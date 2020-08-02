SpaceX's new 'Endeavour' spaceship is poised to make history after undocking from the International Space Station with 2 NASA astronauts aboard

SpaceX via NASA

SpaceX has entered the final stage of its historic first flight of people: NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley are on their way home.

Behnken and Hurley boarded the company's new Crew Dragon spaceship on Saturday, undocked from the International Space Station, and flew away.

The crew is now targeting a landing of their ship, which they named "Endeavour," in the Gulf of Mexico on around 2:48 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Elon Musk, the founder of SpaceX, has described the landing phase as his "biggest concern" for the mission.

Note: For the latest information about landing for SpaceX's Demo-2 mission, visit our live coverage page with streaming video commentary from NASA TV.

The two NASA astronauts departed the International Space Station on Saturday evening, beginning a roughly day-long voyage back to their families on Earth.

Behnken and Hurley left in a vehicle called Crew Dragon "Endeavour," a spaceship designed, built, and operated by SpaceX with about $2.7 billion in government funding. It's SpaceX's second experimental flight of the vehicle, a mission called Demo-2, and the aerospace company's first time putting people on board.

The Demo-2 mission's departure makes SpaceX, founded by Elon Musk in 2002, the first company in NASA's Commercial Crew Program to successfully pull off a visit to the $150 billion, football field-size laboratory.

But Behnken and Hurley's return trip has just begun. Now that they've flown away from the ISS, they must perform a risky descent through Earth's atmosphere — the phase of the flight that Musk has called his "biggest concern."

If the flight successfully lands on Sunday afternoon, it would be the first crewed American spaceship to leave and return to Earth since July 2011, when NASA retired its space shuttle program.

The beginning of the end to an historic 63-day mission

NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley prepare to depart the International Space Station aboard SpaceX's Crew Dragon spaceship on August 1, 2020. More

NASA

Behnken and Hurley launched to orbit on May 30 and docked to the ISS a day later, beginning their historic 63-day mission chockful of science, space station maintenance, and breathtaking views of Comet Neowise.

But all good things must come to an end, and the crew began loading supplies, experiments, and personal effects — including an historic American flag — into Endeavour early Saturday morning.

Once they were packed up, they said goodbye to the ISS crew members they lived and worked with for two months: NASA astronaut and station commander Chris Cassidy, and Russian cosmonauts Anatoly Ivanishin and Ivan Vagner.

Behnken and Hurley then climbed into Endeavour, donned their spacesuits, closed the hatch, and began preparing to depart. At 7:35 p.m. ET, the spaceship gently shoved off the ISS with a series of small burps of propellant, right on schedule.

"Dragon departing," Hurley said as Endeavour glided away.

"Dragon, SpaceX: Separation confirmed," a mission controller responded on the ground.

The crew then fired departure burns to build up a protective "keep-out sphere" around the space station, to begin their journey in earnest.

"Safe travels, and have a successful landing. Endeavour's a great ship. Godspeed," a mission controller told the crew.

Hurley later tweeted his thanks to the space station crew, called Expedition 63, using Endeavour's Wi-Fi.

"It was an honor and privilege to be part of Expedition 63," Hurley said. "Now it's time to finish our DM-2 test flight in order to pave the way for future Dragon crews. Go Endeavour!"

If all goes well — the path of Hurricane Isaias has allayed early concerns about the safety of landing near Florida — the astronauts will splash down in the Gulf of Mexico on Sunday at 2:48 p.m. ET.

To safely return to Earth, though, the astronauts must perform a series of critical maneuvers with Endeavour over the next 19 hours.

From 17,5000 mph to splash down

An illustration of SpaceX's Crew Dragon spaceship returning to Earth with a blaze of plasma ahead of its heat shield. More