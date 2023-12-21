SpaceX targets Friday night for record-extending 70th launch this year from Cape Canaveral

Unprecedented: SpaceX's next rocket launch, which is scheduled for late Friday night, will mark the record-extending 70th this year from Cape Canaveral.

And afterward — with nine days remaining on the 2023 calendar — will SpaceX send up another orbital launch or two for good measure?

Though SpaceX has yet to publicly confirm the Friday mission's existence, a National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency navigational warning indicates a rocket launch window will open at 11 p.m. EST Friday. The window lasts past midnight to 3:31 a.m. Saturday. More details:

Starlink 6-32 mission: A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket will launch a batch of Starlink internet satellites from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

Location: Launch Complex 40.

Trajectory: Southeast.

Local sonic boom: No.

Booster landing: Drone ship out on the Atlantic Ocean.

Live coverage: Starts 90 minutes before liftoff at floridatoday.com/space.

On Monday night, SpaceX similarly launched a Falcon 9 carrying 23 Starlink internet-beaming satellites into low-Earth orbit.

The former all-time record of 57 annual orbital launches from the Cape was established last year.

The Space Force's 45th Weather Squadron has yet to issue a forecast for Friday's launch window. The National Weather Service predicts mostly cloudy skies at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, with a low around 62 accompanied by an east-northeast wind of 10 to 15 mph.

The Monday night launch of a SpaceX Falcon 9 on a Starlink mission from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

Looking ahead to Dec. 28, SpaceX hopes to launch a Falcon Heavy rocket carrying the X-37B Orbital Test Vehicle, a secretive Space Force space plane, on the USSF-52 mission at 7 p.m. from Pad 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center.

To check out the latest launch schedule updates at the Cape, visit floridatoday.com/launchschedule.

