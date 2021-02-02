SpaceX's new Starship rocket prototype soared 6 miles above Texas, but exploded during a landing attempt

Morgan McFall-Johnsen
Updated
spacex starship sn9 landing burn boca chica texas explosion spadre com february 2 2021
SpaceX's Starship SN9 rocket prototype flubbed its landing in Boca Chica, Texas, on February 2, 2021, leading to a large explosion. SPadre.com

  • SpaceX launched a 16-story prototype of its Starship Mars rocket system 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) above Boca Chica, Texas on Tuesday.

  • The prototype, called SN9, was supposed to attempt a soft landing, but the spaceship slammed into the ground sideways and exploded.

  • This is the second time the aerospace company, founded by Elon Musk, has launched such an ambitious Starship flight and seen the vehicle destroyed upon landing.

  • Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories.

Through the south Texas haze on Tuesday, SpaceX pulled off a stunning high-altitude test flight of a Starship rocket prototype. But the vehicle failed to stick its landing.

The roughly 16-story test vehicle, called Starship serial No. 9, met the same fate as its predecessor, SN8: It slammed into the landing pad, resulting in a catastrophic explosion.

SN9 lifted off a pad in Boca Chica, a remote strip of land in southeastern Texas, around 3:25 p.m. ET under the thrust of three truck-size Raptor rocket engines. The vehicle then soared to 6.2 miles (10 kilometers), gradually cutting its engines on the way up.

Using just one engine, SN9 hovered at the peak of its flight for about 30 seconds, then cut that engine and belly-flopped toward the ground. The test emphasized Starship's need to control its descent from space using small wings.

As SN9 fell back to Earth, the rocket reignited its engines in an attempt to quickly turn itself upright. But it appeared to lack enough thrust from at least one engine, causing the ship to lean to its other side and hit a concrete pad at an angle, exploding its remaining fuel reserves.

Chunks of the steel ship flew thousands of feet into nearby coastal prairie. When the dust and smoke cleared, only the charred residue of SN9 remained.

SPadre.com captured the incident from a camera on top of a building in South Padre Island, which is located about 9.5 kilometers (5.9 miles) away:

SpaceX also livestreamed the flight. A camera near the landing pad recorded the descent from below and the explosion from a different angle:

"As you can see from the scene, we had - again - another great flight up to the 10-kilometer apogee," John Insprucker, an aeronautical engineer at SpaceX, said during a live broadcast of the flight. "We've just got to work on that landing a little bit."

A previous Starship test flight also failed to stick the landing

Sticking the landing is a key part of SpaceX founder Elon Musk's quest to realize Earth's first fully and rapidly reusable rocket system. (You can't reuse a rocket that gets severely damaged every time it launches and lands.)

SN9 represents only the upper stage of a two-part system: A roughly 23-story booster called Super Heavy is designed to one day heave the Starship spaceship toward orbit.

Eventually, Musk has said, the Starship-Super Heavy system could fly people to orbit, the moon, and Mars, where he hopes to establish the first human civilization on another planet.

Read more: SpaceX is finalizing a massive new funding round. Here's why investors are clamoring for one of the world's most valuable startups.

However, the company must first figure out how to land the rocket back on Earth in one piece, then quickly recycle it for its next launch. So far, its two attempts at flying Starship prototypes to high altitudes have not been able to land without exploding.

SpaceX first launched a Starship prototype of this kind in early December. The prototype - called Starship serial No. 8, or SN8 - roared tens of thousands of feet above the company's south Texas facilities. As SN8 neared the ground, low pressure in a propellant tank caused the spaceship to slam into a concrete pad and explode.

spacex starship sn8 serial number 8 boca chica beach launch pad site south texas
The Starship serial no. 8, or SN8 - a rocket ship prototype - sits at SpaceX's launch site in the fall of 2020. SpaceX

It was not immediately clear on Tuesday afternoon if SN9 encountered a similar issue or if something entirely different - like being damaged by the shrapnel of its predecessor - caused its fiery demise.

SpaceX still claims both tests as successes, though, since they demonstrate that the rocket can fly to suborbital altitudes and use its wing flaps to control its plummet back towards Earth.

