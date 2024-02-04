Spacious, convenient home available in Prattville's Woodland Heights

Almost 3,500 square feet of living space and a sunroom highlight a four-bedroom home for sale in Prattville’s well-positioned Woodland Heights. Woodland Heights is located on the north side of Main Street, adjacent to the newer Lake Haven neighborhood.

The location means both downtown and east Prattville are a short drive from a Woodland Heights driveway.

The home at 197 Poplar Street in Prattville's Woodland Heights provides four bedrooms and two and a half bathrooms within 3,449 square feet of living space. The property is for sale for $342,500.

“Woodland Heights is within two minutes of restaurants and shopping, and is convenient to downtown Prattville,” Realtor Sarah Little said. “Woodland also is seven minutes from the interstate. Homeowners have pride of ownership, creating great curb appeal.”

Homes in Woodland Heights were built between 1958 and 1999, Little added. The mostly one-story designs line long winding streets stretching north from Main Street. The neighborhood is known for spacious homes and lots, mature trees, and a peaceful family-friendly atmosphere.

Prattville continues to grow. The city’s many community events, schools, golf courses, appealing Coosa River and downtown district, and big-city conveniences are attracting more families. “Prattville is one of the fastest growing communities in Alabama,” Little said.

The home at 197 Poplar Street sits in the north section of Woodland Heights. The design includes two and a half bathrooms within 3,449 square feet of living space.

“The home has a large sunroom with an office, historic fireplace mantels and doors, a den and a living room,” Little said. “The roof is no more than three years old. The RV parking pad is separate from the two-car garage.”

The home’s spacious kitchen seamlessly connects to the living room. The large kitchen will please the chef. There is an abundance of counter and cabinet space. The kitchen includes a five-burner gas stovetop, hanging pot rack, wall oven, dishwasher, and a breakfast nook and breakfast bar.

A bonus room, den, and dining room provide space for the family to stretch out. A separate nook off the laundry room is perfect for a deep freezer and pantry. A two-car garage complete with a storage closet, and a two-car driveway provide ample parking.

Outside, the fully fenced backyard includes a patio and workshop with power and built-in tables. “Enjoy year-round comfort in the sunroom with its split heating/air system,” Little said. The backyard is well shaded by mature trees. The front yard provides room for a lively kickball or football game.

The home was built in 1971. The property is for sale for $342,500.

Breaking It Down

Mature trees

Spacious homes, lots

Walk to Newton Park courts, ballfields, playground

Near Prattville hospital

Five minutes to downtown or east Prattville

By The Numbers

At least 20 homes have been sold in the past year

The homes were sold in a price range from $161,500 to about $375,000

At least one home is for sale

The home is priced at $342,500

The home for sale measures 3,449 square feet

To view properties or to inquire about any future open house dates and times, contact Realtor Sarah Little at 334-294-2666.

Directions: From downtown Montgomery, travel north on Interstate 65 and take the first Prattville exit. Take a left onto Cobbs Ford Road and travel west. Drive past Larry Puckett Chevrolet and through the intersection with Sheila Boulevard. Take a right onto Huie Street to enter Woodland Heights.

Source: Realtor Sarah Little

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Spacious, convenient home available in Prattville's Woodland Heights