

Boeing built the satellites. The term O3b stands for "other three billion," referring to the portion of the world's population lacking access to reliable broadband internet.

All told, the SpaceX-powered SES O3b mPOWER missions will launch 13 spacecraft, which will assume orbits about 5,000 miles above Earth's surface. Sunday's mission will lift satellites No. 5 and 6 in the series.

The Falcon 9 rocket's first-stage booster will target a landing on a drone ship in the Atlantic Ocean after Sunday's launch, so no Space Coast sonic booms are expected.

Space Force forecast: 70% odds of 'go' for launch

A SpaceX Falcon 9 lifts off in April from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station carrying the 03b mPOWER 3 and 4 satellites for SES.

The Space Force's 45th Weather Squadron warns of climatological threats during Sunday's launch window, primarily cumulous clouds at the Cape and upper-level wind shear that could impact the booster's sea landing.

All told, the launch has a 70% chance of "go" weather as a weak front pushes into the Florida Panhandle on Saturday.

"The front is expected to reach the Spaceport late Sunday, stalling over the area and bringing with it increased shower coverage that will persist through much of early next week," the squadron's forecast said.

"The weather threat for the primary launch attempt is the Cumulus Cloud Rule, as scattered low-topped cumulus may pose a threat for flight-through constraints," the forecast said.

O3b mPOWER internet constellation updates

The SES O3b mPower 1 and 2 satellites for Luxembourg satellite operator SES are seen during payload integration into the protective SpaceX Falcon 9 payload fairing before being mated with the Falcon 9 booster.

In an October third-quarter earnings report, SES delivered a series of updates on its upcoming O3b mPOWER internet constellation. Among the highlights:

Commercial service is expected to start early in the second quarter of 2024.

SES identified the causes of power module issues with the first four satellites in orbit, then put a plan in place to address them.

The company plans to upgrade the upcoming seventh through 11th satellites before launch, then add two more satellites — upping the total from 11 to 13.

"It has been determined that the anticipated operational life and available capacity of the initial O3b mPOWER satellites will be significantly lower than previously expected," a press release said.

"SES has secured firm commitments from Boeing and both companies are closely collaborating to deliver the full lifecycle capabilities of the constellation," the press release said.

For the latest schedule updates at the Cape, visit floridatoday.com/launchschedule.

