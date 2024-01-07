SpaceX, ULA Vulcan launches: What to know about back-to-back launches from Cape Canaveral

It's launch day — for a historic SpaceX-United Launch Alliance overnight doubleheader!

First up, SpaceX is targeting 4 p.m. EST to launch a Falcon 9 rocket from Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. Should delays ensue, backup launch opportunities remain available until 7:59 p.m.

The Falcon 9 will deploy another batch of 23 Starlink internet satellites, which are packed inside the fairing atop the 230-foot rocket.

Then roughly 10 hours later or thereabouts — at 2:18 a.m. Monday — United Launch Alliance will send its new next-generation Vulcan rocket on its maiden flight from nearby Launch Complex 41.

"Everything continues to progress towards the first ULA Vulcan flight test and certification mission (Cert-1)," ULA officials reported to media Saturday afternoon.

The Space Force's 45th Weather Squadron forecasts 80% favorable conditions for the SpaceX launch, while ULA reports 85% favorable conditions for the Vulcan launch.

Check back for live FLORIDA TODAY Space Team back-to-back launch coverage updates on this page, starting about 90 minutes before the SpaceX Falcon 9 launch window opens. Updates will continue throughout the evening, increasing in frequency about two hours before the ULA Vulcan launch.

For the latest launch schedule updates from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station and NASA's Kennedy Space Center, visit floridatoday.com/launchschedule.

