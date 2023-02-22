SPACs: SEC Rules and Liquidation Deadlines Panel at Palm Beach CorpGov Forum

IPO Edge and CorpGov are please to provide complete video coverage of the second annual Palm Beach CorpGov Forum, which was held on Thursday, Feb. 9, featuring a full day of panels and fireside chats followed by a cocktail reception at the rooftop ballroom of The Ben Hotel in West Palm Beach, FL. The event included over 200 attendees including corporate directors and C-suite executives, institutional investors, pension funds, attorneys, investment bankers, key advisors, select financial media and other prominent members of the financial community.

Below is the panel and the full conference can be seen here.

SPACs: SEC Rules and Liquidation Deadlines

John Marchisi , National Director, SPAC Segment, Gallagher

Alysa Craig , Managing Director, Mergers & Acquisitions and SPACs, Stifel

Ramey Layne, Partner, Capital Markets and Mergers & Acquisitions, Vinson & Elkins

Nicholas Petruska, Executive Vice president & CFO, Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V and VI (Moderator)



