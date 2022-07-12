  • Oops!
SpaceX's Texas test pad experienced an unexpected explosion, flames, while testing a Starship rocket booster prototype

Lloyd Lee,Morgan McFall-Johnsen
·3 min read
black starship rocket stacked atop silver super heavy boost on flat texas plain against blue skies
SpaceX's first orbital Starship SN20 is stacked atop its massive Super Heavy Booster 4 at the company's Starbase facility near Boca Chica Village in South Texas on February 10, 2022.Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images


  • SpaceX was testing a prototype of its Super Heavy rocket booster in Boca Chica, Texas, on Monday.

  • The booster engines appeared to spew flames, then a loud explosion sounded, shaking distant cameras.

  • CEO Elon Musk initially claimed on Twitter that it was planned, but deleted the tweet and tweeted, "Yeah, actually not good. Team is assessing damage."

A roaring explosion ripped through SpaceX's rocket testing facilities in Boca Chica, Texas, on Monday.

The company was running a test of the Super Heavy booster, which it's designing to someday push its enormous Starship rocket into orbit around Earth. The system is the keystone of CEO and founder Elon Musk's plan to build an independent settlement on Mars.

At about 4:20 p.m. CT, flames burst from the engines and an explosion sounded in the air, shaking cameras that were recording the test from a distance.

NASASpaceflight captured the incident in a livestream of the test. The NASASpaceflight commentators, who meticulously track SpaceX's plans and activities, said that the explosion was unexpected. SpaceX had not sent out the notices that it normally publishes ahead of an engine test-fire.

The booster prototype, called Super Heavy Booster 7, appeared to be in one piece after the incident. For more than an hour following the explosion, however, black smoke spewed from the area of the test pad, visible in the livestream.

It was not immediately clear what caused the explosion or the smoke.

Musk initially gave an ambiguous response to a Twitter user who asked if the incident was planned.

"Yes. Booster engine testing," he said.

However, it was unclear whether Musk was referring to the test in general, or if the size and force of the explosion was expected. Musk later deleted that Tweet.

He then tweeted, "Yeah, actually not good. Team is assessing damage."

SpaceX did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Insider. The FAA did not immediately respond to a request for commend asking if they will investigate the apparent explosion.

Elon Musk at the 2022 Met Gala.
Elon Musk at the 2022 Met Gala.Andrew Kelly/Reuters

SpaceX has said that it planned to fly a Starship rocket into orbit aboard a Super Heavy booster as early as July, Insider previously reported. However, the company has not yet completed all the actions mandated by a recent review from the Federal Aviation Administration.

Monday's test was one of many that the rocket booster must complete successfully in order to fly safely.

This is far from the first fiery explosion at SpaceX's south Texas facilities, which are intended for early rocket prototype testing. The first four Starship prototypes that the company launched from its Texas site exploded after soaring a few miles high. On the fifth attempt, the prototype flew, landed, and cooled down in one piece.

    Elon Musk's attempt to scrap his purchase of Twitter Inc may leave the world's wealthiest person in a stronger financial position than before he unveiled the $44 billion deal, with billions of dollars in cash from selling Tesla shares now sitting in the bank. After Musk on Friday tore up his April 25 agreement to buy the social media platform, with Twitter promising to force him to make good, the two sides face a potentially drawn-out legal battle that could still cost Musk billions of dollars, according to legal experts. Whatever the outcome may be, the Tesla chief executive for now appears to be sitting on around $8.5 billion in cash raised from selling shares of the automaker late in April to finance the Twitter acquisition.