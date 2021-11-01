SpaceX's Starlink forms India subsidiary, aims to deploy 200,000 active terminals by 2022

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Manish Singh
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Starlink, part of Elon Musk's SpaceX company, has formed a subsidiary in India and is preparing to apply for licenses from the local government, according to a top official.

"Pleased to share that SpaceX now has a 100% owned subsidiary in India," Sanjay Bhargava, India director for Starlink, said in a LinkedIn post Monday. Starlink's local India unit is registered with the name Starlink Satellite Communications Private Limited.

A local unit is required for an internet company to offer its services in India, where Starlink -- assuming that it gets the license -- plans to offer 200,000 active terminals in over 160,000 districts by December 2022, the company representatives said. That's an ambitious goal for the company, which as of August had shipped 100,000 user terminals in 14 countries.

Bhargava, a former PayPal executive, started in the new role at the beginning of October. The company has hired a number of key executives in India in recent months including Parnil Urdhwareshe, who previously oversaw AMD’s policy efforts in India, as its Market Access Director for the local business.

A SpaceX spokesperson didn’t respond to a query in September about the appointment of Bhargava, but the company’s chief executive Elon Musk confirmed the development over the weekend.

Starlink, one of the leading companies that is launching small satellites to build a low-Earth orbiting network to provide low-latency broadband internet services, is aiming to serve rural communities in India, said Musk in a tweet, adding “Sanjay deserves a lot of credit for making X/PayPal succeed.”

In another LinkedIn post, Bhargava said, “at Starlink, we want to serve the underserved. We hope to work with fellow broadband providers, solution providers in the aspirational districts to improve and save lives.” The company said over the weekend that it working with Niti Aayog, a powerful Indian think tank, to identify 12 districts in the country for Starlink's initial deployment.

Even as more than half a billion people are online in India, just as many are still offline. According to industry estimates, hundreds of millions of Indians living in rural areas don't have access to any broadband network.

“The government approval process is complex. So far there is no application pending with the government, so the ball is in our court to apply for consideration which we are working on," he said.

"Our approach will be to get pilot approval quickly if Pan India approval will take long. We are optimistic that we will get approval for a pilot program or Pan India approval in the next few months,” said Bhargava last month, adding that if it fails to get the government approval, the actual number of terminals it may end up deploying by the end of next year will be “much lower than that or even zero.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Amazon schedules first Kuiper satellite launches for 2022 using ABL’s RS1 rocket

    Amazon plans to launch the first two prototype satellites for its Project Kuiper satellite broadband constellation by late 2022, using rockets currently being developed by ABL Space Systems. The timeline for testing what’s slated to become a 3,236-satellite network in low Earth orbit was laid out today in an experimental license application filed with the Federal Communications Commission. It’s the first time that Amazon has specified launch dates in its multibillion-dollar effort to compete wit

  • Biden Announces New Steps to Address Supply-Chain Disruptions

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden took several steps to address supply-chain problems as he met leaders from major global economies, including the European Union, to address recent disruptions.Most Read from BloombergInto the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and Capitalism CollideCan a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?The Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismThe Best New Restaurants in Washington, Chosen by Top ChefsIn Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is at StakeHe issued an executive o

  • The Tragedy of the Third Coin

    There is always the “third coin” in cryptocurrency. This is the rotating coin that occupies the third position in market capitalization behind bitcoin (BTC) and ether (ETH). The third coin is usually characterized as a challenger to the two incumbents.

  • BitTorrent Chain (BTTC) Official Launch With Super Representatives Election

    San Francisco, CA, 30th October, 2021, TRON, one of the world’s largest and most popular blockchain-based operating systems, and BitTorrent, the leader in peer-to-peer protocols and products, announced the official launch of BitTorrent Chain (BTTC) on October 30th, 2021.

  • Ant Group, Tencent, JD.com Sign NFT ‘Self-Regulation’ Convention

    Chinese tech giants are likely working to appease regulators as NFTs are increasingly controversial.

  • Bitcoin price news – live: Bitcoin, ethereum and solana recover, Dogecoin and Shiba inu rise

    All the latest cryptocurrency news, updates and analysis

  • ICO Security Playbook: 5 Steps to Ensure Best Practice

    Despite cryptocurrencies’ touted security advantages and blockchain’s own defenses, challenges remain.

  • $139M BXH Exchange Hack Was the Result of Leaked Admin Key

    The hack on the exchange on Binance Smart Chain might have been the work of one of BXH’s own employees.

  • Possible cyberattack disrupts healthcare services in Canadian province -minister

    An investigation was under way to understand the nature and extent of the attack, which was detected on Saturday, health minister John Haggie told reporters. "This led to progressive failure of what's been described to me as the brain of the data center and a loss of functionality and systems across the regional health authorities," he said, adding that authorities have adopted contingency measures. The Canadian Broadcasting Corporation said a ransomware attack, which encrypts computer files and demands payment for them to be restored, was behind the disruption of healthcare services, but Haggie could not confirm that.

  • Liverpool City Region backs Peepl to take on food delivery giants with Fuse blockchain integration

    Liverpool, United Kingdom, 1st November, 2021, Peepl are launching a new payments and rewards app based on the Fuse blockchain, aiming to give control back to local communities and unbundle large food delivery conglomerates.

  • You know how to identify phishing emails – a cybersecurity researcher explains how to trust your instincts to foil the attacks

    If your gut says something is off about an email message, stop and investigate. Jose Luis Pelaez Inc/DigitalVision via Getty ImagesAn employee at MacEwan University got an email in 2017 from someone claiming to be a construction contractor asking to change the account number where almost $12 million in payments were sent. A week later the actual contractor called asking when the payment would arrive. The email about the account number change was fake. Instead of going to the contractor, the paym