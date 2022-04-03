SPACs likely to give Hong Kong deal bankers a shot in the arm after M&As slump 37 per cent in first quarter

Hong Kong's top deal makers will be hoping the proliferation of special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs) can inject life into the moribund market after a two-quarter slump as the Ukraine war smashes asset valuations.

Some 11 so-called bank-cheque companies filed applications to list in Hong Kong last quarter, with Aquila Acquisition making its debut last month, as the city's bourse operator embraces non-traditional companies for initial public offerings (IPOs) to catch up with global rivals.

"The development of SPACs will definitely help M&As [mergers and acquisitions] as it will give rise to new acquisition capital," said Clement Chan, managing director of accounting firm BDO, which is auditing some SPACs including Aquila. "The promoters are under pressure to get deals done within a certain time limit."

Do you have questions about the biggest topics and trends from around the world? Get the answers with SCMP Knowledge, our new platform of curated content with explainers, FAQs, analyses and infographics brought to you by our award-winning team.

The outlook for M&As has arguably brightened after a 35 per cent slump in MSCI China Index over the past year, cheapening valuations to multi-decade lows. Globally, some 86 per cent of investors surveyed by Preqin indicated they would invest the same amount or more in private capital over the next 12 months.

A file photo of BDO managing director Clement Chan. Photo: Handout alt=A file photo of BDO managing director Clement Chan. Photo: Handout>

M&As involving Hong Kong companies shrank 37 per cent last quarter to US$24.4 billion from a year earlier, according to data compiled by Refinitiv. The value was also the lowest since the second quarter of 2021 when transactions totalled US$20.9 billion.

"The abrupt decline in M&A deals in the first quarter is due to the negative market sentiment created by the pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war," said Chan.

Story continues

Hong Kong's first SPAC slips in IPO debut as city embraces blank cheque companies

Deal-making in the city has fallen for two consecutive quarters. Volumes in the first quarter plummeted 53.6 per cent from last year's fourth quarter, which in turn was 25 per cent lower than the third quarter when it stood at US$70.3 billion, Refinitiv data showed.

SPACs, which are typically anchored by public figures such as celebrities, sports icons and entre­preneurs, are created with the objective of raising capital to buy assets within a set period.

In Hong Kong, a SPAC needs to raise at least HK$1 billion (US$128 million) and must announce a deal within 24 months, failing which they must return the money to investors. Brokers said SPACs could complete a merger deal about six to nine months after listing.

Former HKMA chief's SPAC files Hong Kong IPO, eyes fintech targets

Some of the top 10 M&A deals involving Hong Kong companies in the first quarter were related to SPACs set up overseas.

Hong Kong stock exchange has received 11 listing applications from SPACs in the first quarter. Photo: Sam Tsang alt=Hong Kong stock exchange has received 11 listing applications from SPACs in the first quarter. Photo: Sam Tsang>

Lanvin Group, owned by the Hong Kong-listed Fosun International, on March 23 agreed to merge with a US blank-cheque company backed by private equity firm Primavera Capital, valuing the French luxury fashion house at US$1.5 billion.

Primavera is also one of the backers of a SPAC called Interra Acquisition that has applied to list in Hong Kong.

The financial sector contributed to the biggest share of the M&A volume in Hong Kong during the first quarter at US$10 billion, a 14.8 per cent jump from a year earlier, Refinitiv data showed.

The technology sector accounted for US$3.4 billion while industrials ranked third with deals worth US$2.7 billion. They each declined by 32.8 per cent and 62.3 per cent from a year earlier.

This article originally appeared in the South China Morning Post (SCMP), the most authoritative voice reporting on China and Asia for more than a century. For more SCMP stories, please explore the SCMP app or visit the SCMP's Facebook and Twitter pages. Copyright © 2022 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.

Copyright (c) 2022. South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.