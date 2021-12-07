Spain approves COVID vaccine for children in 5-11 age group

·1 min read

MADRID (AP) — Spain’s health ministry gave the go-ahead Tuesday for children between ages 5 and 11 to be vaccinated against COVID-19 amid a rise in coronavirus infections in recent weeks.

Italy and Austria have also been inoculating children since the European Union’s drug regulator on Nov. 25 authorized Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine for use on that age group.

The European Medicines Agency’s decision opened the way for jabs to be administered to millions of elementary school pupils across the continent.

The Spanish health ministry tweeted news of the approval, following the decision of an expert committee. The rollout is due to begin Dec. 15, two days after the first of 3.2 million child vaccines arrive in Spain.

Portugal, Spain’s neighbor on the Iberian Peninsula, is expected to follow suit, with pediatric jabs due to arrive there in two weeks’ time. Portuguese officials say more than 90% of the 12-17 age group have received jabs.

Both Iberian countries have high vaccine uptakes, with close to 90% of people eligible for the jabs receiving them. While the two countries' new daily infections have risen in recent weeks, neither is feeling a strain on hospitals.

The WHO’s Europe director, Hans Kluge, said Tuesday that “it is not unusual today to see two-to-three times higher incidence among young children than in the rest of the population.”

Apart from helping prevent infections among the rest of their family, vaccinating children can help avoid further school closures and home learning, Kluge said in a statement.

___

Follow AP’s pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • How millions of COVID vaccines are paid for

    Yahoo Finance's Editor-in-Chief Andy Serwer explains who is paying for all those millions of COVID-19 vaccines and where the money comes from.

  • Swiss again deploy army to help cope with pandemic

    Switzerland will deploy up to 2,500 military personnel to help regional authorities cope with the coronavirus pandemic, the government said on Tuesday, again tapping the armed forces to support the health care system as COVID-19 cases soar. Switzerland and tiny neighbour Liechtenstein have reported more than 1 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 and nearly 11,300 deaths from the disease since the pandemic broke out last year. Switzerland, which used the military twice last year to help out, will let cantons request help to care for or transport patients and to support vaccinations if their civil defence, fire department and private-sector resources are inadequate.

  • A Cathay Pacific pilot says he's spent nearly 150 days in COVID-19 quarantine in 2021, according to a report

    Cathay Pacific crew must obey Hong Kong's strict quarantine rules even while on layovers in other countries, the BBC reported.

  • Looted Gilgamesh tablet returns to Iraq in formal ceremony

    A small clay tablet dating back 3,500 years and bearing a portion of the Epic of Gilgamesh that was looted from an Iraqi museum 30 years ago and recently recovered from the United States formally returned to Iraq on Tuesday. The $1.7 million cuneiform tablet, known as the Gilgamesh Dream Tablet, is one of the world’s oldest surviving works of literature and one of the oldest religious texts. The tablet was looted from an Iraqi museum during the 1991 Gulf War.

  • Switzerland Approves Assisted ‘Suicide Capsule’

    Exit International Switzerland has just legalized a new way to die by assisted suicide. The country’s medical review board has authorized the use of the Sarco Suicide Pod, which is a 3-D-printed portable coffin-like capsule with windows that can be transported to a tranquil place for a person’s final moments of life. Conventional assisted-suicide methods have generally involved a chemical substance. Inventor Philip Nitschke of Exit International told the website SwissInfo.ch that his “death pod”

  • This Man Peed Out A Kidney Stone, His Girlfriend Shared It Online, And It Has Unlocked A New Fear For Millions Of People

    "I never knew kidney stones could be so evil..."View Entire Post ›

  • Man says he feels cured after living with diabetes for almost 50 years

    Brian Shelton lived for nearly 50 years with Type 1 diabetes, a chronic disease in which the insulin-making cells in the pancreas are destroyed, forcing a person to be dependent on insulin -- delivered via shots or an insulin pump -- to stay alive. For Shelton, of Ohio, that meant facing episodes of severe hypoglycemia, where his blood sugar level would drop so low that he would lose consciousness without warning. In one episode, Shelton's blood sugar level dropped after he shoveled snow, causing him to fall, as he describes it, "face-first into the concrete."

