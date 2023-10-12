Spain confirms it will give Ukraine launchers for HAWK air defence systems and additional ammunition

Spain has confirmed that it will send Ukraine six launchers for Hawk air defence missile systems and supply Ukraine with 155mm and 105mm artillery shells.

Source: European Pravda, with reference to the Ministry of Defence of Spain

Details: Margarita Robles, the Spanish Minister of Defence, said that six new anti-aircraft missile systems will join an American battery of HAWKs in Ukraine; starting from November, Spain will also hold training on operating the Hawk systems for Ukrainian soldiers and technical personnel.

Robles also said Spain would supply Ukraine with 155mm and 105mm calibre artillery shells and machine guns to strengthen Ukraine’s anti-drone defences. She added that the Russian Federation continues to be able to secure access to new drones with the help of other countries.

The Spanish Defence Minister confirmed that field rations were already on the way to the Ukrainian military, and the next shipment from Madrid will include generators and diving compressors, as well as winter gear for the military.

Training for the Ukrainian military in Toledo and other Spanish cities will continue and will involve up to 4,000 Ukrainian military personnel.

Background:

Spain said it would supply Ukraine with six launchers for Hawk anti-aircraft missile systems after talks between Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy earlier in October.

Back in October 2022, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg announced that, at the request of the Alliance, Spain would provide four Hawk air defence launchers, and in November of the same year, it announced the provision of two more launchers.

