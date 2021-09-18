SpaceX's first space tourists have returned to Earth, splashing down inside the Crew Dragon spaceship

SpaceX's first space tourists have returned to Earth, splashing down inside the Crew Dragon spaceship
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Morgan McFall-Johnsen
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
inspiration4 crew members in spacesuits side by side with image of parachutes lowering crew dragon spaceship into ocean splashdown
The Inspiration4 crew splashed down after a three-day spaceflight. Inspiration4/John Kraus; NASA/Bill Ingalls

SpaceX and its four passengers have emerged victorious at the conclusion of the world's first all-tourist flight to orbit.

The company's Crew Dragon spaceship splashed down off the coast of Florida on Saturday at 7:06 p.m. ET, carrying four amateur spacefarers: billionaire businessman Jared Isaacman, geoscientist and science communicator Dr. Sian Proctor, physician-assistant Hayley Arceneaux, and engineer Chris Sembroski. None of them are professional astronauts.

"That was a heck of a ride for us, and we're just getting started," Isaacman said on the livestream after the splashdown.

The unlikely quartet came together after Isaacman chartered the flight from SpaceX and gave away three seats through a raffle and fund-raising partnership with St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. He called the mission Inspiration4.

The motley crew spent three days orbiting Earth aboard the Dragon capsule. They flew as high as 367 miles (590 kilometers) - farther from the planet than anyone has traveled since the Space Shuttle era. They took cognitive tests and scanned their organs with an ultrasound for scientific research. Sembroski played ukelele. Proctor made art. They all admired the views

On Saturday evening, the Crew Dragon fired its thrusters to push itself into a high-speed plummet to Earth. Tiles on the spaceship's underbelly protected its passengers as friction superheated the atmosphere around it to a 3,500-degree-Fahrenheit plasma.

A few miles above Earth's surface, parachutes ballooned from the capsule, likely giving the passengers a significant jolt as the spaceship slowed its fall.

The Crew Dragon dropped into the Atlantic Ocean and bobbed there like a toasted marshmallow, caked in soot from the fiery descent. It's not the first time this particular capsule, named Resilience, has weathered such a fall: It's the same ship that flew SpaceX's first full astronaut crew to the International Space Station for NASA last year, then brought them home in May.

Recovery crews in boats swarmed the scene to pull the spaceship out of the water and help the travelers climb out.

SpaceX has opened the doors to private space tourism

Inspiration4 passengers sit inside crew dragon spaceship seats wearing white spacesuits
The Inspiration4 crew inside a model Crew Dragon spaceship. Left to right: Chris Sembroski, Sian Proctor, Jared Isaacman, and Hayley Arceneaux. SpaceX

The Inspiration4 crew's safe return is a major step in a new era of space tourism.

NASA didn't run this mission; SpaceX did, to Isaacman's specifications. He chose the length of the flight, the altitude, the crew, and their activities in orbit. He even contributed his own idea - a climb up Mount Rainier - to their nearly six-month training regimen.

SpaceX already has another tourist flight lined up for January. For that mission, called AX-1, the company Axiom Space chartered a Crew Dragon to take customers to the space station for eight days.

The AX-1 crew includes real-estate investor Larry Connor, Canadian investor Mark Pathy, and former Israeli fighter pilot Eytan Stibbe. Axiom Space's vice president, former NASA astronaut Michael López-Alegría, will command the mission.

Ax1 crew members: Commander Michael L&#xf3;pez-Alegr&#xed;a, mission pilot Larry Connor, mission specialist Mark Pathy, mission specialist Eytan Stibbe
The Ax-1 crew members, left to right: Michael López-Alegría, Larry Connor, Mark Pathy, and Eytan Stibbe. Axiom Space

For now, SpaceX is the only entity that can launch people to orbit from the US. In October, it's set to launch another astronaut crew for NASA - the third of six Crew Dragon flights the agency has purchased.

SpaceX developed this spaceship through NASA's Commercial Crew Program, a competition that awarded funding to facilitate the development of commercial spacecraft.

The program also funded Boeing to develop a human-rated spaceship, but that vehicle has been bogged down in technical issues and delays. It still needs to complete an uncrewed test flight to the ISS before it can fly people.

inspiration4 rocket launch streak of light arcing through the sky
The Inspiration4 mission launches from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida, September 15, 2021. Inspiration4/John Kraus

In the meantime, SpaceX ended the US's nine-year hiatus in domestic human spaceflight in May 2020, when Crew Dragon flew two NASA astronauts to the ISS. NASA has also tapped SpaceX to land its next astronauts on the moon.

Elon Musk, who founded SpaceX in 2002, aims to someday send the company's vehicles all the way to Mars and build a settlement there.

Isaacman shares that vision.

"I'm a true believer," Isaacman said in a February press conference. "I drank the Kool-Aid in terms of the grand ambition for humankind being a multi-planetary species. And I think that we all want to live in a Star Wars, Star Trek world where people are jumping in their spacecraft, and I know that that's going to come. But there has to be that first step, which is what Inspiration4 represents."

Read the original article on Business Insider

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • SpaceX capsule with world's first all-civilian orbital crew splashes down off Florida

    (Reuters) -The quartet of newly minted citizen astronauts comprising the SpaceX Inspiration4 mission safely splashed down in the Atlantic off Florida's coast on Saturday, completing a three-day flight of the first all-civilian crew ever launched into Earth orbit. SpaceX's Crew Dragon capsule, dubbed Resilience, parachuted into calm seas around 7 p.m. EDT, shortly before sunset, after an automated re-entry descent, SpaceX showed during a live webcast shown on its YouTube channel. The return from orbit followed a plunge through Earth's atmosphere generating frictional heat that sent temperatures surrounding the outside of the capsule soaring to 3,500 degrees Fahrenheit (1,927 degrees Celsius).

