Spain detects first Omicron case of COVID-19

Mobile COVID-19 vaccination points in Benidorm
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain has detected its first case of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus in a 51-year-old man who arrived from South Africa on Sunday after a layover in Amsterdam, Madrid's regional health authorities said on Monday.

The microbiology unit at Madrid's Gregorio Maranon hospital, which sequenced and confirmed the new variant, added in a separate tweet that the patient was in fair condition with light symptoms.

The latest outbreak, first reported in southern Africa, has caused a global flurry of border restrictions and flight route suspensions over the weekend amid fears of a return to uncontrolled contagion.

The heavily mutated Omicron variant is likely to spread internationally and poses a very high risk of infection surges that could have "severe consequences" in some places, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Monday.

(Reporting by Clara-Laeila Laudette and Jesus Aguado, editing by Emma Pinedo)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Russia says Sputnik vaccine should work against Omicron, can produce boosters

    Russia on Monday said it would be ready to provide booster shots to protect against the Omicron coronavirus variant if needed and the Kremlin said jittery market reaction to the new strain was emotional and not based on scientific data. The heavily mutated Omicron variant sent investors scurrying for cover on Friday and the World Health Organization (WHO) has said it is likely to spread internationally, posing a very high risk of infection surges that could have severe consequences in some places. Russia was quick to develop its two-dose Sputnik V vaccine last year and has also deployed a one-shot Sputnik Light vaccine, both of which have it says demonstrated high efficacy in trials, but are still awaiting WHO approval.

  • Bryan Adams unveils Pirelli calendar from COVID quarantine

    Bryan Adams took a break Monday from his coronavirus quarantine in Milan to virtually unveil the 2022 Pirelli Calendar that he shot featuring fellow musicians including Iggy Pop, Cher and Jennifer Hudson. Adams tested positive for the virus on Thursday after arriving in Milan for events surrounding the release of the famed Pirelli calendar after a one-year hiatus due to the pandemic.

  • Omicron poses very high global risk, world must prepare -WHO

    The heavily mutated Omicron coronavirus variant is likely to spread internationally and poses a very high risk of infection surges that could have "severe consequences" in some places, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Monday.

  • Journalist freed by Myanmar helps light menorah in Detroit

    An American journalist who was recently freed after spending nearly six months in jail in military-ruled Myanmar helped light one of eight Hanukkah candles during a holiday celebration in downtown Detroit. Danny Fenster, 37, joined elected and community leaders Sunday night for the “Menorah in the D” event marking the start of Hanukkah. Fenster, who is from the Detroit suburb of Huntington Woods, was handed over Nov. 15 by Myanmar to former U.S. diplomat Bill Richardson, who helped negotiate his release.

  • Pressure mounts for more curbs in Germany as Omicron spreads

    BERLIN (Reuters) -Several leading German politicians called on Sunday for tighter restrictions to contain a surge in coronavirus cases as the infection rate hit a new high and fears about the new Omicron variant rose. After the detection of two Omicron cases in the southern state of Bavaria on Saturday, an official in the western state of Hesse said a suspected case in a passenger arriving from South Africa had been confirmed. "The sequencing has confirmed the result - the suspected case which was made public yesterday morning is the Omicron variant," Kai Klose, Hesse's Social Affairs Minister tweeted.

  • BUSINESS BUZZ: Sarasota Home Watch accredited for the sixth year

    The owner of Sarasota Home Watch conducts all home inspections personally, checking air-conditioning and plumbing and looking for signs of pests.

  • Best. Monday. Ever. Save up to 40 percent at The North Face today

    Score big on fleece jackets, high-waisted leggings and more at this one-day bonanza.

  • Travel restrictions go into effect in response to Omicron variant

    United Airlines Flight 187 arrived at Newark Airport just before 7 a.m. Monday, the last flight from Johannesburg, South Africa, with international passengers ahead of the administration's travel ban.

  • Biden promised to 'shut down' COVID, but omicron variant poses new challenge for admin

    The COVID-19 omicron variant is posing new risks for President Biden and his administration as they attempt to control the spread of a virus he vowed to "shut down" during the 2020 campaign.

  • Australia confirms two cases of Omicron COVID-19 variant

    MELBOURNE (Reuters) -Australia confirmed on Sunday that two people arriving from southern Africa over the weekend had tested positive for the Omicron coronavirus variant, adding to a growing number of countries fighting the highly infectious strain. Health officials in New South Wales, the most populous state, said both passengers had arrived in the state capital, Sydney, on Saturday evening and tested positive for COVID-19 late that night, before genome sequencing confirmed the Omicron variant on Sunday. Australia joins Britain, Germany and Italy in detecting Omicron https://www.reuters.com/world/concerns-over-covid-variant-trigger-more-travel-curbs-southern-africa-2021-11-27 cases over the weekend as more nations imposed restrictions on travel from southern Africa.

  • Teen carjacked multiple cars during high-speed chase through the Midlands, cops say

    The 17-year-old was found with two guns after wrecking multiple stolen vehicles, the sheriff’s office said.

  • Failures of California's first plan to stop offshore oil drilling cast shadow over new efforts

    The failure of California's 'Rigs to Reefs' program is a cautionary tale to those who seeking a drilling ban after the recent Orange County oil spill.

  • COVID: Breaking down early data on Omicron variant

    Yahoo Finance's Anjalee Khemlani details the information health officials have on the COVID-19 Omicron variant from South Africa and where known cases have been found.

  • Missing boater left yacht club but disappeared before reaching a friend off NC coast

    The friend told the Coast Guard that the two were supposed to meet a few miles from Frying Pan Tower.

  • In French Pantheon, Josephine Baker makes history yet again

    France is inducting Josephine Baker — Missouri-born cabaret dancer, French World War II spy and civil rights activist — into its Pantheon, the first Black woman honored in the final resting place of France’s most revered luminaries. On Tuesday, a coffin carrying soils from the U.S., France and Monaco — places where Baker made her mark — will be deposited inside the domed Pantheon monument overlooking the Left Bank of Paris.

  • Can we reset our biological clocks?

    Life expectancy has increased in recent decades, but researchers are looking for ways to further slow the aging process and extend human life, including warding off disease by targeting the biology of aging itself.

  • Why Is Everyone Talking About Microsoft Stock?

    Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) recently became a hot topic after CEO Satya Nadella sold more than half of his shares for about $285 million on Nov. 22 and 23. When Nadella took over as Microsoft's third CEO in 2014, the tech giant was in serious trouble. Microsoft's cloud business became its core growth engine, and the company's revenue surged from $86.8 billion in fiscal 2014 to $168.1 billion in fiscal 2021, which ended this June, as its earnings per share more than tripled.

  • These 16 U.S. Citizens Who Left America For Good Are Sharing Their Reasons For Moving And Honestly, It Makes A Lot Of Sense

    "I'm able to afford living in a nice, big city without working two to three jobs."View Entire Post ›

  • Mental Health: Law enforcement officers are Baker Acting people at alarming rates

    Florida's population has increased by about 22% to 21.5 million people, but the number of people being Baker Acted has skyrocketed by 121%.

  • Fact-check: Can taking vitamin D really eliminate all COVID-19 deaths?

    An author on the study regarding Vitamin D said the Instagram post oversimplifies the paper’s findings.