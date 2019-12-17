SpaceX's biggest rivals are about to test-launch a new astronaut space taxi for the first time

Kim Shiflett/NASA

Boeing's 737 Max plane may be grounded for months to come, but the aerospace company's long-awaited spaceship for NASA astronauts is poised to take off on its maiden space voyage later this week.

The CST-100 Starliner, as the new Boeing spaceship is called, emerged from NASA's Commercial Crew Program over roughly the past decade and is now finally ready to launch.

"In the midst of doing all the work, you don't step back and look at what you've accomplished," Kathy Lueders, who manages the program for NASA, said during a press briefing on Tuesday. But "when people see now the vehicle's out there — the integrated vehicle on the [launch] pad — then it becomes real. It really becomes real."

The program is competition between private companies for billions of dollars' worth of government spaceflight development and flight contracts. More importantly, though, it's an effort to restore NASA's ability to launch astronauts from American soil for the first time since July 2011 — when the agency retired its space shuttle fleet.

But until a private spaceship proves itself worthy, NASA is stuck in a costly predicament of relying exclusively on Russia to ferry its astronauts to and from orbit inside Soyuz spacecraft.

No people will ride aboard Starliner on its inaugural launch into orbit, a demonstration mission which Boeing calls the Orbital Flight Test. Rather, the flight is designed to put the rocket and its ship through all the paces — with a spacesuit-clad mannequin named Rosie inside — and show it's safe to fly NASA astronauts to and from terra firma in the near future.

Starliner now sits atop a United Launch Alliance (ULA)-built Atlas V rocket in Cape Canaveral, Florida. The spacecraft is slated to lift off at exactly 6:36 a.m. ET on Friday, December 20, dock with the International Space Station a little more than 24 hours later, and return to Earth in one piece on December 27.

If all goes well with this test mission, two men and one woman will climb aboard a Starliner in mid-2020 and become its first live crew members to take flight.

America's commercial space race is heating up

However, Starliner is one of two commercial spaceships that NASA is paying to develop.

Back in March, SpaceX — a major rival of Boeing and ULA — successfully launched and landed its Crew Dragon spaceship for NASA on a mission called Demo-1.

Starliner's and Crew Dragon's development have not been without problems, though. A few months after Demo-1, for example, the same Crew Dragon capsule recovered from the mission exploded during a ground test meant to try out the vehicle's launch escape system for astronauts. (NASA refused to share photos, videos, or audio of the failure with Business Insider after we filed an Freedom of Information Act request. The agency denied our request for the taxpayer-funded multimedia, plus an appeal to its denial, citing its right to protect SpaceX's trade secrets and other confidential information — even though Elon Musk, the company's founder, said in October that "NASA can share all of our IP with anyone that NASA wants.")