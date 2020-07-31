SpaceX's first crewed mission is headed back to Earth. Here's every step that must go perfectly for 2 NASA astronauts to come home safely.

NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley practicing a full simulation of launch and docking of the Crew Dragon spacecraft on March 19.

Two NASA astronauts aboard the space station are about to embark on a fiery fall through the atmosphere and into the ocean.

Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley became the first people to fly SpaceX's brand-new spaceship, the Crew Dragon, on May 30. It was the first crewed launch from American soil since July 2011 and the first-ever launch of a commercial spacecraft with humans inside. The ship docked to the International Space Station the next day, and Behnken and Hurley have since been conducting science experiments and space walks there.

But now comes the hard part: bringing them back to Earth.

Behnken and Hurley must board the Crew Dragon again and hurtle back through the atmosphere — a voyage that will require the spacecraft to weather temperatures up to 3,500 degrees Fahrenheit.

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has said the fall to Earth is what worries him most about the Demo-2 mission.

Here's how each step of the return trip must play out to bring the astronauts home safely.

The Demo-2 return trip is set to begin on Saturday, when NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley suit up and climb back into the Crew Dragon capsule, which they've named Endeavour.

That's only if Hurricane Isaias, which is headed for Florida, doesn't whip up winds and waters where the capsule might land. NASA and SpaceX will watch the weather closely to make sure it's safe for the capsule to splash down in at least two preselected sites.

If the wind is too strong, or the waves are too high, the mission has about 50 days to try again before the capsule begins to deteriorate in the harsh environment of space.

If the Crew Dragon safely brings the men back to Earth, the culmination of the mission will officially kick off a new era of commercial spaceflight.

Behnken and Hurley have been in space since May 30, when a Falcon 9 rocket carried them into Earth's orbit in the Crew Dragon spaceship.

The spaceship docked to the space station on May 31, and the astronauts then crawled through its hatch to join their colleagues.

