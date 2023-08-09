SpaceX's next Falcon 9 Starlink launch from the Cape could be impacted by stormy weather

Stormy afternoons expected around Cape Canaveral Space Force Station on Thursday are likely to improve throughout a long launch window ahead of liftoff of SpaceX's next Falcon 9 Starlink mission.

According to an update issued by forecasters with Space Launch Delta 45, when the launch window opens at 9:41 p.m. EDT on Aug. 10, SpaceX teams might have to contend with a 50% chance of "go" conditions. That's expected to improve to 80% "go" by the end of the window near 2 a.m. Friday, August 11.

"Thunderstorms will favor the Atlantic side of Florida as (a) subtropical ridge axis remains south ofthe Space Coast," forecasters said. "Luckily, the launch window extends past the typical life span of the convection, creating good chances weather will clear by the end of the window."

Forecasters expect the main concern for Thursday's liftoff to be lingering clouds associated with the thunderstorms that could produce lightning around the Cape.

SpaceX is expected to announce a targeted liftoff time from the Cape's Launch Complex 40 soon.

The Falcon 9 rocket's payload for Thursday's flight, dubbed Starlink 6-9, is the latest batch of dozens of Starlink internet satellites. Operating about 340 miles above Earth, the constellation delivers connectivity to nearly 2 million customers in remote and hard-to-reach locations.

Should teams need it, another opportunity to launch is available around the same time 24 hours later on Friday, Aug. 11.

"On Friday, long-range models suggest the subtropical ridge axis will begin to shift northward, slightly decreasing the storm coverage near the spaceport," forecasters said.

The 230-foot rocket is slated to fly along a southeastern trajectory threading between Florida's Atlantic coast and the Bahamas. About eight minutes after liftoff, the 162-foot first-stage booster is expected to target a drone ship landing in the Atlantic Ocean.

Forecasters projected weather conditions to be "low risk" for the booster's recovery.

If it launches on time, SpaceX's latest mission will mark the 41st launch from the Space Coast this year.

