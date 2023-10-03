SpaceX's next Starlink launch should have 20%-30% chance of showers at Cape Canaveral

Though SpaceX has yet to make an official announcement, navigational warnings near Cape Canaveral suggest the company is targeting its next Starlink launch for late Wednesday night or early Thursday morning.

The 4½-hour Starlink 6-21 mission launch window opens at 10:16 p.m. Wednesday and lasts through 2:46 a.m. Thursday EDT from Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

A SpaceX Falcon 9 will launch the company's next batch of Starlink internet satellites into low-Earth orbit. The rocket will soar along a southeasterly trajectory for landing on a drone ship in the Atlantic Ocean.

What is the weather forecast for Wednesday's SpaceX launch?

The Space Force's Space Launch Delta 45 weather forecast was not available by press time. The National Weather Service station in Melbourne predicts a 20% to 30% chance of isolated showers Wednesday night at the Space Force station, meteorologist Kole Fehling said.

"If it's not raining, it will be nice temperatures in the mid-70s," Fehling said.

The scattered storms that should return to Brevard County by midweek will be capable of producing brief gusty winds and frequent lightning strikes, according to the forecast.

Here are more details about the SpaceX launch:

Cape Canaveral Space Force Station's Launch Complex 40 will host.

The payload is the company's next batch of Starlink internet-beaming satellites.

The 230-foot Falcon 9 will thread between Florida and the Bahamas.

If the rocket launches on time, it will mark the Space Coast's 53rd launch this year.

Do not expect local sonic booms with this mission. The 130-foot first-stage booster will target a drone ship landing about eight minutes after liftoff.

Next launch: ULA Amazon Project Kuiper Protoflight

Company / Agency: United Launch Alliance for Amazon.

Rocket: ULA Atlas V.

Location: Launch Complex 41 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

Launch Window: Opens at 2 p.m. EDT Friday.

Trajectory: East.

Weather: TBD.

Landing: None; Atlas V is expendable.

About: A United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket will launch KuiperSat-1 and 2, the first pair of prototype satellites for Amazon's Project Kuiper broadband system — a planned constellation of over 3,000 satellites that will deliver global internet service connectivity. The satellites will serve as a test bed to inform future design, deployment and operational plans ahead of full-scale deployment beginning in 2024.

