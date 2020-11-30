Spain dismantles migrants' "dock of shame" in Canary Islands

  • A worker sanitises the area used by migrants at the Arguineguin port, on the southwestern coast of the Gran Canaria island, Spain on Monday Nov. 30, 2020. Spain has dismantled most of the temporary camp for migrant processing that for over three months became known as the "dock of shame" for holding in unfit conditions thousands of Africans arriving lately in the Canary Islands. (AP Photo/Javier Fergo)
  • A police officer walks along the empty makeshift migrant camp located at Arguineguin port on the southwestern coast of the Gran Canaria island, Spain on Monday Nov. 30, 2020. Spain has dismantled most of the temporary camp for migrant processing that for over three months became known as the "dock of shame" for holding in unfit conditions thousands of Africans arriving lately in the Canary Islands. (AP Photo/Javier Fergo)
  • A view of the now empty makeshift migrant camp located at the Arguineguin port on the southwestern coast of the Gran Canaria island, Spain on Monday Nov. 30, 2020. Spain has dismantled most of the temporary camp for migrant processing that for over three months became known as the "dock of shame" for holding in unfit conditions thousands of Africans arriving lately in the Canary Islands. (AP Photo/Javier Fergo)
  • A view of the now empty makeshift migrant camp located at the Arguineguin port on the southwestern coast of the Gran Canaria island, Spain on Monday Nov. 30, 2020. Spain has dismantled most of the temporary camp for migrant processing that for over three months became known as the "dock of shame" for holding in unfit conditions thousands of Africans arriving lately in the Canary Islands. (AP Photo/Javier Fergo)
  • A view of the now empty makeshift migrant camp located at the Arguineguin port on the southwestern coast of the Gran Canaria island, Spain on Monday Nov. 30, 2020. Spain has dismantled most of the temporary camp for migrant processing that for over three months became known as the "dock of shame" for holding in unfit conditions thousands of Africans arriving lately in the Canary Islands. (AP Photo/Javier Fergo)
JAVIER FERGO, ARITZ PARRA
ARGUINEGUIN, Spain (AP) — Spanish authorities have dismantled a makeshift camp for migrant processing that for over three months was known as the “dock of shame” for holding thousands of Africans in squalor after they arrived in the Canary Islands.

The Spanish government’s delegation in the Atlantic Ocean archipelago confirmed Monday that all the 830 people held Friday at the Arguineguín dock, on the southwestern coast of Gran Canaria Island, had been moved out by Sunday night to other facilities.

The last to leave were 27 migrants who have tested positive for coronavirus and were placed in isolation.

Assisted by Red Cross volunteers, most of the 14,000 migrants arriving since late August have spent time at the Arguineguín dock. In November, nearly 2,600 people slept, ate and were tested in the makeshift facility under police watch after arriving on maritime rescue boats.

The facility had been criticized by human rights organizations and Spain's ombudsman for its poor conditions. Many migrants were left to sleep with just a blanket and no showers. Potential asylum-seekers had no proper access to legal advice and some people were held for much longer than the three days that the law allows.

All migrants have been relocated to makeshift military facilities with better infrastructure and hotels across Gran Canaria and other islands, Anselmo Pestana, the Spanish government delegate in the archipelago, told reporters on Monday.

The Spanish Atlantic Ocean archipelago off the west coast of Africa is better known for its beaches, volcanic landscapes and other natural wonders that in non-coronavirus times attracted millions of visitors from European countries.

Spain's left-wing ruling government coalition, led by Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, is trying to reactivate deportations to Morocco, where most of the migrants are coming from, and other Western African countries. It has transferred to the Spanish mainland only a few of the migrants, mostly women, minors and a reduced number of asylum-seekers.

More than 20,000 people seeking a better life have arrived so far this year in the Spanish archipelago, up from 1,500 in the same period of 2019. According to the International Organization for Migration, at least 500 people have died while attempting to reach the islands that they see as a stepping stone into Europe.

Parra reported from Madrid.

    Sir Keir Starmer has said Jeremy Corbyn's response to a damning report on anti-Semitism in Labour was "just about as bad as you can get". The Opposition leader said he was "disappointed" when his predecessor claimed the issue had been "dramatically overstated for political reasons". Mr Corbyn was suspended from Labour over his response to the critical Equality and Human Rights Commission report last month. He has since been reinstated as a party member by the National Executive Committee, but Sir Keir has not restored the Labour whip - meaning Mr Corbyn cannot sit as a Labour MP. Speaking at a Jewish Labour Movement virtual conference on Sunday, Sir Keir said: "I can't tell you how disappointed I was with Jeremy Corbyn's response. Because the words he used, what he said, coming from the former leader of the Labour Party in response to that report, were just about as bad as you can get. "Everything in a sense that has followed in the last few weeks follows from those words, and that has exacerbated the pain and the hurt, and we are in a position that I did not want to be in."