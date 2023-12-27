SpaceX targets Thursday night Falcon Heavy launch. Will Falcon 9 also launch hours later?

SpaceX is now targeting 8:07 p.m. EST Thursday to launch a triple-core Falcon Heavy rocket and lift the Space Force's X-37B uncrewed mysterious "mini-shuttle" space plane into orbit.

Expect to hear window-rattling sonic booms in select locations along the Space Coast. After stage separation along a northerly trajectory, the Falcon Heavy’s two side boosters will target landings at SpaceX’s Landing Zones 1 and 2 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

What's more — though SpaceX has yet to publicly confirm this second mission — another Thursday launch window will open at 11 p.m. for a Falcon 9 rocket to vault the latest batch of Starlink internet-beaming satellites into low-Earth orbit.

This Starlink launch window will extend past midnight to 3:23 a.m. Friday, Federal Aviation Administration and National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency navigational warnings show.

Wednesday morning, SpaceX crews moved the towering 230-foot-tall Falcon Heavy into position at pad 39A at Kennedy Space Center. The commercial space giant bases its Starlink missions at Launch Complex 40 at adjacent Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

The Space Force's 45th Weather Squadron pegged the odds of Falcon Heavy "go for launch" weather at 80% in its early forecast, which was issued Tuesday. However, the forecast does note a low to moderate risk of upper-level wind shear.

"By Thursday, cooler, drier air will push into the peninsula associated with another cold front, however, moisture will be limited so only low-topped showers directly along the front are expected. Therefore, the primary launch weather concern is the Cumulus Cloud Rule," the squadron's forecast said.

If delays arise, SpaceX will target a Falcon Heavy backup launch opportunity at 8:06 p.m. Friday.

The Boeing-built X-37B will embark on its seventh secretive mission in orbit. Designated USSF-52, this mission will employ a Falcon Heavy rocket for the first time. The autonomous space plane last launched in May 2020 atop a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station.

The secretive space vehicle logged a record-breaking 908 days in orbit before landing in November 2022 at KSC's Launch and Landing Facility.

“Our national security space launches transport our most important capabilities into orbit,” Brig. Gen. Kristin Panzenhagen, who commands Space Launch Delta 45, said of the X-37B mission in a November press release.

“We partner closely with our launch service providers, and the entire team is focused on executing a successful mission," Panzenhagen said.

The 45th Weather Squadron has yet to release its detailed launch day forecast for the Falcon 9 mission. The National Weather Service predicts mostly cloudy, cool weather Thursday night at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, with a low around 52 and west-southwest wind of 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday's launches are scheduled two days after a heavily damaged Falcon 9 first-stage booster returned to Port Canaveral after it tipped over atop its drone ship amid high winds and waves.

For the latest launch schedule updates from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station and NASA's Kennedy Space Center, visit floridatoday.com/launchschedule.

