SpaceX's Starlink internet satellites could make astronomy on Earth 'impossible' and create a space-junk nightmare, some scientists warn

SpaceX; Kevork Djansezian/Getty; Business Insider





SpaceX launched 60 internet satellites into space on Monday.

The recent batch — the second such group Elon Musk's rocket company has sent into orbit — is part of SpaceX's plan to blanket Earth in high-speed satellite internet. The company launched its first batch of 60 satellites in May and hopes to finish the project, called Starlink, in 2027. By then, the network could include up to 42,000 satellites.

But that plan has many scientists worried about the future of astronomy.

They fear that the SpaceX satellites are too bright and could form a "megaconstellation" that blots out the stars. If that happens, astronomers wouldn't be able to observe the universe from Earth.

"If there are lots and lots of bright moving objects in the sky, it tremendously complicates our job," astronomer James Lowenthal told the New York Times. "It potentially threatens the science of astronomy itself."

Starlink launch More

SpaceX

What's more, 42,000 satellites would be more than eight times the total number of satellites in orbit today, according to estimates by the European Space Agency. Adding that much more material to Earth's orbit would increase the risk that a catastrophic series of collisions could turn the region into a minefield of debris.

In the worst-case scenario, a spiraling space-junk disaster could cut off our ability to leave Earth.

'It will look as if the whole sky is crawling with stars'

spacex starlink satellite internet global network simulation model illustration courtesy mark handley university college london ucl youtube 001 More

Mark Handley/University College London

When SpaceX launched its first set of Starlink satellites, many astronomers were alarmed by how bright the new objects were. In the days following the launch, people across the world spotted the train of satellites, as bright as stars.

"I felt as if life as an astronomer and a lover of the night sky would never be the same," Lowenthal said.

SpaceX did not respond to Business Insider's request for comment about this or other points in this story in time for publication.

Most of the company's Starlink satellites have since moved into higher ranges of orbit, but some are still visible in rural areas with dark night skies, according to the Times.

starlink train More