SPACs: SEC Rules and Liquidation Deadlines Panel at Palm Beach CorpGov Forum

CorpGov
·1 min read

IPO Edge and CorpGov are please to provide complete video coverage of the second annual Palm Beach CorpGov Forum, which was held on Thursday, Feb. 9, featuring a full day of panels and fireside chats followed by a cocktail reception at the rooftop ballroom of The Ben Hotel in West Palm Beach, FLThe event included over 200 attendees including corporate directors and C-suite executives, institutional investors, pension funds, attorneys, investment bankers, key advisors, select financial media and other prominent members of the financial community. 

Below is the panel and the full conference can be seen here.

SPACs: SEC Rules and Liquidation Deadlines

  • John Marchisi, National Director, SPAC Segment, Gallagher

  • Alysa CraigManaging Director, Mergers & Acquisitions and SPACs, Stifel 

  • Ramey Layne, Partner, Capital Markets and Mergers & Acquisitions, Vinson & Elkins

  • Nicholas Petruska, Executive Vice president & CFO, Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V and VI (Moderator)

Contact:

CorpGov.com

editor@CorpGov.com

The post SPACs: SEC Rules and Liquidation Deadlines Panel at Palm Beach CorpGov Forum appeared first on CorpGov.

