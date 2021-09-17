SpaceX's 1st private crew motivates cancer kids from orbit

This photo provided by SpaceX shows the passengers of Inspiration4 in the Dragon capsule on their first day in space. They are, from left, Jared Isaacman, Hayley Arceneaux, Chris Sembroski and Sian Proctor. SpaceX got them into a 363-mile (585-kilometer) orbit following Wednesday night’s launch from NASA's Kennedy Space Center. That's 100 miles (160 kilometers) higher than the International Space Station. (SpaceX via AP)
MARCIA DUNN
·2 min read

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — SpaceX’s first space tourists are taking in sweeping views of Earth that few have witnessed and motivating children with cancer.

The capsule’s four passengers are flying exceedingly high, even by NASA standards.

SpaceX got them into a 363-mile (585-kilometer) orbit following Wednesday night’s launch from NASA's Kennedy Space Center. That's 100 miles (160 kilometers) higher than the International Space Station. It's so high that they're completing 15 orbits of Earth daily, compared with 16 for station astronauts.

Until this all-amateur crew, relatively few NASA astronauts had soared that high. The most recent were the shuttle astronauts who worked on the Hubble Space Telescope over multiple flights in the 1990s and 2000s.

To enhance the views, SpaceX outfitted the automated Dragon capsule with a custom, bubble-shaped dome. Photos of them looking out this large window were posted online after their first day in space, but otherwise little has been released publicly since liftoff.

The passengers — two contest winners, a hospital worker and their billionaire sponsor — will wrap up their three-day flight this weekend with a splashdown off the Florida coast, weather permitting.

Hayley Arceneaux, a childhood cancer survivor, chatted Thursday with patients at the hospital that saved her life almost 20 years ago: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. According to a tweet, the children wanted to know whether there are cows on the moon — like in the nursery rhyme. The video linkup was not broadcast live.

Now a physician assistant at St. Jude, Arceneaux took up an old photo of herself — bald from treatment for bone cancer at age 10. She said before the flight that she wanted the children to see her long hair floating in weightlessness, to give them hope.

At 29, Arceneaux is the youngest American in space.

Pennsylvania entrepreneur Jared Isaacman, 38, purchased the entire flight for an undisclosed amount. He's seeking to raise $200 million for St. Jude through the flight he's named Inspiration4, half of that coming from his own pocket.

The two other Dragon riders won their seats through a pair of contests sponsored by Isaacman: Chris Sembroski, 42, a data engineer, and Sian Proctor, 51, a community college educator.

All four share SpaceX founder Elon Musk's quest to open space to everyone.

“Missions like Inspiration4 help advance spaceflight to enable ultimately anyone to go to orbit & beyond,” Musk tweeted Thursday after chatting with his orbiting pioneers.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Climate change: UN warning over nations' climate plans

    Climate plans of more than 100 countries show we're heading in the wrong direction, the UN says.

  • Mets vs Cardinals Highlights: Paul Goldschmidt spearheads STL's 7-0 win

    In these Mets vs Cardinals highlights, New York managed just 6 hits, Paul Goldschmidt homered and drove in a pair of runs, spearheading a 15-hit attack, as St. Louis won going away,7-0.

  • Jury selected for Georgia prisoner accused of killing guards

    Jury selection wrapped up Friday in the trial of one of two Georgia prisoners accused of killing two guards more than four years ago, and opening statements are set to begin Monday. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty against Donnie Rowe in the killings of Sgt. Christopher Monica and Sgt. Curtis Billue in June 2017. Rowe and Ricky Dubose are accused of using the guards’ guns to shoot them while escaping from a prison transfer bus southeast of Atlanta.

  • Dow Jones, Nasdaq Fall As Unemployment Claims Rise; These Blue Chips Receive Analysts Upgrades

    The Dow Jones fell in today's stock market and led the downside. The Nasdaq also traded lower as weekly jobless claims jumped.

  • Here Are the Best Christmas Tree Farms in Every State

    In the Drummond household, there's no question whether they'll put up a fake or real Christmas tree each year. "Part of the beauty of a Christmas tree is the amazing scent that fills your house, the daily mess of falling needles, the responsibility of keeping it watered, the natural imperfections on this branch or that," Ree says. It's a fun Christmas tradition that your family will remember forever!

  • The latest chapter in a 100-year study says AI’s promises and perils are getting real

    A newly published report on the state of artificial intelligence says the field has reached a turning point where attention must be paid to the everyday applications of AI technology — and to the ways in which that technology are being abused. The report, titled “Gathering Strength, Gathering Storms,” was issued today as part of the One Hundred Year Study on Artificial Intelligence, or AI100, which is envisioned as a century-long effort to track progress in AI and guide its future development .

  • As search for Gabby Petito continues, first person in Brian Laundrie's family speaks

    "All I want is for her to come home safe and found, and this to be just a big misunderstanding,” said Cassie Laundrie, the sister of Brian Laundrie.