  • Scientists created the world's whitest paint. It could eliminate the need for air conditioning.

    The world's whitest paint has been created in a lab at Purdue, a paint so white that it could eventually reduce the need for air conditioning.

  • Astronauts return to Earth after China's longest space mission

    The three astronauts spent 90 days at China's space station, some 380km above Earth.

  • Fact check: Moon landing conspiracy theory misrepresents lunar footprint

    A conspiracy theory falsely claims differences in the astronauts' boots and footprints from the Apollo 11 mission prove the moon landing was fake.

  • 3 Chinese astronauts have returned from a record-breaking visit to China's new space station

    China aims to launch another taikonaut crew in October, keeping the nation on track finish its new space station by the end of 2022.

  • 'Moment of great emotion': Jupiter explosion captured on video by astrophotographer in Brazil

    Astrophotographer José Luis Pereira captured images and video of an explosion as an object hit Jupiter on Monday. You can see Jupiter, too.

  • Who Gets Sick in Space? Orbital Tourists May Offer Better Clues.

    Doctors have poked and prodded NASA astronauts for years, and the astronauts, as government employees, have largely acceded to their roles as test animals in studying how an alien environment — outer space — affects the human body. But professional astronauts have historically been a small slice of humanity. Initially, they were chosen from the ranks of military test pilots who were white, physically fit men. Later, as NASA broadened its criteria, it still chose only astronauts who passed their

  • Major study finds AI is at an "inflection point"

    A new report about artificial intelligence and its effects warns AI has reached a turning point and its negative effects can no longer be ignored.The big picture: For all the sci-fi worries about ultra-intelligent machines or wide-scale job loss from automation — both of which would require artificial intelligence that is far more capable than what has been developed so far — the larger concern may be about what happens if AI doesn't work as intended.Get market news worthy of your time with Axio

  • Of course Elon Musk’s space tourists brought NFTs to orbit

    The four tourists currently orbiting the planet are following a proud space tradition: Packing the rocket with fun stuff to sell or gift upon their return to Earth. NFTs are “minted” using the same blockchain technology that underlies cryptocurrencies, and for the same reason: To create an uncopyable digital item that can be traded and tracked. NFTs have been floating around the internet in various guises for years, but only recently have they become part of the broader art market.

  • SpaceX's 1st all-civilian crew returns to Earth after successful mission

    After three days in space, the first all-civilian flight into Earth's orbit splashed down successfully Saturday night. SpaceX's splashed down in its preferred location in the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Cape Canaveral. SpaceX's Inspiration4 mission made history as the farthest any civilian has traveled from Earth -- 367 miles above it -- even farther than the International Space Station.

  • Chinese astronauts return after 90-day mission

    In a small return capsule, the three men - Nie Haisheng, Liu Boming and Tang Hongbo - landed safely in the autonomous region of Inner Mongolia in the north of China at 1:34 p.m. (0534 GMT), state media reported."It feels really good to be back," Tang said, before thanking his parents.Shenzhou-12 was the first of four crewed missions planned for 2021-2022 as China assembles its first permanent space station. The process requires a total of 11 missions, including the launches of the station's three modules.The second crewed mission, Shenzhou-13, is planned for October, with the next batch of astronauts expected to stay at the station for six months.

  • Inspiration4 crew returns to Earth after historic flight

    The Inspiration4 crew splashed down at 7:07 p.m. EDT near Cape Canaveral to close out a three-day mission.

  • How many satellites are orbiting Earth?

    Thousands of the satellites orbiting Earth are small – like this cubical satellite seen here being released from the International Space Station. NASA, CC BY-NC CC BY-ND It seems like every week, another rocket is launched into space carrying rovers to Mars, tourists or, most commonly, satellites. The idea that “space is getting crowded” has been around for a few years now, but just how crowded is it? And how crowded is it going to get? I am a professor of physics and director of the Center for

  • Busy day in orbit for SpaceX's all-civilian Inspiration4 crew

    The all-civilian Inspiration4 crew fielded questions from St. Jude's patients and even chatted with Tom Cruise, SpaceX said.

  • Your brain's built-in biases insulate your beliefs from contradictory facts

    These psychological tendencies explain why an onslaught of facts won't necessarily change anyone's mind. Francesco Carta fotografo/Moment via Getty ImagesA rumor started circulating back in 2008 that Barack Obama was not born in the United States. At the time, I was serving as chair of the Hawaii Board of Health. The director and deputy director of health, both appointed by a Republican governor, inspected Obama’s birth certificate in the state records and certified that it was real. I would hav

  • The Full Moon In Pisces On September 20 Is A Time To Check In With Yourself

    What have you accomplished since March?

  • Chinese astronauts return after 90 days aboard space station

    Nie Haisheng, Liu Boming and Tang Hongbo landed in the Shenzhou-12 spaceship just after 1:30 p.m. (0530 GMT) after having undocked from the space station Thursday morning. “With China's growing strength and the rising level of Chinese technology, I firmly believe there will even more astronauts who will set new records," mission commander Nie told CCTV. After launching on June 17, the three astronauts went on two spacewalks, deployed a 10-meter (33-foot) mechanical arm, and had a video call with Communist Party leader Xi Jinping.

  • The Full Harvest Moon In Pisces Is Urging You To Trust Your Instincts

    Especially when it comes to rocky relationships...

  • Jeff Bezos politely congratulated Elon Musk on SpaceX's first civilian mission. The two billionaires' companies are currently locked in a bitter feud.

    Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos have a long history of rivalry, and recently, Musk has mocked Bezos on Twitter - but the pair were polite this time.

  • The Full Moon in Pisces Is Giving You a Burst of Energy

    It's like a cosmic iced coffee.