  • People Thirsty to Reverse Their Coronavirus Vaccination Love This Wacky ‘Treatment’

    Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily BeastA few months ago, a channel popped up in the anti-vaccine recesses of the fringe-friendly social media platform Telegram and began extolling the virtues of the “Niatonin Protocol,” a daily regimen of high doses of niacin, butyric acid, and a few other supplements. (The exact cocktail is situational and ever-shifting.) Through a barrage of anonymous anecdotes and jumbled, supposedly scientific explanations, the group argued this program was a sure

  • If You Want to Boost Your Immune System, Adopt These 7 Healthy Habits Right Now

    Start making your immune system a priority.

  • Fauci says early reports about omicron variant are encouraging

    U.S. health officials said Sunday that while the omicron variant of the coronavirus is rapidly spreading throughout the country, early indications suggest it may be less dangerous than delta, which continues to drive a surge of hospitalizations.

  • 7 Anti-Inflammatory Foods You Should Be Eating This Winter

    Tamp down inflammation this winter with these delicious, in-season foods.

  • What Happens To Your Body If You Don't Stretch After Exercise

    Your muscles and joints need some TLC when you're done working out. Here's why and how to do it properly.

  • Is a diet of the same exact thing every day bad for you?

    I’ve never been that much of a picky eater (fortunate, considering my job), but I know a few people who seem to eat nearly the same thing every day. Aside from the sheer boredom of it, I’ve always wondered if that’s bad for you, since you’d only be getting limited types of nutrients, and the same ones, at that. MEL Magazine examined whether eating the same thing every day is bad for you, even when the food is considered healthy (think oatmeal, spinach, chicken), and came up with a conclusion.

  • Suspected Omicron case in COVID outbreak on Norwegian Cruise docked in New Orleans

    Louisiana health authorities said a suspected Omicron case was one of 17 confirmed COVID-19 infections among the passengers and crew of a Norwegian Cruise Lines ship that returned to New Orleans Sunday.Driving the news: The Norwegian Breakaway departed New Orleans on Nov. 28 with more than 3,200 people on board, before making stops in Belize, Honduras and Mexico, according to a Louisiana Department of Health statement.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The

  • MS hospital fires doctor, anti-vaccine leader for treating COVID patients with ivermectin

    The physician tied to the Coast’s anti-vaccine community once had his medical license revoked and said the hospital won’t let him on their premises or on the computer system. Here’s what happened.

  • Heather Graham, 51, Shows Off Her Totally Toned Legs In A New IG Photo Dump

    Heather Graham, 51, shows off her super sculpted legs in a sequined minidress at "The Last Son" premiere. Yoga and Pilates are her go-to workouts.

  • Gottlieb: Variant-specific vaccines 'may not work'

    Former Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner Scott Gottlieb said on Sunday that "there's reason to believe" variant-specific immunizations might not work against other COVID-19 variants."Face the Nation" moderator Margaret Brennan asked Gottlieb on CBS if the Biden administration needed to look at getting vaccine manufacturers to "reboot" existing COVID-19 vaccines in order to tackle the new omicron variant.Noting that companies,...

  • Ham and pepperoni products from Michigan have been recalled. Testing found listeria

    Recall alert: Read before you eat.

  • Should You Mix and Match Your COVID-19 Booster Shot? Doctors Explain

    The CDC now says you can “mix and match” your booster shot. Doctors explain the science of mixed immunity and what it might mean for Omicron.

  • Viagra could be a potent force in the fight against Alzheimer’s, says study

    Viagra may be able to protect people from developing Alzheimer’s disease, a new study has suggested.