"This is a test flight, the second time we've flown Starship in this configuration. We've got a lot of good data in the primary objective: To demonstrate control of the vehicle in a subsonic reentry," Insprucker said.

Starship's road to orbit is paved with regulations

spacex starship super heavy spaceship booster rocket launch boca chica south texas illustration
An illustration of SpaceX's planned 39-story Starship rocket system launching from Boca Chica, Texas. SpaceX

SpaceX plans to conduct more suborbital test flights - including with a newer prototype, SN10, which sat on a launchpad next to SN9 - to further master its spaceflight systems.

The eventual plan is to rocket a Starship into orbit and test its ability to reenter Earth's atmosphere without breaking into pieces and burning up. Before SpaceX can attempt this, though, it needs to get an orbital-class launch license from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

Obtaining such a license requires clearing many regulatory hurdles, the most laborious of which is called the National Environmental Policy Act. SpaceX previously completed an intense, nearly three-year environmental impact statement for Boca Chica launches in July 2014. But that plan described flights of Falcon 9 and Falcon Heavy rockets - not Starship-Super Heavy, which is several times larger than either existing vehicle.

The company is now waiting to start an environmental assessment process, or EA, which could take several months to complete. However, if it reveals "impacts that cannot be mitigated," according to the FAA, SpaceX may need to conduct another impact statement, which can take an additional one to three years.

A leaked FAA draft document obtained by Insider recently revealed that SpaceX plans to dig natural gas wells in Boca Chica - most of which is a nature preserve - to fuel both Starships and power plants.

Watch SpaceX's full SN9 flight broadcast on YouTube:

Read the original article on Business Insider

Originally published

Latest Stories

  • Biden tells Senate Democrats that GOP coronavirus plan is "too small"

    President Biden told Senate Democrats at a virtual lunch on Tuesday that Republicans' current $618 billion coronavirus relief proposal is "too small," but he wants to continue working toward a compromise and is willing to bend on the final price, a source on the call tells Axios.Why it matters: Biden made clear he is not giving up on finding a bipartisan path to passing stimulus legislation, despite many Democrats urging him to use the budget reconciliation process to bypass the GOP. He also said that the White House has red lines that they're unwilling to budge on, including the salary minimums for receiving stimulus checks.Be smart: sign up FREE for the most influential newsletter in America.What we're hearing: The president told the Senate Democratic caucus that there is no harm in spending too much, but there is harm in spending too little, and applauded the party for continuing to think big. * He said the Senate Republican offer of doling out $1,400 checks to people making $50,000 a year or less was a nonstarter, adding that his administration won't agree to anything lower than the full payment to individuals making $75,000 or less per year. * He then referred to a hypothetical "family of four" whose prime earners were a nurse and pipe-fitter, and how they may only make $150,000 combined, but are still worried about their jobs. "We can't leave them out," Biden said. * He didn't take any questions before hanging up on the call. * Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen emphasized Biden's insistence on ensuring they didn't underestimate the money needed to keep the economy in check, and then took several questions, which resulted in the meeting descending into chaos, the source on the call said.The president called into the Zoom rather than joining the video call. He told senators that the White House doesn’t have Zoom in the Oval Office, and he would have had to go to the Roosevelt Room to video in.Get smarter, faster with the news CEOs, entrepreneurs and top politicians read. Sign up for Axios Newsletters here.

  • Lindsey Graham proven wrong immediately after trying to defend numerous Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's statements

    Senator says he would want to have conversations with Ms Greene before passing judgement on her prior comments

  • Ex-Nebraska clerk praised for tornado work gets prison term

    A former northeastern Nebraska village clerk who was praised for her work in helping rebuild her community following a 2014 tornado strike has been sentenced to prison for stealing from the village. Kimberly Neiman, 58, was sentenced Monday in Stanton County District Court to three years in prison, the Norfolk Daily News reported. Neiman was arrested last year on multiple felony theft and other counts.