  • Putin reveals the Kremlin is awash in COVID-19 cases

    Putin reveals the Kremlin is awash in COVID-19 cases

  • How Many Injuries Naomi Watts Acquired While Filming ‘Lakewood’

    Watts tells EW she pushed herself to bruised and "broken" places in the physically demanding film premiering at the Toronto International Film Festival.

  • Who Gets Sick in Space? Orbital Tourists May Offer Better Clues.

    Doctors have poked and prodded NASA astronauts for years, and the astronauts, as government employees, have largely acceded to their roles as test animals in studying how an alien environment — outer space — affects the human body. But professional astronauts have historically been a small slice of humanity. Initially, they were chosen from the ranks of military test pilots who were white, physically fit men. Later, as NASA broadened its criteria, it still chose only astronauts who passed their

  • 'Space X is by far the most diversified of all of these space companies:' CEO of space ETF

    SpaceX successfully launched the first all-civilian crew into space on Wednesday evening. The liftoff at 8:02PM from Kennedy Space Center in Florida is a major step towards the future of space travel.

  • Parenting Spotlight: Vanessa Morales

    Each month, In The Know by Yahoo is giving everyday parents their time to shine in our exclusive Parenting Spotlight. This month, we're featuring mom and SAG-AFTRA actress Vanessa Morales. What’s the parenting tip that everyone loves, but you think is overrated?. "You should not go outside with your newborn baby". What’s your best parenting advice?. Patience. For first-time parents with a baby on their hands, always remember that they’re just a baby. What would be the title of your memoir?. "Don’t Judge a Book Based on the Chapter You Walk in on". What’s the weirdest thing you plan on saving from your kids' baby- or childhood?. Her placenta. I got it encapsulated and I couldn’t take it. I think I developed some type of allergy; not sure. Still have it in a jar. Which apps could you not live without?. I have a toddler, so Spotify and YouTube. I have a toddler, so Spotify and YouTube. What’s one parenting product you wish you’d bought years ago?. Definitely a nightlight. What’s one life hack you wish you’d learned years ago?. Still trying to figure it out: how to fold clothes as I take it out of the dryer. Who is your favorite celebrity/influencer mom?. My gut/instinct. What is one parenting term you wish you could retire? (ex: “Momtrepreneur”). I hate them all. Just call us SUPERHEROES, please and thank you. What is one “mommy win” you’re super proud of?. Potty training my kid before she turned 2 years old. Read the Oh Crap book. Thank me later

  • SpaceX’s all-civilian Inspiration4 crew orbiting Earth

    In what’s expected to be a three-day mission, four everyday Americans are orbiting Earth and gathering scientific data they hope will aid future space travelers.

  • Judge: CPD can't keep its hiring diversity requirements

    The Cincinnati Police Department can no longer enforce the 1981 consent decree that requires a certain percentage of its new hires and promotions be Black or female officers, a federal judge ruled Thursday.

  • Trump claims Biden won't fire Milley for fear of him 'spilling the dirty secrets' on Afghanistan

    Former President Donald Trump said President Joe Biden has not taken action against Gen. Mark Milley because the Joint Chiefs of Staff chairman may harbor "dirty secrets" about the withdrawal of U.S. forces from Afghanistan.

  • 3 crew leave China's space station for Earth after 90 days

    Three astronauts who lived for 90 days on China's space station departed Thursday in preparation for returning to Earth. The national space agency said Nie Haisheng, Liu Boming and Tang Hongbo boarded the Shenzhou-12 spacecraft and undocked from the space station at 8:56 a.m. Thursday (0056 GMT). State broadcaster CCTV aired footage of the astronauts securing packages inside their spacecraft, which is due to parachute to a location in the Gobi Desert near the Jiuquan launch center on Friday.

  • SpaceX launching its first human crew to space. Here is everything you need to know.

    After a decade without U.S. launches, SpaceX ushers in new era of space travel for NASA.

  • SpaceX launches all-civilian crew into space

    Ines Ferre joins Brian Sozzi to discuss SpaceX’s historic all-civilian crew launch into orbit and what this feat could mean for the advancement in space travel.

  • Protest for jailed Capitol rioters: Police ready this time

    Allies of Donald Trump are mounting a Saturday rally at the U.S. Capitol, aimed at supporting what they call the “political prisoners” of the Jan. 6 insurrection — about 60 people held behind bars of the more than 600 charged in the deadly riot. After all, l aw enforcement was only expecting a free speech protest the day Trump supporters stormed the Capitol in an effort to disrupt the certification of Joe Biden's victory. Intelligence suggested that extremist groups such as the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers would turn up, but some prominent members of the groups have sworn they aren’t going and have told others not to attend.

  • Astronauts return to Earth after China's longest space mission

    The three astronauts spent 90 days at China's space station, some 380km above Earth.