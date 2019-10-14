Spain braces for protests after Catalan leaders jailed for up to 13 years over independence bid

Spain’s Supreme Court has jailed nine Catalan political leaders for up to 13 years after finding them guilty of sedition in connection with holding an unlawful referendum and a declaration of independence in October 2017.

The referendum saw violence at polling stations as Spanish police attempted to stop the ballot, leading to more than 1,000 people being injured, mostly voters.

In a verdict that is likely to further inflame tensions between the breakaway region and the Spanish government, Oriol Junqueras, the former deputy president of Catalonia, received the longest prison sentence of 13 years for sedition and misuse of public funds.

The misused funds were siphoned from the Catalan government to pay some of the costs of the independence campaign.

Five other members of the Catalan government were sentenced to between 12 and 10 and a half years in jail, while Carme Forcadell, who was speaker of the Catalan parliament at the time, received an 11-and-a-half-year term.

Jordi Sánchez and Jordi Cuixart, the leaders of two pro-independence civil society groups that organised large demonstrations, were handed sentences of nine years each for sedition.

Led by Carles Puigdemont, the the president of the region, Catalonia’s government went ahead with a referendum on independence on October 1, 2017, despite being told not to do so by Spain’s Constitutional Court.

Mr Puigdemont did not stand trial as he lives in self-imposed exile in Belgium.

The judges ruled that none of the accused were guilty of rebellion, an offence which carries up to 25 years in prison.

Rebellion requires violence to be used in an attempt to change the constitutional order of the state, whereas sedition is the use of public unrest to prevent the application of the law.

All nine of those handed prison sentences have been held in preventive custody since before the trial began.

Three of the 12 accused escaped jail after being found guilty only of disobedience as members of the Catalan government at the time of the crimes.

They received fines and are barred from public office for 20 months. Spain’s government has sent more than 1,000 riot police to Catalonia is recent days ahead of what is expected to be a massive show of force by pro-independence activists.

Catalan President Quim Torra defended “civil disobedience” as a response to a verdict that would “torpedo relations” between Madrid and Barcelona and large-scale protests at the verdicts are expected to start in Catalonia today.