  • Archaeologists unearth 2,000-year-old mummies with golden tongues in northern Egypt

    Archaeologists in Egypt have unearthed more than a dozen 2,000-year-old mummies, including some with gold tongues in their mouths, according to the country’s Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities. The Egyptian-Dominican team from the University of Santo Domingo in the Dominican Republic was working at the Taposiris Magna Temple in western Alexandria when it discovered the remains of 16 ancient Egyptians buried in rock tombs. The mummies were poorly preserved and in a state of significant decomposition, but photographs released by the ministry showed a human skeleton with a clearly visible, tongue-shaped piece of gold placed in its jaw. According to officials, the amulets “were placed in the mouth of the mummy in a special ritual to ensure their ability to speak in the afterlife before the Osirian court.” In Egyptian mythology, Osiris was the god of the afterlife, as well as fertility and agriculture. Dr Kathleen Martinez, who headed the team, explained that of the 16 mummies, the two most important had preserved alongside them the remains of scrolls and parts of their cartonnage – a kind papyrus or linen-based papier-mache used to construct the intricate “face masks” that envelop the mummified bodies inside their sarcophagi.

  • 'Watch Me (Whip-Nae Nae)' rapper Silento charged with murder in Atlanta

    The Atlanta rapper Silento, best known for his 2015 hit "Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae)," was arrested Monday and charged with the murder of his cousin, Frederick Rooks, the DeKalb County Police Department said. Silento, the stage name of 23-year-old Ricky Lamar Hawk, was being held without bond in a DeKalb County jail late Monday, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports. Police found Rooks, 34, dead with multiple gunshot wounds early Jan. 21, and they used security cameras from multiple residents to recreate what happened. Hawk told the Journal-Constitution in 2015 that he put "Watch Me" on YouTube after he lost the talent show at DeKalb's Redan High School, to prove the haters wrong. It has since been watched more than 1.8 billion times and spawned its own dance craze. His first album, Fresh Outta High School, came in out in 2018. Hawk has more recently gotten in trouble with the law, the Journal-Constitution reports. He was arrested twice in one week last April, for domestic violence and gun charges in California, then arrested again in DeKalb County in October for driving at more than 140 mph on I-85. More stories from theweek.comAmerica's parents are not okayMeatballs, f-bombs, vote fraud conspiracies: A Trump Oval Office meeting so insane, Giuliani was 'the voice of reason'Pete Buttigieg becomes 1st openly gay person confirmed to Cabinet seat

  • One Person’s Trash Is Another Person’s Coffee Table

    Furniture made from waste materials just keeps getting better—and easier to buyOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • McConnell Urges Caucus to Oppose Mayorkas for Biden DHS Secretary

    Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell urged Senate Republicans to vote against President Biden’s choice to lead the Department of Homeland Security, blasting Alejandro Mayorkas as an “ethically-compromised partisan lawyer.” “Frankly, his record should foreclose confirmation, even to a lower post,” McConnell said Tuesday in a withering speech on the Senate floor, adding that it is “remarkable that someone with this record is even up for a Cabinet appointment. I’ll be voting against his confirmation and urge our colleagues to do the same.” The Kentucky Republican listed several aspects of Mayorkas’s career that he said make the DHS veteran unworthy of the Cabinet post. “As a high-ranking official in the Obama administration, Mr. Mayorkas did his best to turn U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services into an unethical favor factory for Democratic Party royalty,” McConnell continued. McConnell referenced an inspector general report that discovered Mayorkas had intervened to help several foreign investors connected to high-profile Democrats obtain green cards. Mayorkas previously headed U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, where he promoted a “culture of fear and disrespect,” McConnell charged. The Senate GOP leader said he has supported Biden’s other Cabinet nominees up to this point because they are “mainstream” choices, but argued Mayorkas is “something else.” A handful of other Senate Republicans have also voiced concern about Mayorkas’s nomination as DHS chief. “There’s a number of problems with that nomination that we need to talk about,” Senator John Cornyn, a Texas Republican, said last week. Meanwhile, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer called Mayorkas’s qualifications “unassailable.” “He is a seven-year veteran of the DHS and has already been confirmed by this chamber three — three — times,” Schumer said. “Like most of President Biden’s Cabinet nominees, his nomination is also history-making: He will be the first Latino and first immigrant to hold the top job at DHS.” The Senate voted to confirm Mayorkas as DHS Secretary Tuesday afternoon in a 56-43 vote. So far, five of Biden’s Cabinet-level nominees have been confirmed: Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, Transportation secretary Pete Buttigieg, and Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

