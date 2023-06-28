Spacey arrives at London court for sex offences trial

Kevin Spacey faces charges of sexual assault - Frank Augstein/AP

Kevin Spacey has arrived at a London court where he will stand trial accused of multiple sex offences against four men.

The Academy Award-winning actor turned up in a taxi at Southwark Crown Court on Wednesday dressed in a navy blue suit, white shirt and pink tie.

Mr Spacey smiled and waved to those waiting outside the court building before he went inside at around 8.30am.

The actor is in London to answer charges of alleged sexual offences between 2001 and 2013, largely covering time he was artistic director at the Old Vic Theatre.

Mr Spacey entered Court One accompanied by two associates just before 10.30am.

The American actor arrives at Southwark Crown Court for the start of his trial - JULIAN SIMMONDS

Entering the glass walled dock, the House of Cards and American Beauty star took his seat as the packed courtroom waited for the judge, Mr Justice Wall to enter.

The Hollywood actor was seen gazing around the crammed press benches and the public gallery.

After the judge entered the court, the 63-year-old, who is appearing under his full name, was asked to confirm that he was Kevin Spacey Fowler.

He replied in a deep, clear voice: “I am.”

The trial is expected to last for four weeks or more and prospective jurors have been asked to complete a questionnaire to ensure they are suitable and will be able to sit for the duration.

The jury is expected to be sworn in later on Wednesday, but the prosecution is not expected to begin outlining its case until Friday morning.

The Oscar winner's trial is expected to last four weeks - Elizabeth Cook/PA

The actor pleaded not guilty in January to three counts of indecent assault, three counts of sexual assault and one count of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent.

The two-time Oscar winner winner also previously denied four further charges of sexual assault and one count of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent.

Mr Spacey has an address in Waterloo, south London, but also lives in the US, where he has family and a dog.

In an initial court hearing at Westminster magistrates’ court in June, Mr Spacey’s lawyer, Patrick Gibbs KC, said his client “strenuously denies any and all criminality in this case”.

Mr Gibbs said the defendant returned to the UK “to establish his innocence” and “proceed with his life”.

