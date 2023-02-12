Spain: Hundreds of thousands march for Madrid's healthcare

1
·1 min read

MADRID (AP) — Hundreds of thousands of Spaniards flooded the streets of Madrid on Sunday for the largest protest yet against the regional government’s management of the capital city's health care services.

Over 250,000 people rallied in the city center, according to the central Spanish government. Organizers claimed the crowd was bigger by several hundred thousand. Many protest participants carried homemade signs with messages in Spanish like “The right to health is a human right. Defend the health service.”

Health worker associations led the demonstration, which was backed by left-wing parties, unions and normal citizens concerned with what they see as the dismantling of the public health care system by the Madrid region's conservative-led government.

These groups have taken to the streets on a regular basis in recent months, and their movement is gathering strength.

Madrid’s regional chief, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, alleges the protests are motivated by the political interests of left-wing rivals ahead of May regional elections across most of Spain.

Health care workers claim that Díaz Ayuso's administration spends the least amount per capita on primary health care of any Spanish region even though it has the highest per capita income. They say that for every 2 euros spent on health care in Madrid, one ends up in the private sector.

Critics of her administration say that produces long waits for patients and overworked doctors and nurses.

Spain has a hybrid health care system, but the public sector is larger than the private one and is considered a basic pillar of the state. It is run by Spain's regions.

Recommended Stories

  • On this day in history, Feb. 11, 1858, Our Lady of Lourdes first appears to St. Bernadette Soubirous

    The first of 18 apparitions of Our Lady of Lourdes to 14-year-old St. Bernadette Soubirous in Lourdes, France, happened on this day in history, Feb. 11, 1858.

  • Cambodia's Hun Sen orders shutdown of last independent local news outlet

    Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen ordered the shutdown of the last independent local news organization in the country on Sunday night, saying it had attacked him and his son and hurt the country. The Voice of Democracy, also known as VOD, will no longer have a license to publish or broadcast from 10am local time on Monday, the prime minister said in a statement posted on his official Facebook page. "Commentators tried to attack me and my son Hun Manet," Hun Sen wrote.

  • CSX railroad promises paid sick time to two more unions

    CSX railroad has promised to give more of its workers the paid sick time they demanded in contract negotiations last fall. CSX is the only major freight railroad so far to agree to give its employees sick time in the wake of contentious negotiations last year that ended only after Congress stepped in to block a potential strike. CSX said about 500 members of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers union and the National Conference of Firemen and Oilers union, which represents the company’s utility workers, will soon get four paid sick days.

  • Car rams into Jerusalem-area bus stop, killing two

    STORY: A chaotic scene on the outskirts of Jerusalem as paramedics rushed to rescue people after a driver rammed into them at a bus stop on Friday (February 10).At least two Israelis, including a six-year-old boy, were killed. Several others were injured, some critically.Moments later, Israeli police surrounded the car and shot the driver... who officials say was a 31-year-old Palestinian man - at the scene.Eli Beer is one of the paramedics who rushed to the scene."Volunteers of United Hatzalah, we responded, and we saw children underneath the car.”The incident was condemned as a terrorist attack by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who ordered security forces to be reinforced.His far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir said he had ordered police to prepare on Sunday operations against what he described as "terrorist hotbeds" in East Jerusalem.The U.S. Office of Palestinian affairs condemned the attack and said it was working with both sides to prevent escalation.The incident comes amid a period of rising anxiety over security and heightened Israeli-Palestinian tensions.Last month, a lone Palestinian gunman killed seven people outside a synagogue.Israeli forces have carried out hundreds of arrests over recent months during near-daily raids in the occupied West Bank that have seen bloody gunbattles with Palestinian militants.At least 42 Palestinians, including gunmen and civilians, have been killed this year.A spokesman for Hamas praised Friday's attack as a "heroic operation" but did not claim responsibility.

  • Nurses at a mental health developmental center forced patients to dig through their own feces, report says

    Patients with pica, a disorder in which they eat inedible objects, were made to search their feces for ingested items, per an Illinois watchdog report.

  • After surviving COVID-19, formerly incarcerated people tackle trauma through dance

    Suchi Branfman has been collecting COVID-19 data from California prisons since the beginning of the pandemic. Now those numbers have culminated in a show.

  • Natural Resource Stocks: What You Need to Know About Them

    GMO portfolio manager Lucas White discusses why the stocks outperform and lists some of his favorites.

  • A New Jersey spaghetti restaurant plans to ban kids because of noise and 'crazy messes'

    The decision by Nettie's House of Spaghetti has divided diners, with one calling it a "fantastic idea," but another calling staff "kid haters."

  • Some Super Bowl players claimed by more than one school

    Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts played three seasons at Alabama and led the Crimson Tide to a national title game appearance as a freshman. For players who switched schools while playing college ball, it can be tricky to decide which school gets the honor of claiming that player as one of its own. For Hurts, both Alabama and Oklahoma seem to be doing so, with the Crimson Tide and Sooners showing love to the quarterback over the past couple of weeks.

  • Growing number of Catholics, Protestants support less strict abortion laws: poll

    A Gallup poll found that surprising number of Protestants and Catholics are supportive of less strict abortion laws in the United States.

  • How To Shred Potatoes For Casseroles And Crispy Hash Browns

    We promise it's easy.

  • Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) rallies 16% this week, taking one-year gains to 24%

    If you want to compound wealth in the stock market, you can do so by buying an index fund. But you can significantly...

  • Student death prompts walkout at Central Regional HS, claims of widespread bullying

    After the death of a fellow classmate, Central Regional students walked out in protest of what they say is poorly-handled bullying at the school.

  • A New York woman was beaten and maced — and her dog was killed. This is her fight for justice

    Jessica Chrustic was attacked twice in Prospect Park: once walking her golden retriever Moose, and once trying to bring her dog's alleged killer to justice.

  • 5,000 earthquake victims from single city in Turkey buried in cemetery

    Around 5,000 earthquake victims from a single city have been buried at a site in south-east Turkey.

  • With EPS Growth And More, TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) Makes An Interesting Case

    Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks...

  • S.F. police arrest man in connection with Sunset District house explosion

    A suspect has been taken into custody following a house explosion and fire on Thursday in the Sunset District. Team coverage from Betty Yu and Sara Donchey. (2-10-23)

  • House Republicans Probe Alleged Bias at Archives, Letters Show

    (Bloomberg) -- House Republicans are investigating the National Archives and Records Administration over claims of “political bias,” claiming the agency treated President Joe Biden’s handling of classified documents differently than it did former President Donald Trump, according to documents released Friday. Most Read from BloombergObject Shot Down Over Canada in Escalating Aerial DramaChina Spots Unidentified Object Flying Near Port City: PaperJapan Says Chinese Navy Ship Entered Its Waters Ea

  • Tennessee Senate passes bill on 'male and female impersonators' amid drag show debate

    The bill classifies "male and female impersonators" as adult cabaret performers and bans "adult-oriented performances that are harmful to minors."

  • Ukraine's Offensive Guard receives 27,000 applications, new brigades planned

    In total, more than 27,000 have signed up for membership in the assault brigades of the Offensive Guard [Hvardiia Nastupu, a project of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine that aims to form new assault brigades to support the army - ed.