  • White House tries to pacify Democratic senator upset at Kamala Harris doing media in his state without telling him

    Joe Manchin annoyed at vice president plugging Covid relief without his knowledge

  • SpaceX launches explosive test of prototype Starship

    SpaceX's Starship prototype dubbed SN9 took flight from Texas on Tuesday for a test that ended in a fiery explosion after a successful launch.Why it matters: The rocket is part of SpaceX's test program to build a space system that can transport people and payloads to deep space destinations like Mars. Support safe, smart, sane journalism. Sign up for Axios Newsletters here.Details: SN9 managed to make it up to its target altitude of about 10 kilometers after launch before flipping around and flying through the air sideways. * The prototype then flipped back in an attempt to land upright before exploding. The company's SN8 flight in December also ended in a fiery crash. * "We've just got to work on that landing a little bit," SpaceX's John Insprucker said during a webcast.The intrigue: Space watchers have been waiting for this test for about a week, but it took until Monday night for the FAA to approve this most recent flight. * SpaceX violated its launch license during the SN8 test flight by exceeding the risk to the public allowed for the launch, leading leading to the FAA requiring SpaceX to conduct an investigation. * The results of that investigation were incorporated into the most recent test's launch license.Be smart: sign up FREE for the most influential newsletter in America.

  • Five children, 1 adult killed in Oklahoma home

    Police say one person is in custody after six people, including five children, were shot to death at a home in Oklahoma. A police spokeswoman says authorities don't believe the attack was random, but investigators don't yet have a motive. (Feb. 2)

  • Scotland's Conservative Party leader calls bid for independence vote reckless

    The leader of the Scottish Conservative Party accused Scotland's first minister, Nicola Sturgeon, on Monday of putting her "party before pandemic", saying the timing of her plans to hold a second independence vote was reckless. Sturgeon said this month she was hoping a strong performance by her Scottish National Party (SNP) in an election to the Scottish parliament in May would give her a mandate to hold a second referendum on independence from the United Kingdom.

  • Hundreds deported under Biden, including witness to massacre

    President Joe Biden's administration has deported hundreds of immigrants in its early days despite his campaign pledge to stop removing most people in the U.S. illegally at the beginning of his term. A federal judge last week ordered the Biden administration not to enforce a 100-day moratorium on deportations, but the ruling did not require the government to schedule them. In recent days, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has deported immigrants to at least three countries: 15 people to Jamaica on Thursday and 269 people to Guatemala and Honduras on Friday.

  • Sri Lanka scraps Japan-India port deal

    Sri Lanka said Tuesday it had pulled out of an agreement with Japan and India to develop a deep-sea container terminal viewed as an effort to counter China's growing influence in the region.

  • Oakland Man Robbed at Gunpoint With Semi-Automatic Weapons in Broad Daylight

    Armed suspects robbed a home in the Fruitvale/Central area of Oakland in broad daylight. TERRIFYING: Two suspects w/semi-auto guns force a man into a home in Oakland. Happened 1/29 at around 1:40pm. Oakland Police are using this video as part of their investigation.

  • Biden White House clashes with media after asking for pre-written questions

    White House spokesperson argued that asking what questions were bound to come up was part of effort to offer thorough responses and avoid dodging questions during briefings

  • Manchin will support Democrats' reconciliation bill, allowing COVID relief to move forward without GOP

