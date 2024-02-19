SpaceX Telkomsat rocket launch from Florida: Where to see Falcon 9 lift off from Volusia

For the third time in a week, SpaceX has scheduled another Florida launch.

After two launches on Valentine’s Day, SpaceX Telkomsat HTS 113BT is set to lift off Tuesday, Feb. 20, a day after the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway.

Can you see a rocket launch from the Daytona Beach area? In most cases, yes! (Keep scrolling for a list of hotspots.)

A Federal Aviation Administration operations plan advisory shows a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket will launch the Telkomsat HTS 113BT satellite from launch complex 40 from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station with a launch window from 3:11 to 5:44 p.m. ET Tuesday, Feb. 20.

Trajectory will be east.

Telkomsat touts itself as the leading satellite service provider in Indonesia.

2 Florida rocket launches around Valentine’s Day 2024

If Telkomsat launches on schedule, it will be the third launch from Florida’s Space Coast in a week.

SpaceX launched a Falcon 9 rocket on the secretive USSF-124 national security mission from Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 14 or Valentine’s Day.

Then, hours later, the Intuitive Machines Nova-C lander carrying NASA science and commercial payloads launched on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket as part of NASA’s Commercial Lunar Payload Services program. Liftoff was at 1:05 a.m. Then, the Falcon 9 first-stage booster landed at 1:13 a.m., completing its 18th mission.

How can I watch the Tuesday, Feb. 20, rocket launch from Florida?

If you want to watch live rocket launch coverage, USA TODAY Network-Florida’s Space Team will provide updates for the SpaceX launch at floridatoday.com/space, starting about 90 minutes before liftoff.

Where are the best places to see a rocket launch in Volusia County?

The best views to watch a rocket launch from neighboring Brevard County, aka the Space Coast, is here along the beach. Look due south. Readers have also mentioned seeing a rocket launch from Daytona Beach and Ormond Beach. Here are some recommended spots:

• South New Smyrna Beach (Canaveral National Seashore), there may be parking costs

• Bethune Beach, 6656 S. Atlantic Ave.

• Apollo Beach at Canaveral National Seashore (south of New Smyrna Beach)

• Playalinda Beach, 1000 Playalinda Beach Road, Canaveral National Seashore. Note, there's a charge to park, and access to Canaveral National Seashore isn't always granted depending on capacity and time of day. Playalinda Beach or Canaveral National Seashore is the closest spot to view liftoff because it is almost parallel to launch pad 39A. On the beach, look along the coastline, (you can even see the pad from some spots).

• Oak Hill riverfront, Sites include Sunrise Park, 275 River Road; Goodrich's Seafood and Oyster House back deck, 253 River Road; Seminole Rest national historic site, 211 River Road; and Riverbreeze Park, 250 H.H. Burch Road.

