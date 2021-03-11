Spain to keep using AstraZeneca vaccine, no blood clot cases reported

Outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Ronda
·1 min read

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain has not registered any cases of blood clots related to AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine so far and will continue administering the shots, Health Minister Carolina Darias said on Thursday.

She said she had been informed of cases of blood clots among recently vaccinated people in Austria, but added that "so far, no causal relation between the vaccine and the blood clot events has been established", and the European regulator EMA was evaluating the situation.

Danish health authorities on Thursday temporarily stopped using the COVID-19 vaccine produced by AstraZeneca after several cases of blood clots.

(Reporting by Inti Landauro, editing by Andrei Khalip)