    Democrats are all set to move forward with their COVID-19 relief bill, leaving Republicans in the dust. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) on Monday introduced a budget resolution bill that would allow them to pass President Biden's $1.9 trillion coronavirus stimulus with just a simple majority in both chambers. And on Tuesday, they got the final vote they needed to solidify that majority, as holdout Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) indicated he'd support the resolution. Schumer and Pelosi filed a joint budget resolution for the 2021 Fiscal Year on Monday, taking the first step needed to introduce a Budget Reconciliation bill and pass the stimulus with just 50 votes in the Senate. Manchin seemed to complicate their plans, indicating he wanted a more targeted distribution of stimulus checks instead of a flat $1,400 sent to all Americans. But "because of the urgency of the COVID-19 crisis," Manchin said in a Tuesday statement he'd vote for the budget. He'd like Biden to focus on "Americans who have been impacted most by this pandemic" in the future, and said he "remains hopeful that we can have bipartisan support moving forward." Democrat @Sen_JoeManchin says he'll support moving forward procedurally to tee up doing a new Covid aid package with only Democrat votes, but notes that Biden "remains hopeful that we can have bipartisan support moving forward." pic.twitter.com/xFPDS2ZIgd — Josh Wingrove (@josh_wingrove) February 2, 2021 Manchin's change of heart comes after West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice (R), a strong supporter of former President Donald Trump and adversary of Manchin, indicated his support for the $1.9 trillion bill on Monday. A group of 10 centrist Republican senators presented Biden with a $618 billion stimulus proposal on Monday that includes smaller stimulus checks, and leaves out local government funding. Pelosi and Schumer's move seems to indicate their plan is bust. More stories from theweek.comAmerica's parents are not okayMeatballs, f-bombs, vote fraud conspiracies: A Trump Oval Office meeting so insane, Giuliani was 'the voice of reason'Pete Buttigieg becomes 1st openly gay person confirmed to Cabinet seat

  • A woman charged in the Capitol riot asked the judge for permission to leave the US for a vacation in Mexico

    Jenny Cudd's lawyers said she had "planned and prepaid for a weekend retreat with her employees" in Riviera Maya, Mexico.

  • Boeing giving employee bonuses despite losing $12B last year

    Boeing Co. has said it will dole out annual performance bonuses next month to most employees despite losing $12 billion over the last year during the coronavirus pandemic. Most of the company's employees did not receive annual bonuses last year after it lost $636 million in 2019 because of the grounding of the 737 MAX by the Federal Aviation Administration, The Seattle Times reported. In response, the company in February changed the structure of its incentive plan, tying its financial goals to the timing of the first delivery of a 737 MAX after its ungrounding.

  • Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner made at least $24 million in final year in White House

    Donald Trump’s eldest daughter made $1.4m from stake in Trump International Hotel

  • Coronavirus latest news: Single dose of Oxford vaccine prevents hospitalisation with Covid for 12 weeks, trial finds

    Captain Tom Moore dies aged 100 Schools in Scotland to reopen after February half-term Ursula von der Leyen refuses to resign over AstraZeneca vaccine row Politics latest: EU 'eroded trust' by moving to block vaccines, says Gove Kent variant mutating to mimic South African strain Portugal experiences devastating surge after letting loose at Christmas Subscribe to The Telegraph for a month-long free trial The Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine provides 76 per cent efficacy against symptomatic infection for three months after a single dose, with efficacy improving when a second jab is given later, according to a preprint study. The paper - published this afternoon by Oxford University researchers - found the vaccine protects against hospitalisation for 12 weeks after the first dose is given. "No-one in a population of 12,408 people vaccinated with a single dose of ChAdOx1 nCo-19 [the vaccine] was hospitalised with Covid-19 from 22 days after immunisation," Prof Katie Ewer, a member of the Oxford team, wrote on Twitter, "This is the most important thing! 76% efficacy against symptomatic Covid-19 is great, but 0 people hospitalised is everything," she said. The trial also showed that efficacy increases from 54.9 per cent when the doses are administered at an interval of less than six weeks, to 82.4 per cent when spaced 12 or more weeks apart. Researchers said the findings supported the decision made by the UK to extend the interval between initial doses and booster doses of the shot to 12 weeks. Prof Andrew Pollard, chief investigator of the Oxford Vaccine Trial, and co-author of the paper said: "It also supports the policy recommendation made by the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) for a 12-week prime-boost interval, as they look for the optimal approach to roll out, and reassures us that people are protected from 22 days after a single dose of the vaccine," he added. The study also found that the vaccine may reduce transmission by 67 per cent after one dose, according to analysis of volunteers in the UK arm of the phase three trial. Follow the latest updates below.